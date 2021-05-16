Presentación tarea 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación PRINCIPIOS para la SELECCIÓN, UTILIZACIÓN, DISEÑO- P...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
¿Errores? Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Ut...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
26 views
May. 16, 2021

Presentación tarea 4

Presentación explicativa de los principios de los medios TIC

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentación tarea 4

  1. 1. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación PRINCIPIOS para la SELECCIÓN, UTILIZACIÓN, DISEÑO- PRODUCCIÓN y EVALUACIÓN de MEDIOS-TIC
  2. 2. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Principios para la Selección Principios para la Utilización Principios para el Diseño-Producción Principios para la Evaluación
  3. 3. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 1. Tener en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos que se quieren alcanzar 2. Predisposición del alumnado y profesorado hacia las TIC 3. Características de los receptores 4. Contexto instruccional y físico 5. Diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes 6. Alumnado como procesador activo de la información
  4. 4. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 7. Características técnicas y sémicas y calidad del medio 8. Participación del profesorado y alumnado en la construcción de los mensajes 9. Valores transmitidos mediante los contenidos 10. Facilidad de manejo y versatilidad 11. Complementariedad
  5. 5. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 1. Tener en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos que se quieren alcanzar Debemos elegir el medio TIC mejor adaptado para la consecución de nuestros objetivos Mayor rentabilidad
  6. 6. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 2. Predisposición del alumnado y profesorado hacia las TIC Buen conocimiento y buena predisposición hacia las TIC por parte de todo el personal educativo para lograr los mejores resultados
  7. 7. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 3. Características de los receptores Importante tener en cuenta estos aspectos de las personas que van a utilizar los medios TIC -La edad -El nivel sociocultural - El nivel educativo -Tecnologías a las que se tiene acceso
  8. 8. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 4. Contexto instruccional y físico Influyen en el desarrollo del diseño pedagógico con el uso de los medios TIC del profesorado
  9. 9. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 5. Diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes Si en una clase hay diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes debemos desarrollar diversas formas de utilización de los medios TIC para todas estas variedades.
  10. 10. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 6. Alumnado como procesador activo de la información Debemos garantizar la intervención del alumnado en la utilización de los medios TIC No habrá aburrimiento Lograremos así un alumnado activo durante el aprendizaje
  11. 11. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 7. Características técnicas y sémicas y calidad del medio Tener en cuenta el ámbito técnico y semántico de los medios TIC que utilicemos Observar también sus parámetros de calidad
  12. 12. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 8. Participación del profesorado y alumnado en la construcción de los mensajes Los medios TIC deben garantizar el poder crear un mensaje entre profesorado y alumnado
  13. 13. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 9. Valores transmitidos mediante los contenidos Analizar qué valores se transmiten a través del contenido proporcionado por los medios TIC
  14. 14. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 10. Facilidad de manejo y versatilidad Seleccionar un medio TIC fácil de manejar y versátil en el contenido de aplicaciones didácticas
  15. 15. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Selección 11. Complementariedad Elegir medios TIC que puedan complementarse e interaccionar con otros Aumentará las opciones de uso que tenemos utilizando únicamente uno de ellos
  16. 16. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 1. Cualquier medio como recurso didáctico 2. El aprendizaje en función de las estrategias y técnicas didácticas utilizadas 3. El profesorado es el elemento más significativo 4. Saber para quién y cómo vamos a utilizar el medio 5. Utilización en un contexto complejo 6. Transformadores vicariales de la realidad
  17. 17. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 7. Desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas 8. El alumnado no es un procesador pasivo de información 9. El medio como un conjunto de componentes internos y externos 10. Los medios no generan cambios significativos en sí 11. No existe el “supermedio”
  18. 18. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 1. Cualquier medio como recurso didáctico Utilizar los medios TIC para conseguir Los objetivos Los contenidos El proceso comunicativo
