Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Een toertje rond de kerk 1. Plaats - adres Sint-Amanduskerk van Wingene, Markt – 8750 Wingene 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie Geef de correcte coördinaten! Exact te bepalen via GoogleMaps (instructiefilmpje te bekijken via Canvas). 51°03’29.3’’N 3°16’43.0’’E 3. Korte omschrijving De leerlingen krijgen verschillende opdrachten die ze kunnen uitvoeren tijdens een toertje rond de kerk. 4. Doelgroep 5de leerjaar 5. Tijdsduur 1 uur (verplaatsing inbegrepen) 6. Eindtermen Muzische vorming – beeld: 1.1°De leerlingen kunnen door middel van kunst- en beeldbeschouwing een persoonlijk waardeoordeel ontwikkelen over beelden en beeldende kunst van vroeger, van nu en van verschillende culturen. Wiskunde – meetkunde: 3.2De leerlingen kunnen op basis van volgende eigenschappen de volgende meetkundige objecten herkennen en benoemen : a) in het vlak : punten, lijnen, hoeken en vlakke figuren (driehoeken, vierhoeken, cirkels); b) in de ruimte : veelvlakken (kubus, balk, piramide) en bol en cilinder. Wiskunde – meetkunde: 3.6 De leerlingen kunnen de begrippen symmetrie, gelijkvormigheid en gelijkheid ontdekken in de realiteit. Ze kunnen zelf eenvoudige geometrische figuren maken. Mens en maatschappij- ruimte – verkeer en mobiliteit: 4.16.°De leerlingen tonen zich in hun gedrag bereid rekening te houden met andere weggebruikers. Mens en maatschappij – tijd – historische tijd: 3.7.De leerlingen kennen de grote periodes uit de geschiedenis en ze kunnen duidelijke historische elementen in hun omgeving en belangrijke historische figuren en gebeurtenissen waarmee ze kennis maken, situeren in de juiste tijdsperiode aan de hand van een tijdband. ICT – informatie- en communicatie technologie: 7. De leerlingen kunnen ICT gebruiken bij het voorstellen van informatie aan anderen.
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 7. Leerinhoud - Het kunstwerk ‘geborgen’ werd onthuld tijdens de eerste lentedagen na de dorpskernvernieuwing, op 5 april 1992 - Jaartallen 1914-1918, 1940-1945, 1830-1930, 1992 vinden zich allemaal in de tijdsperiode ‘nieuwe tijden’ - Vierkant: vier rechte hoeken en vier even lange zijden, 2 paar evenwijdige zijden - Rechthoek: vier rechte hoeken, 2 paar evenwijdige zijden - Ruit: 4 even lange zijden, 2 paar evenwijdige zijden - Parralellogram: 2 paar evenwijdige zijden - Trapezium: 1 paar evenwijdige zijden - Vierhoek: vier hoeken - Symmetrie: door een denkbeeldige symmetrieas te trekken, ontstaan spiegelbeelden - De naam van de kerk: Sint-Amanduskerk - Amandus is de patroonheilige van de kerk - Amandus is afgebeeld met een kerk in zijn hand - 1914-1918 is de Eerste Wereldoorlog - 1940-1945 is de Tweede Wereldoorlog 8. Lesdoelen 1. Verwoorden waarom het kunstwerk werd geplaatst (MUgr1) 2. Een foto nemen van een persoonlijk aansprekend detail in de omgeving (MUgr1+MEge2) 3. In eigen woorden vertellen wie op het beeld staat en wat hun relatie is (MUgr2 + MUge3) 4. De brillen van Parson toepassen op het kunstwerk en dit in eigen woorden opschrijven (MUva2) 5. Jaartallen van de kerk, het kunstwerk en de heilige in de juiste tijdsperiode plaatsen (OWti3) 6. De verkeersregels naleven in een groep (OWru7) 7. In de werkelijkheid vierhoeken benoemen en tekenen (WDmk2) 8. Het symmetrische deel van het gemeentehuis tekenen (WDmk3) 9. In groep werken aan een gezamenlijke opdracht zonder conflicten (SErv3) 10. Hun foto collage aan de hand van een mediamiddel voorstellen (MEge2) 9. Materiaal - Fototoestel/iPad - Werkbundels en schrijfgerei - Fluohesjes - Kartonnen