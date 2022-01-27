Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 27, 2022
How to make money with affiliate marketing. The Best Way! 01/26/2022

  1. 1. How To Make Money With Affiliate Marketing If you are new to learning about affiliate marketing or need more content to get you started making money take note and put into practice what I am about to teach you.  Here is some of the following ways to get traffic. Be sure to close out any distractions & pay attention because this is an important lesson that's going to help you to make sure that you get everything set up correctly. Hint: Now would be a good idea to bookmark this page if you haven't done so already. And don't worry, you don't need any technical experience for this. I'm going to show you how you can get everything set up easily & free, even if you're just a beginner. Launching Your Website There are many places where you can launch a website, but there is only one place I know of where you can launch a website for free and promote products as an affiliate. The good news is that in this same place, you also get: •24/7 Community Support & Live Chat •Additional Affiliate Education •Direct Access To Industry Experts •Tools To Help You Earn More Revenue •+ A Whole Bunch More In short, as well as just providing you with the tools & resources to help you launch your Niche Website, this place is going to massively help you to find success as an affiliate. And its name is Wealthy Affiliate Training.  So before we can go ahead & get our website set up, the first thing you need to do is simply go ahead & create your free Wealthy Affiliate Training account. It only takes a minute. Then, once you've created your free Wealthy Affiliate Training account & received access to the platform you will simply need to complete your profile & add your goals. Completing your profile is important because it shows the community that you're actually a real person meaning that it'll be easier for you to get access to help & support.
  2. 2. This means that there's no need for you to ever feel "stuck" as you progress through the training because once your profile is complete, you'll always have instant access to help. And if you're completely new, then that added help will be vital for your success. Then, as soon as your profile is completed (and your goals are set), you'll be ready to actually launch your website & begin putting this method into action. Thankfully, Wealthy Affiliate Training makes the process of launching your website VERY easy. Navigate to "Websites" -> "Site Builder" from the top of the screen after logging. Then, on the page that appears upon clicking the Site Builder button the first thing you'll be asked is "What kind of website do you want to build?" So you'll probably be wondering, which one should you choose? Well, if you choose "Free Domain", you'll get "yourwebsitename.siterubix.com". Whereas if you choose "Register a Domain", you'll get "yourwebsitename.com". And whilst the difference may initially appear small, the reality is that if you register a domain then that will result in the search engines trusting your website a LOT more. This means that your website will get ranked easier & you'll begin earning sooner. So whilst you can by all means choose a free domain to "test it out", I would highly advise (if you're serious) that you choose to register a domain right from the off. This will save you from having to do extra work down the line. Either way, once you've decided which route you want to take you then just simply need to go ahead & think up a name for your website related to the niche you've chosen. And if you haven't decided on your niche yet, here are a bunch of ideas to help: Home Fitness, Equipment Gardening, Drones, Travel, Making Money Online, Bluetooth Devices, Home Security, Gaming Headsets, Hiking Mountain Bikes
  3. 3. So as an example, I'm going to setup a website in the "make money online" niche & since I've already purchased the domain name, I'm going to choose "Domain I Own". Then I'm going to enter the domain & title that I've decided on, as shown below: After that, the final thing you need to do after entering those details is simply choose a theme for your website & I highly recommend you choose the GeneratePress theme:
  4. 4. Once you've done that, just check everything's correct & hit "Build my website". After hitting "Build my website", your website will begin getting installed. Nice Job, You Now Own a Niche Website! You should be proud of yourself as that's a pretty cool achievement. And don't forget, by creating your free account
  5. 5. You may have arrived at Wealthy Affiliate Training without any idea about affiliate marketing, but now you have your very own niche affiliate website live on the web. count at Wealthy Affiliate Training that now also means that you're part of the largest affiliate marketing community in the entire world. In the next lesson, you're going to learn how to finish setting your website up & laying its foundation so that you can begin promoting products & start earning money from it. But before we head to that lesson I'd highly recommend that you take a moment to offer.. If you're serious about building an income then that'll provide you with access to additional resources to help speed the process up. It's totally optional, but you should be able to try it risk-free via this link for just $19. Some of the benefits include: •Ability To 2x Your Affiliate Revenue •Weekly LIVE Interactive Classes •300+ Hours of Expert Education •Access To Community Support •Extra Mentoring From The Founders •+ A Whole Bunch More You can check out the full offering & try it risk-free here. And you don't have to worry as there are no hidden fees & no commitments. Just $19 to try it out & then $49 per month for access to everything if you decide to continue. It's so awesome that I've personally been a Premium member there for over 3 years now:
  6. 6. So as I say, if you are serious about this, I strongly recommend you take a look before we move onto the next lesson as I know that it will greatly help you to achieve success. Lesson Complete Not only have you launched your very own Niche Website, but you've also become a member of the largest affiliate community in the entire world. Nice job! Lesson Task: Create your free Wealthy Affiliate account & launch your first website. Commission.Academy Affiliate MarketingTraining Videos Step 1 You can use Pintrest Sign up for an account you will have to upload images or videos. Use canva to upload the right size image located below Resol ution 200 px wide x 300 px tall 1000 px wide x 1500 px tall (or larger) is recommended and use a link shortener bitly.com to get people to be curious and to replace link if you don't have your own domain name. Pintrest is recommeded because it has over 1.5 million views/ month. Step 2 Answer questions on Quora  by writing what you know on a blog post or article input your link such as a landing page,squeeze page,Funnel,capture page. Never place your affiliate link on your answer page. If you are looking for a free funnel page click here. Quora gets 300 million views/month. Step 3 Wordprofit Super BONUS: 90 Days FREE SEO Optimizer Membership - Search Engine, Classifeds and of course SEO help for any website! Traffic Package: 50,000 Guaranteed Visitors - To Your Website, Change URL Anytime!  Massive Product Vault: Download at NO Cost - Updated Every Month!  Over 400+ eBook Library: Download at NO Cost - Updated Every Month!
