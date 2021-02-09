Experienced Feng Shui Specialist UK - Amravati

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMRAVATI Feng Shui Specialist UK Experienced & Professional Feng Shui Consultant
Want to bring positive energy into your life? Check out your lucky color for 2021 based on your zodiac sign according to the professional Feng Shui Specialist UK.

  1. 1. AMRAVATI Feng Shui Specialist UK Experienced & Professional Feng Shui Consultant
  2. 2. Are you tired of constant negativity in all spheres of life? It's time to gear up. Know your lucky feng shui color for the year 2021. FENG SHUI COLOR
  3. 3. If you are an Aries, you resemble energy and power. Therefore, red is your color. Red will bring out the fierce side of your personality. It is a symbol of mobility. You may also go for white and yellow. Colours you should avoid: Blues and Black. ARIES (21ST MARCH TO 3RD APRIL)
  4. 4. The one born with an earthy element is called Taurus. As a Taurus, you are expected to love a pink lotus. This 2021, pink and white will change your perspective towards life. Colors you should avoid: Red and Yellow. TAURUS (21ST APRIL TO 21ST MAY)
  5. 5. The most favourable colours for Gemini in 2021 are green and yellow. Since Mercury rules your activities, you can also switch between pink and white. Colours you should avoid: Red and Blue. GEMINI (22ND MAY TO 21ST JUNE)
  6. 6. If you are a Cancerian, you are a peace lover. Colours like white, cream and beige will be great for you this year. Choosing white or beige as your feng shui colour would attract positive energy in your life. Colours you should avoid: Bright colours such as red, yellow, brown, and purple. CANCER (22ND JUNE TO 22ND JULY)
  7. 7. Colours like orange, red and golden are perfect. Since the Sun is your ruling planet, any colour associated with the sun and light will bring you good luck throughout this year. Colours you should avoid: Green. It is better to avoid earthy colours in 2021. LEO (23RD JULY TO 21ST AUGUST)
  8. 8. This 2021, you should experiment with hues like blue, green, white, and light yellow. Colours you should avoid: Red VIRGO (22ND AUGUST TO 23RD SEPTEMBER)
  9. 9. You should try wearing more whites and oranges. Light blue is also a favourable colour for you in 2021. Colours you should avoid: Red LIBRA (24TH SEPTEMBER TO 23RD OCTOBER)
  10. 10. White, chocolate, red, and orange can alter your life for good. You can paint your walls white or start wearing more reds daily. Colours you should avoid: Blues and Greens. SCORPIO (24TH OCTOBER TO 22ND NOVEMBER)
  11. 11. Dark yellow and orange will be lucky colors throughout 2021. You could also mix and match with cream and beige colors. Colors you should avoid: Maroon and Black SAGITTARIUS (23RD NOVEMBER TO 22ND DECEMBER)
  12. 12. you should go for dark brown and dark green dark colors which will match your fiery soul. Colors you should avoid: Red and Yellow. CAPRICORN (23RD DECEMBER TO 22ND JANUARY)
  13. 13. Light blue and purple are your lucky colors for the year 2021. Incorporate more light colors to welcome good news every now and then. Colours you should avoid: Dark Blue and Dark Green AQUARIUS (21ST JANUARY TO 19TH FEBRUARY)
  14. 14. To find your right calling in 2021, you should stick to pinks, orange and yellow. Colour you should avoid: Black PISCES (20TH FEBRUARY TO 20TH MARCH)
  15. 15. Wish you a Happy Living 2021 Amravati Heaven on Earth Contact Us: 01424257989 Visit - https://fengshuiuk.co.uk/

