TEKS EDITORIAL Adhi Noor Prasetya Alfi Ikhsanul Khaqi Anis Fitri Auliya Eva Ria Safitri Listiawan Erik Nasoka Risa Widia W...
Pengertian Teks Editorial Teks editorial adalah teks yang berisi perkiraan, pikiran, pendapat, atau anggapan setiap orang ...
Contoh Teks Editorial Pengemudi Becak Harus Taat Aturan 1. Jumlah becak di Kota Solo sangat banyak. Alat transportasi ini ...
Contoh Teks Editorial 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh...
STRUKTUR
Struktur Teks Editorial • Pernyataan Pendapat (thesis statement), berisi topik tentang sebuah permasalahan yang akan dibah...
Analisis Struktur 1. Jumlah becak di Kota Solo sangat banyak. Alat transportasi ini masih disukai oleh warga Solo saat aka...
Analisis Struktur 2. Pelanggaran lalu lintas itu terjadi karena para pengemudi becak merasa bebas dari aturan. Sehingga, m...
Analisis Struktur 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh Kep...
Analisis Struktur 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh Kep...
Analisis Struktur 4. Misalnya, instansi terkait bisa bekerja sama dengan paguyuban pengemudi becak untuk memberikan penger...
Analisis Struktur 4. Di sisi lain, pemegang kebijakan perlu membuat peraturan yang mengatur soal pelanggaran lalu lintas y...
KAIDAH KEBAHASAAN
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Selain itu, pelanggaran lalu lintas sering dilakukan oleh para pengemudi becak, yang tentunya menambah...
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Selain itu, keberadaan becak juga mendukung program Solo sebagai Kota Budaya. • Bahkan bila terjadi ke...
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena ...
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Pada saat mereka melanggar aturan, harus diperingatkan di tempat dan diberi pengarahan untuk selalu me...
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Alat transportasi ini masih disukai oleh warga Solo saat akan bepergian dalam jarak dekat. • Dia meras...
Kaidah Kebahasaan • Wisatawan : orang yang berwisata; pelancong; turis. • Transportasi : perpindahan manusia atau barang d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pengertian, Contoh dan Struktur beserta Kaidah Teks Editorial Kelas XII SMK/SMA Kurikulum 2013

58 views

Published on

Semoga Bermanfaat

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pengertian, Contoh dan Struktur beserta Kaidah Teks Editorial Kelas XII SMK/SMA Kurikulum 2013