  7. 7. Step 4  You can use ebooks,articles,youtube videos with an affiliate link in the comment of your video.Here is a free website where you can get ton of free ebooks,articles and videos to use to make money for free Here is a free website 1.You will need a marketing tool to capture leads.That way you can use your leads for future opportunity offers you may run across..1 Here is couple lead capture or landing pages  2. Lead capture page 2.First you have to find a product to promote and I use clickbank. If you don't have an account go here to sign up for one.  3.The best niches to promote is Health,Finance, Relationship and Website Traffic 4.Canva-How you can make easy money with canva 5.You can use Safelist & Traffic exchange- safelist means you agree to accept lots of emails ads from other people in exchange for free traffic. You could recieve ton of traffic from using safelists.You will need to use 2 different emails One you don't use that is because you will get lots and lots of emails and the other for the company to reach you.  Some offer paid traffic. Some safelist you will have to surf for credit traffic and when you feel you gather enough credit for traffic post then you can set up and create whats call a solo ad. Some give you free credits for banner ads some banner size are 460x60 and 125x125. 6.Pagerankcafe you click 10 website and get to post after ever 10click website 5 post onfirst page everyday.  7.Herculist  Advertise to Thousands Daily you can post solo every 3 days with ugraded accout post every day. 8.You can use slideshare.org  What is SlideShare and how do I use it? •One of the main uses of SlideShare is to upload a presentation or other document to share privately or publicly. Learn how to upload a SlideShare presentation in this helpful tutorial, How to Upload Your SlideShare Slides to Use on LinkedIn. 9. Step 5 Here are some safelist you can join free. with safe list makesure you can use a junk email. You will be getting lots of email to get extra free credits to post when you click email ads in
  8. 8. your inbox. You can get free promo code at sign to get extra credit to post for solo ads, banner ads and text ads.   http://www.freesafelistmailer.com/s.php?username=godlyfriend  http://listjoe.com/splash/id/19/u/godlyfriend100 https://www.affiliatefunnel.com/?rid=37747  https://www.easyhits4u.com/?ref=thomoyaec http://trafficdelivers.com/?rid=890298  https://www.mlmgateway.com/?refcode=76490344 http://www.solo-ad-marketing.com/3000-solo-ads/Top-100- Safelists.html The product to promote that is making people rich is Resurge click the link here Step 6 Promote to free classified ads Over 200 classified posting site Qwikad You can post up to 20 free ads a day. https://www.classifiedads.com/ http://www.freeadstime.org/  Classifiedsfactor  Giganticlist   Adsapt   Greebo    Craigslist    Classtize   4ufreeclassifiedads   Freead1.net   Akclassy   Fastr   Golocalclassified    Adpost   Adland Pro   Step 7 You can write blogs there is lots of blog site.It is good to write blogs and get discover in the search engine with the right key words.You can search google.com to find the keywords that will match your bog post. Try the different blog sites below. humanproofdesigns THey can write articles or your blogs if you dont have time.They can even put in your affiliate links.They can write you ready made sites  WordPress 
  9. 9. Linkedin Blogging Linken weebly  create a store or blog Jimdo Medium Ghost Blogger: With blooger you can connect adsense to make money from your blog Tumblr .Joomla Strikingly  Check out Strikingly! Super easy website & store builder. You can earn as an affiliate. This is a new bogging site. Google site Create unlimited webpage and get listed or published on google search. Just make search use keywords. Google Docs Create documents or blogs and share or upload them with your links on Yola https://www.yola.com/ Site123 squarespace write.as Drupal Jekyllrb Postach.io Typepad svbtle Step 8 Google presentation use Google Slides once you have a gmail email account Google survey If you like to get answers to find out your target audience you can create surveys using Google Surveys Free. Google Contact Form You can collect your customers info. You can also use Aweber to collect customer info use as opt page. Free Funnel page to create
  10. 10. Step 9 When promoting affiliate links its good to give away free gift such as ebooks similiar to your niche you can give away free Ebooks here. step 10 Promote videos You can video record content on youtube With youtube you don't even have to create content showing your face. Tiktok is a great place people are looking for great content. Also Instagram and Facebook.com Thank you for following my training. Best of luck. Evadney Griffith