  19. 19. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 2. El aprendizaje en función de las estrategias y técnicas didácticas utilizadas El aprendizaje no está influido por el medio Lograremos un mejor o peor aprendizaje según la atención que le prestemos a las estrategias y técnicas didácticas
  20. 20. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 3. El profesorado es el elemento más significativo Profesor/a = figura más importante Debe emplear sus creencias y actitudes que tenga hacia los medios para enseñar Determina las posibilidades a desarrollar en el contexto educativo
  21. 21. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 4. Saber para quién y cómo vamos a utilizar el medio Tener en cuenta las características de las personas receptoras Así elegiremos el medio TIC que mejor se adapte a ellas y que mejor cubra nuestras demandas
  22. 22. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 5. Utilización en un contexto complejo Contextos que determinan al medio TIC: Psicológico Físico Organizativo Didáctico Etc.
  23. 23. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 6. Transformadores vicariales de la realidad No es la realidad lo que vemos en los medios TIC, sino una réplica
  24. 24. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 7. Desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas Gracias a los sistemas simbólicos y formas de estructuración de los medios TIC Esto hace que se desarrollen efectos cognitivos nuevos en los receptores
  25. 25. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 8. El alumnado no es un procesador pasivo de información Importante mantener un papel activo y consciente de intervención por parte del alumnado Importante captar la influencia afectiva, cognitiva o psicomotora que generan los medios.
  26. 26. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 9. El medio como un conjunto de componentes internos y externos Con la interacción o el uso individual de componentes internos o externos: Aprendizaje de forma general o específica -Sistemas simbólicos -Elementos semánticos -Componentes pragmáticos de utilización
  27. 27. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 10. Los medios no generan cambios significativos en sí Individualmente no logran generar cambios significativos en ámbitos como el educativo
  28. 28. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización 11. No existe el “supermedio” No hay un medio mejor que los demás Debemos tener en cuenta: Los objetivos que queremos conseguir La utilidad que le damos La interacción con otros Las decisiones metodológicas que aplicamos Complementar varios medios TIC es muy buena idea
  29. 29. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño 2. Producción 3. Postproducción 4. Evaluación ETAPAS
  30. 30. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño ETAPA  Análisis de la situación  Plan y temporalización  Documentación  Guionización FASES
  31. 31. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño ETAPA Fase 1: Análisis de la situación Se llevan a cabo una serie de actividades: • Selección de contenidos según las características del alumnado • Identificación y concreción de los receptores • Determinación del medio/medios por el que se concretará el mensaje • Fijación de los objetivos y destrezas • Revisión de materiales anteriores • Delimitación del equipo y de los aparatos técnicos • Determinación de los materiales complementarios
  32. 32. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño ETAPA Fase 2: Plan y temporalización -Importante saber la dificultad de la tarea para establecer un tiempo adaptado a ella. - Debemos organizar al equipo necesario. -Revisar los presupuestos. -Modificar el plan en caso necesario. -Secuenciación, ordenación y temporalización de las diferentes actividades.
  33. 33. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño ETAPA Fase 3: Documentación Recoger contenido de varias temáticas, no exclusivamente del terreno conceptual de los contenidos Información Sonidos Páginas webs Actividades
  34. 34. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 1. Diseño ETAPA Fase 4: Guionización -Una de las fases claves. -El tipo de medio técnico elegido determina unas condiciones específicas. -2 tipos de guiones: Literario: Recoge en detalle la información Técnico: Traduce esta información a términos específicos. Los modelos que podemos seguir dependerán del tipo de medio TIC
  35. 35. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 2. Producción ETAPA -Se llevan a cabo las decisiones tomadas anteriormente -Se elabora, se busca, se graba y realiza todo lo necesario. -Es esencial conocer los elementos técnicos tanto de hardware como de software, así como el lenguaje y las reglas de producción.
  36. 36. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 3. Postproducción ETAPA -Conjunción y ensamblaje de los diferentes medios y recursos producidos anteriormente. -Plasmar en el ordenador todo lo recogido anteriormente, incorporando los efectos de edición necesarios. -Centrar el diseño de las TIC en las guías didácticas de utilización. -Importante lograr una adecuada integración-adaptación didáctica del medio TIC.