wc-rol of keukenrol 10.Organisatie - Praktische info - Afspraken ➢ Zorg dat je je samen met je groepje veilig begeeft in het verkeer! (loop niet zomaar op straat, kijk naar links en rechts als je oversteekt, wandel met je groep op het voetpad, draag jullie fluohesje, blijf met je groepje samen) ➢ Samenwerken (blijf samen met je groep, werk samen aan de opdrachten, werk opdracht per opdracht af, luister naar elkaar en respecteer de inbreng, zorg dat iedereen een inbreng kan hebben bij de opdrachten) ➢ De juf vinden jullie terug bij de ingang van de kerk. Daar kunnen jullie terecht met vragen ➢ De gekregen tijd (jullie krijgen 45 minuten om de opdracht te volbrengen, op het einde verzamelen we allemaal aan de ingang van de kerk)
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… file:///C:/Users/evath/Documents/school/Werkbladen%20omgevingsboek.pdf 12.Oplossingen - sleutel file:///C:/Users/evath/Documents/school/Oplossing%20werkbladen%20omgevingsboek.pdf 13.Bronnen - (2019, 28 oktober). Amandus (heilige). Geraadpleegd op 21 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amandus_(heilige). - (2020, 19 januari). Wingene. Geraadpleegd op 21 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wingene#Bezienswaardigheden. - (z.j.). Bezienswaardigheden. Geraadpleegd op 21 maar 2020 via https://www.wingene.be/product/174/bezienswaardigheden - (2019, 30 juni). Lijst van onroerend erfgoed in Wingene. Geraadpleegd op 21 maar 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lijst_van_onroerend_erfgoed_in_Wingene - (z.j.) Schoolvisie. Geraadpleegd op 21 maar 2020 via https://www.centrumschoolwingene.be/schoolvisie 14.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht - Halverwege de 19de eeuw werd de kerk 18 meter langer. - In 1918 werd de toren vernield door de Duitsers. - In 1991 werd de kerk volledig gerenoveerd. - In 2011 werd de beiaard gerenoveerd. De volledige beiaardinstallatie werd vernieuwd en voorzien van een nieuw klavier. Na stemanalyse werd besloten om ook de 16 klokken te vervangen. De andere klokken werden bijgestemd en er werden 12 nieuwe klokken toegevoegd om de beiaard tot 49 klokken of vier octaven te kunnen uitbreiden. - In de kerk kan je heel wat kunstschatten terugvinden, zoals de communiebanken en een aantal waardevolle schilderijen. - Aan de buitenmuur werd een gedenkplaat aangebracht voor Monica Devriese, de moeder van Guido Gezelle, die in Wingene werd geboren. - In 847 komt 'Wenghinas' voor het eerst voor. - Karel de Kale heeft toen de schenking van de villa Wenghinas aan de Sitn-Amandsabdij van Elnone bekrachtigd. - Pas in 1117 wordt 'Svevensala' vermeld. - Zowel Wingene en Zwevezele zouden tijdens in de Merovingische en Karolingische tijd tot de Sint- Amandsabdij van Elnone behoord hebben. - Wingene telt 14.263 inwoners (1/1/2019) - Postcode van Wingene: 8750 - De burgemeester is Hendrik Verkest (1989 – nu)
  4. 4. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs - Sculptuur naar ontwerp van Jan-Claude Vanhaecke - Het werd onthuld tijdens de eerste lentedagen na de dorpskernvernieuwing op 5april 1992 - Keramiek kunstwerk - De centrumschool heeft op basis van dit werk zijn schoolvisie opgesteld Patroonheilige Amandus - Zijn bijnaam is ‘apostel der Franken - Hij was een missiebisschop en stichter van kloosters en kerken in Vlaanderen tijdens de 7e eeuw - Hij was enkele jaren bisschop van Maastricht en wordt vereerd als katholieke heilige. 15. (optioneel) Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerking - Evaluatie - Tentoonstelling van de detailfoto’s - Bespreken van de opdrachten