  1. 1. TEKS EDITORIAL Adhi Noor Prasetya Alfi Ikhsanul Khaqi Anis Fitri Auliya Eva Ria Safitri Listiawan Erik Nasoka Risa Widia Wati Zaimatul Abror
  2. 2. Pengertian Teks Editorial Teks editorial adalah teks yang berisi perkiraan, pikiran, pendapat, atau anggapan setiap orang tentang suatu hal yang berbeda.
  3. 3. Contoh Teks Editorial Pengemudi Becak Harus Taat Aturan 1. Jumlah becak di Kota Solo sangat banyak. Alat transportasi ini masih disukai oleh warga Solo saat akan bepergian dalam jarak dekat. Selain itu, keberadaan becak juga mendukung program Solo sebagai Kota Budaya. Wisatawan dapat menggunakan becak untuk berkeliling kota. Namun begitu, persoalan juga muncul dengan keberadaan becak tersebut.Lalu lintas Kota Solo menjadi semakin padat.Selain itu, pelanggaran lalu lintas sering dilakukan oleh para pengemudi becak, yang tentunya menambah padat lalu lintas, bahkan dapat terjadi kecelakaan. 2. Pelanggaran lalu lintas itu terjadi karena para pengemudi becak merasa bebas dari aturan. Sehingga, meski lampu rambu-rambu lalu lintas menyala merah, tetap saja mereka menerobos.Bahkan bila terjadi kecelakaan ringan, seperti serempetan dengan mobil atau sepeda motor, biasanya hanya diselesaikan dengan permintaan maaf atau bisa juga dengan saling ngotot dan umpat.
  4. 4. Contoh Teks Editorial 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh Kepala Dishub Kota Solo, Yosca Herman Soedrajad. Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena becak tidak teregistrasi. Meski begitu, pihak terkait, seperti dari kepolisian maupun dari Dishub harus segera mengatasi persoalan itu.Pelanggaran lalu lintas yang banyak dilakukan pengemudi becak itu sangat berbahaya bagi yang bersangkutan maupun pengguna jalan lainnya.Bila karena tak teregistrasi, pengemudi becak tidak bisa dikenai tilang. Maka, harus dicari jalan lain agar mereka mau menaati aturan lalu lintas. 4. Misalnya, instansi terkait bisa bekerja sama dengan paguyuban pengemudi becak untuk memberikan pengertian kepada anggota agar mematuhi aturan. Selain itu, polisi harus bekerja ekstra untuk menegur para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas.Pada saat mereka melanggar aturan, harus diperingatkan di tempat dan diberi pengarahan untuk selalu menaati peraturan. Dengan teguran di tempat seperti itu diharapkan pengemudi becak dapat mengerti dan malu untuk mengulangi kesalahan serupa. 5. Di sisi lain, pemegang kebijakan perlu membuat peraturan yang mengatur soal pelanggaran lalu lintas yang dilakukan pengemudi becak.
  5. 5. STRUKTUR
  6. 6. Struktur Teks Editorial • Pernyataan Pendapat (thesis statement), berisi topik tentang sebuah permasalahan yang akan dibahas. • Argumentasi (arguments), berisi pendukung yang memperkuat opini yang disampaikan. Pendukung berupa fakta-fakta tentang topik yang diangkat sehingga memberi nilai objektivitas. • Pernyataan Ulang Pendapat (reiteration), berisi penegasan kembali pendapat yang telah dikemukakan agar pembaca semakin
  7. 7. Analisis Struktur 1. Jumlah becak di Kota Solo sangat banyak. Alat transportasi ini masih disukai oleh warga Solo saat akan bepergian dalam jarak dekat. Selain itu, keberadaan becak juga mendukung program Solo sebagai Kota Budaya. Wisatawan dapat menggunakan becak untuk berkeliling kota. Namun begitu, persoalan juga muncul dengan keberadaan becak tersebut. Lalu lintas Kota Solo menjadi semakin padat. Selain itu, pelanggaran lalu lintas sering dilakukan oleh para pengemudi becak, yang tentunya menambah padat lalu lintas, bahkan dapat terjadi kecelakaan. Pernyataan Pendapat
  8. 8. Analisis Struktur 2. Pelanggaran lalu lintas itu terjadi karena para pengemudi becak merasa bebas dari aturan. Sehingga, meski lampu rambu- rambu lalu lintas menyala merah, tetap saja mereka menerobos. Bahkan bila terjadi kecelakaan ringan, seperti serempetan dengan mobil atau sepeda motor, biasanya hanya diselesaikan dengan permintaan maaf atau bisa juga dengan saling ngotot dan umpat. Argumentasi
  9. 9. Analisis Struktur 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh Kepala Dishub Kota Solo, Yosca Herman Soedrajad. Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena becak tidak teregistrasi. Meski begitu, pihak terkait, seperti dari kepolisian maupun dari Dishub harus segera mengatasi persoalan itu. Pelanggaran lalu lintas yang banyak dilakukan pengemudi becak itu sangat berbahaya bagi yang bersangkutan maupun pengguna jalan lainnya. Bila karena tak teregistrasi, pengemudi becak tidak bisa dikenai tilang. Maka, harus dicari jalan lain agar mereka mau menaati aturan lalu lintas. Argumentasi
