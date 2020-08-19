Puppy boards tinydocs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1A 0:00
2A 0:02
3A 0:04
4A 0:06
5A 0:08
6A 0:10
7A 0:12
8A 0:14
9A 0:16
10A 0:18
11A 0:20
12A 0:22
13A 0:24
14A 0:26
15A 0:28
16A 0:30
17A 0:32
18A 0:34
19A 0:36 MOM Not too far, honey!
20A 0:38
21A 0:40
22A 0:42
23A 0:44
24A 0:46
25A 0:48
26A 0:50
27A 0:52
28A 0:54
29A 0:56 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
30A 0:58 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
31A 1:00 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
32A 1:02 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
33A 1:04 MR. BILLY Thank you! How did you remember it's my birthday?
34A 1:06 MILES Mr. Billy's birthday: November 30, 1960.
35A 1:08 MOM Miles never forgets a birthday, Mr. Billy.
36A 1:10 MR. BILLY You've got an extraordinary memory, Miles. Have a great day at school.
37A 1:12 MR. BILLY You've got an extraordinary memory, Miles. Have a great day at school.
38A 1:14
39A 1:16
40A 1:18
41A 1:20
42A 1:22
43A 1:24
44A 1:26
45A 1:28
46A 1:30
47A 1:32
48A 1:34
49A 1:36
50A 1:38
51A 1:40
52A 1:42 MOM (somewhat composed) Have a great day, sweetie.
53A 1:44 MOM (somewhat composed) Have a great day, sweetie.
54A 1:46
55A 1:48
56A 1:50 MILES Ready for school Puppy?
57A 1:52
58A 1:54
59A 1:56
60A 1:58
61A 2:00 CONT- Grrreeaaat!
62A 2:02
63A 2:04
64A 2:06
65A 2:08
66A 2:10
67A 2:12
68A 2:14
69A 2:16 MS. SALINAS Good Morning 2nd graders!
70A 2:18
71A 2:20
72A 2:22
73A 2:24 MS. SALINAS Today we are going to start the day with some free time. Play with a friend or two.
74A 2:26 MILES (to Puppy) Today, it is partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.
75A 2:28
76A 2:30
77A 2:32
78A 2:34
79A 2:36
80A 2:38 DELIHAH: Hey!! MILES: Big Yikes.
81A 2:40 LEILA Miles! You ruined it! MILES Big Yikes. DELILAH We worked so hard on it!
82A 2:42 MILES I'm not sad, Puppy's sad. No, I'm not sad. Puppy's sad.
83A 2:44
84A 2:46
85A 2:48
86A 2:50 MILES (between breaths) I'm not sad, Puppy's sad. I'm not sad, Puppy's sad. I'm not sad, Puppy's sad.
87A 2:52
88A 2:54 Leila We're sorry. Don't worry, Puppy. Don't be sad. Delilah Yea, Puppy. We're really sorry. Do you want to play, Puppy?
89A 2:56 MILES I'm not sad, Puppy's sad.
90A 2:58
91A 3:00 LEILA Let's play together. Look, Miles...
92A 3:02 LEILA Let's play together. Look, Miles...
93A 3:04 LEILA (con't) Meerkat wants to play with Puppy. Do you want to play?
94A 3:06
95A 3:08
96A 3:10
97A 3:12
98A 3:14 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let's get ready for rehearsal.
99A 3:16 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let's get ready for rehearsal.
100A 3:18 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let's get ready for rehearsal.
101A 3:20
102A 3:22
103A 3:24
  1. 1. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 1 / 103 1A 0:00
  2. 2. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 2 / 103 2A 0:02
  3. 3. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 3 / 103 3A 0:04
  4. 4. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 4 / 103 4A 0:06
  5. 5. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 5 / 103 5A 0:08
  6. 6. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 6 / 103 6A 0:10
  7. 7. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 7 / 103 7A 0:12
  8. 8. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 8 / 103 8A 0:14
  9. 9. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 9 / 103 9A 0:16
  10. 10. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 10 / 103 10A 0:18
  11. 11. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 11 / 103 11A 0:20
  12. 12. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 12 / 103 12A 0:22
  13. 13. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 13 / 103 13A 0:24
  14. 14. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 14 / 103 14A 0:26
  15. 15. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 15 / 103 15A 0:28
  16. 16. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 16 / 103 16A 0:30
  17. 17. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 17 / 103 17A 0:32
  18. 18. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 18 / 103 18A 0:34
  19. 19. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 19 / 103 19A 0:36 MOM Not too far, honey!
  20. 20. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 20 / 103 20A 0:38
  21. 21. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 21 / 103 21A 0:40
  22. 22. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 22 / 103 22A 0:42
  23. 23. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 23 / 103 23A 0:44
  24. 24. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 24 / 103 24A 0:46
  25. 25. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 25 / 103 25A 0:48
  26. 26. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 26 / 103 26A 0:50
  27. 27. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 27 / 103 27A 0:52
  28. 28. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 28 / 103 28A 0:54
  29. 29. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 29 / 103 29A 0:56 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
  30. 30. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 30 / 103 30A 0:58 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
  31. 31. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 31 / 103 31A 1:00 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
  32. 32. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 32 / 103 32A 1:02 MILES Happy Birthday, Mr. Billy.
  33. 33. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 33 / 103 33A 1:04 MR. BILLY Thank you! How did you remember it’s my birthday?