  37. 37. ¿Errores? Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Diseño-Producción 4. Evaluación ETAPA -Veremos si el material creado cumple con los objetivos propuestos. -Identificación de los errores cometidos.
  38. 38. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 1. Autoevaluación por los productores 2. Juicio de expertos 3. Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC
  39. 39. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 1. Autoevaluación por los productores ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Evaluación realizada por los propios productores o realizadores de los medios TIC, de forma procesal y desde el inicio de elaboración. Ventajas Limitaciones
  40. 40. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 1. Autoevaluación por los productores ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Evaluación realizada por los propios productores o realizadores de los medios TIC, de forma procesal y desde el inicio de elaboración. Ventajas Ventajas de esta estrategia:  Equipo de producción más abierto a asumir críticas.  Autoperfeccionamiento del equipo de producción y mejora de productos. Resultados-datos pueden ser incorporados rápidamente al medio TIC.  No necesario que el material esté completamente terminado.  Bajo costo.  No se precisa de ayuda de personas ajenas a la producción.
  41. 41. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 1. Autoevaluación por los productores ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Evaluación realizada por los propios productores o realizadores de los medios TIC, de forma procesal y desde el inicio de elaboración. Limitaciones Limitaciones de esta estrategia:  Falta de objetividad en los resultados y propuestas. Nivel de formación de los miembros. No intervienen los receptores del programa. No es sistemática, falta calidad en las respuestas-resultados.
  42. 42. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 2. Juicio de expertos ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Un grupo de expertos elegidos cuidadosamente evalúa el trabajo realizado. Puede ser utilizada como versión alfa o beta de un programa. Ventajas Limitaciones
  43. 43. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 2. Juicio de expertos ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Un grupo de expertos elegidos cuidadosamente evalúa el trabajo realizado. Puede ser utilizada como versión alfa o beta de un programa. Ventajas Ventajas de esta estrategia: Calidad y profundidad en las respuestas- resultados. Información pormenorizada y análisis de distintas dimensiones. Puede realizarse sin la versión definitiva del programa.
  44. 44. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 2. Juicio de expertos ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Un grupo de expertos elegidos cuidadosamente evalúa el trabajo realizado. Puede ser utilizada como versión alfa o beta de un programa. Limitaciones Limitaciones de esta estrategia:  Subjetividad y validez de las respuestas determinada por la calidad de los expertos. Necesidad de determinar el concepto de experto. Localización, selección y disponibilidad de los expertos. Tiempo para las modificaciones No intervienen los receptores.
  45. 45. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 3. Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Llevada a cabo directamente por los destinatarios de las TIC. Existen dos formas: -Evaluación “por” los usuarios: Realizada por las personas que utilizan las TIC. -Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: La realizan usuarios de las TIC tras proporcionar información mediante estudios, ensayos, etc. Ventajas Limitaciones
  46. 46. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 3. Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Llevada a cabo directamente por los destinatarios de las TIC. Existen dos formas: -Evaluación “por” los usuarios: Realizada por las personas que utilizan las TIC. -Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: La realizan usuarios de las TIC tras proporcionar información mediante estudios, ensayos, etc. Ventajas Ventajas de esta estrategia: Evaluados directamente por los destinatarios. Posible contemplación del contexto. EL medio TIC adquiere sentido educativo.
  47. 47. Eva Montanero Romero Grupo de trabajo 14 TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tarea 4 - Principios para la Selección, Utilización, Diseño-Producción y Evaluación de medios-TIC Evaluación 3. Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS TIC Llevada a cabo directamente por los destinatarios de las TIC. Existen dos formas: -Evaluación “por” los usuarios: Realizada por las personas que utilizan las TIC. -Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: La realizan usuarios de las TIC tras proporcionar información mediante estudios, ensayos, etc. Limitaciones Limitaciones de esta estrategia: Requiere una versión final. Tiempo y coste. Los datos no se incorporan de forma automática. Laborioso. Necesita dominio de técnicas de investigación evaluativa.

×