  10. 10. Analisis Struktur 3. Pelanggaran peraturan berlalu lintas di jalan raya yang dilakukan pengemudi becak itu diakui oleh Kepala Dishub Kota Solo, Yosca Herman Soedrajad. Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena becak tidak teregistrasi. Meski begitu, pihak terkait, seperti dari kepolisian maupun dari Dishub harus segera mengatasi persoalan itu. Pelanggaran lalu lintas yang banyak dilakukan pengemudi becak itu sangat berbahaya bagi yang bersangkutan maupun pengguna jalan lainnya. Bila karena tak teregistrasi, pengemudi becak tidak bisa dikenai tilang. Maka, harus dicari jalan lain agar mereka mau menaati aturan lalu lintas. Argumentasi
  11. 11. Analisis Struktur 4. Misalnya, instansi terkait bisa bekerja sama dengan paguyuban pengemudi becak untuk memberikan pengertian kepada anggota agar mematuhi aturan. Selain itu, polisi harus bekerja ekstra untuk menegur para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas. Pada saat mereka melanggar aturan, harus diperingatkan di tempat dan diberi pengarahan untuk selalu menaati peraturan. Dengan teguran di tempat seperti itu diharapkan pengemudi becak dapat mengerti dan malu untuk mengulangi kesalahan serupa. Argumentasi
  12. 12. Analisis Struktur 4. Di sisi lain, pemegang kebijakan perlu membuat peraturan yang mengatur soal pelanggaran lalu lintas yang dilakukan pengemudi becak. Pernyataan Ulang Pendapat
  13. 13. KAIDAH KEBAHASAAN
  14. 14. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Selain itu, pelanggaran lalu lintas sering dilakukan oleh para pengemudi becak, yang tentunya menambah padat lalu lintas, bahkan dapat terjadi kecelakaan. • Bahkan bila terjadi kecelakaan ringan, seperti serempetan dengan mobil atau sepeda motor, biasanya hanya diselesaikan dengan permintaan maaf atau bisa juga dengan saling ngotot dan umpat. Adverbia : ekspresi kepastian → adverbia frekuentatif
  15. 15. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Selain itu, keberadaan becak juga mendukung program Solo sebagai Kota Budaya. • Bahkan bila terjadi kecelakaan ringan, seperti serempetan dengan mobil atau sepeda motor, biasanya hanya diselesaikan dengan permintaan maaf atau bisa juga dengan saling ngotot dan umpat. • Selain itu, pelanggaran lalu lintas sering dilakukan oleh para pengemudi becak, yang tentunya menambah padat lalu lintas, bahkan dapat terjadi kecelakaan. • Maka, harus dicari jalan lain agar mereka mau menaati aturan lalu lintas. • Misalnya, instansi terkait bisa bekerja sama dengan paguyuban pengemudi becak untuk memberikan pengertian kepada anggota agar mematuhi aturan. • Selain itu, polisi harus bekerja ekstra untuk menegur para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas. • Meski begitu, pihak terkait, seperti dari kepolisian maupun dari Dishub harus segera mengatasi persoalan itu. • Di sisi lain, pemegang kebijakan perlu membuat peraturan yang mengatur soal pelanggaran lalu lintas yang dilakukan pengemudi becak. Konjungsi : Kata penghubung
  16. 16. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena becak tidak teregistrasi. • Pada saat mereka melanggar aturan, harus diperingatkan di tempat dan diberi pengarahan untuk selalu menaati peraturan. • Sehingga, meski lampu rambu-rambu lalu lintas menyala merah, tetap saja mereka menerobos. Verba Material : perbuatan fisik
  17. 17. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Pada saat mereka melanggar aturan, harus diperingatkan di tempat dan diberi pengarahan untuk selalu menaati peraturan. • Dengan teguran di tempat seperti itu diharapkan pengemudi becak dapat mengerti dan malu untuk mengulangi kesalahan serupa. Verba Relasional : Penghubung antara subjek dan pelengkap.
  18. 18. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Alat transportasi ini masih disukai oleh warga Solo saat akan bepergian dalam jarak dekat. • Dia merasa kesulitan untuk menertibkan para pengemudi becak yang melanggar aturan lalu lintas, karena becak tidak teregistrasi. • Dengan teguran di tempat seperti itu diharapkan pengemudi becak dapat mengerti dan malu untuk mengulangi kesalahan serupa. Verba Mental
  19. 19. Kaidah Kebahasaan • Wisatawan : orang yang berwisata; pelancong; turis. • Transportasi : perpindahan manusia atau barang dari satu tempat ke tempat lainnya dengan menggunakan sebuah kendaraan yang digerakkan oleh manusia atau mesin. • Registrasi : pencatatan; pendaftaran (dalam register). • Serempetan : Tabrakan. Kosa Kata

×