  34. 34. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 34 / 103 34A 1:06 MILES Mr. Billy’s birthday: November 30, 1960.
  35. 35. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 35 / 103 35A 1:08 MOM Miles never forgets a birthday, Mr. Billy.
  36. 36. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 36 / 103 36A 1:10 MR. BILLY You’ve got an extraordinary memory, Miles. Have a great day at school.
  37. 37. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 37 / 103 37A 1:12 MR. BILLY You’ve got an extraordinary memory, Miles. Have a great day at school.
  38. 38. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 38 / 103 38A 1:14
  39. 39. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 39 / 103 39A 1:16
  40. 40. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 40 / 103 40A 1:18
  41. 41. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 41 / 103 41A 1:20
  42. 42. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 42 / 103 42A 1:22
  43. 43. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 43 / 103 43A 1:24
  44. 44. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 44 / 103 44A 1:26
  45. 45. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 45 / 103 45A 1:28
  46. 46. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 46 / 103 46A 1:30
  47. 47. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 47 / 103 47A 1:32
  48. 48. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 48 / 103 48A 1:34
  49. 49. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 49 / 103 49A 1:36
  50. 50. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 50 / 103 50A 1:38
  51. 51. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 51 / 103 51A 1:40
  52. 52. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 52 / 103 52A 1:42 MOM (somewhat composed) Have a great day, sweetie.
  53. 53. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 53 / 103 53A 1:44 MOM (somewhat composed) Have a great day, sweetie.
  54. 54. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 54 / 103 54A 1:46
  55. 55. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 55 / 103 55A 1:48
  56. 56. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 56 / 103 56A 1:50 MILES Ready for school Puppy?
  57. 57. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 57 / 103 57A 1:52
  58. 58. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 58 / 103 58A 1:54
  59. 59. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 59 / 103 59A 1:56
  60. 60. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 60 / 103 60A 1:58
  61. 61. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 61 / 103 61A 2:00 CONT- Grrreeaaat!
  62. 62. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 62 / 103 62A 2:02
  63. 63. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 63 / 103 63A 2:04
  64. 64. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 64 / 103 64A 2:06
  65. 65. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 65 / 103 65A 2:08
  66. 66. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 66 / 103 66A 2:10
  67. 67. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 67 / 103 67A 2:12
  68. 68. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 68 / 103 68A 2:14
  69. 69. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 69 / 103 69A 2:16 MS. SALINAS Good Morning 2nd graders!
  70. 70. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 70 / 103 70A 2:18
  71. 71. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 71 / 103 71A 2:20
  72. 72. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 72 / 103 72A 2:22
  73. 73. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 73 / 103 73A 2:24 MS. SALINAS Today we are going to start the day with some free time. Play with a friend or two.
  74. 74. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 74 / 103 74A 2:26 MILES (to Puppy) Today, it is partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.
  75. 75. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 75 / 103 75A 2:28
  76. 76. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 76 / 103 76A 2:30
  77. 77. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 77 / 103 77A 2:32
  78. 78. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 78 / 103 78A 2:34
  79. 79. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 79 / 103 79A 2:36
  80. 80. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 80 / 103 80A 2:38 DELIHAH: Hey!! MILES: Big Yikes.
  81. 81. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 81 / 103 81A 2:40 LEILA Miles! You ruined it! MILES Big Yikes. DELILAH We worked so hard on it!
  82. 82. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 82 / 103 82A 2:42 MILES I’m not sad, Puppy’s sad. No, I’m not sad. Puppy’s sad.
  83. 83. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 83 / 103 83A 2:44
  84. 84. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 84 / 103 84A 2:46
  85. 85. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 85 / 103 85A 2:48
  86. 86. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 86 / 103 86A 2:50 MILES (between breaths) I’m not sad, Puppy’s sad. I’m not sad, Puppy’s sad. I’m not sad, Puppy’s sad.
  87. 87. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 87 / 103 87A 2:52
  88. 88. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 88 / 103 88A 2:54 Leila We’re sorry. Don’t worry, Puppy. Don’t be sad. Delilah Yea, Puppy. We’re really sorry. Do you want to play, Puppy?
  89. 89. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 89 / 103 89A 2:56 MILES I’m not sad, Puppy’s sad.
  90. 90. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 90 / 103 90A 2:58
  91. 91. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 91 / 103 91A 3:00 LEILA Let’s play together. Look, Miles...
  92. 92. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 92 / 103 92A 3:02 LEILA Let’s play together. Look, Miles...
  93. 93. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 93 / 103 93A 3:04 LEILA (con’t) Meerkat wants to play with Puppy. Do you want to play?
  94. 94. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 94 / 103 94A 3:06
  95. 95. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 95 / 103 95A 3:08
  96. 96. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 96 / 103 96A 3:10
  97. 97. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 97 / 103 97A 3:12
  98. 98. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 98 / 103 98A 3:14 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let’s get ready for rehearsal.
  99. 99. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 99 / 103 99A 3:16 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let’s get ready for rehearsal.
  100. 100. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 100 / 103 100A 3:18 MS. SALINAS (V.O.) In 10 minutes, let’s get ready for rehearsal.
  101. 101. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 101 / 103 101A 3:20
  102. 102. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 102 / 103 102A 3:22
  103. 103. PUPPY Boards: 103 | Shots: 103 | Duration: 3:26 | Aspect Ratio: 16 : 9 DRAFT: AUGUST 16, 2020 Page: 103 / 103 103A 3:24

