Tinydocs billie school_board

BILLIE_GOES_TO_SCHOOL

"Billie" Tiny Docs

Art & Photos
  1A 0:00
  2A 0:02 Billie! Time for school! You don't want to be late on your first day!
  3A 0:04
  4A 0:06 Billie! School!
  5A 0:08
  6A 0:10
  7A 0:12 Hello?
  8A 0:14 BILLIE (Laughing) Hey Mom.
  9A 0:16 BILLIE (CONT'D) Come on Mom! We don't want to be late for our first day!
  10A 0:18 BILLIE (CONT'D) Come on Mom! We don't want to be late for our first day!
  11A 0:20 BILLIE (CONT'D) Come on Mom! We don't want to be late for our first day!
  12A 0:22 BILLIE'S MOM Brand new school this year, Billie. You're in middle school now, how do you feel?
  13A 0:24 BILLIE So excited. My friend told me we get our own-
  14A 0:26 cont. -lockers and everything!
  15A 0:28 cont. But...also a little nervous.
  16A 0:30 BILLIE'S MOM About The Worry Monster?
  17A 0:32 BILLIE What if he shows up again?
  18A 0:34 BILLIE'S MOM Billie, honey, you've been working so hard and you've come so far!
  19A 0:36 BILLIE'S MOM (CONT'D) What did Dr. Patches tell you to do if The Worry Monster shows up at school?
  20A 0:38
  21A 0:40
  22A 0:42 BILLIE VO I know The Worry Monster doesn't bother me as much at home anymore, but-
  23A 0:44 Billie cont how do I know he won't show up at school?
  24A 0:46 PATCHES Billie, I'm so proud of all the work you've done.
  25A 0:48 CONT You even ate popcorn off a bathroom floor!
  26A 0:50 But I can't promise you that The Worry Monster is gone forever.
  27A 0:52 Remember what we always say?
  28A 0:54 BILLIE OCD doesn't make-
  29A 0:56 CONT -any sense.
  30A 0:58 DR. PATCHES That's right. OCD doesn't make sense.
  31A 1:00 It never really goes away,
  32A 1:02 but when you work hard to overcome your fears,
  33A 1:04 you become better and better at keeping The Worry Monster away!
  34A 1:06
  35A 1:08
  36A 1:10
  37A 1:12 BILLIE But what if he shows up in the middle of my classroom? Do I say something to the teacher?
  38A 1:14 What if he shows up at recess when I'm playing with my friends?
  39A 1:16 Or what if he shows up in the cafeteria?
  40A 1:18 BILLIIE There are so many germs there! DR. PATCHES Those are great questions, let's pretend and play one out.
  41A 1:20 BILLIE (V.O.) No, no, no...
  42A 1:22 BILLIE don't tell me I forgot my lunch!
  43A 1:24 BILLIE don't tell me I forgot my lunch!
  44A 1:26 THE WORRY MONSTER What's wrong Billie?
  45A 1:28 I've got some fresh, germy food for you...
  46A 1:30 right here.
  47A 1:32 camera pans to the left to reveal mona
  48A 1:34 MONA Billie, you ok?
  49A 1:36 MONA Billie, you ok? BILLIE It's just...there's this...
  50A 1:38 BILLIE (CONT'D) I forgot my lunch, and I'm a little scared to eat the school lunch.
  51A 1:40 MONA Why are you scared?
  52A 1:42 CONT. t's pizza day!
  53A 1:44 CONT. It's pizza day!
  54A 1:46 BILLIE SIGHS
  55A 1:48 It's a little hard to explain. I have OCD, which sometimes makes me afraid of things that other kids aren't afraid of.
  56A 1:50 My OCD tells me to be scared to do something
  57A 1:52 even when I want to do it.
  58A 1:54 I know my fear doesn't make sense,
  59A 1:56 but it's still hard!
  60A 1:58 I try every day to challenge my fears so they will bother me less,
  61A 2:00 but I never really know when my fears will show up.
  62A 2:02 I always bring my lunch, so right now my OCD
  63A 2:04 is telling me that the school lunch will be too germy to eat.
  64A 2:06 MONA I get it.
  65A 2:08 MONA I get it.
  66A 2:10 MONA I get it.
  67A 2:12 MONA Watch this. I think it will help.
  68A 2:14
  69A 2:16
  70A 2:18 MONA (CONT'D) See? Just deliciousness
  71A 2:20 CONT. And Idon't usually tell people this
  72A 2:22 CONT. BUT....
  73A 2:24 I'm pretty scared of spiders. If I even think about them, my arms get chills.
  74A 2:26 BILLIE Thanks. Sometimes it feels like I'm the only one who gets scared. I'm nervous to get school lunch, but-
  75A 2:28 I'm not afraid of spiders
  76A 2:30 so if you ever seen one, just let me know and we'll face it together. MONA Whoa, that's so brave! Want me to come with you to get your lunch? BILLIE GLANCES BACK TO where the WORRY MONSTER was
  77A 2:32
  78A 2:34 BILLIE Thanks--
  79A 2:36 CONT. -but I got this.
  80A 2:38
  81A 2:40
  82A 2:42
  83A 2:44 BILLIE'S MOM See Billie-
  84A 2:46 CONT. you're going to be great. I already told your teacher about your OCD,
  85A 2:48 so if The Worry Monster ever shows up, you can just tell your teacher how you're feeling and she'll help you out.
  86A 2:50 BILLIE'S MOM I love you, have the best first day. BILLIE Thanks mom, love you too.
  87A 2:52 BIILLIE Tomorrow can I challenge the Worry Monster by eating the school lunch? It's pizza day.
  88A 2:54 BILLIE'S MOM That's a great idea Billy. I'm so proud of you for challenging yourself.
  89A 2:56
  90A 2:58
  91A 3:00
  92A 3:02
  93A 3:04 BILLIE'S MOM (CONT'D) Billie, wait!
  94A 3:06 BILLIE'S MOM (CONT'D) You forgot your lunch.
  95A 3:08
  96A 3:10
  97A 3:12
  98A 3:14
  99A 3:16
  100A 3:18
  101A 3:20

