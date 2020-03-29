9 History WW1 - Causes of the Great War

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Causes of the Great War
Age of empire.
Industrial War
A Bloodbath
So, what caused the Great War and where were the adults?
Our story starts with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on the 28th June 1914 Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Aust...
The Austro-Hungarian Empire 1914 The Austrians saw the murder as a perfect pretext to crush Serbia, a country to their sou...
Historians agree that the assassination was the spark. But the causes were more complicated.
Causes of the Great War 1. The Alliance System 2. Militarism 3. Nationalism 4. War Plans
Cause 1. The system of alliances The alliance system divided Europe into two groups. The alliance system caused countries ...
The Central Powers 1. Germany 2. Austria- Hungary 3. Italy (1914) 4. Turkey
The Allied Powers 1. Russia 2. France and its colonies 3. Great Britain and its colonies 4. United states, after 1917
TheTwoSides:
“The alliances created an excessively rigid diplomatic framework, within which relatively small detonators could produce h...
Cause 2. Militarism 1. The expanding European imperial powers were coming into conflict increasingly around the world over...
Cause 3. Nationalism “the people of Europe leapt willingly into war.” A P J Taylor
Cause 4. War Plans Each European country had developed a quick response strategy in case of war. Once these plans were sta...
