Nooctw gestiona tu equipo

HITO 4: MENSAJE CON TWINMAIL 9
HIPOTÉTICA ACTIVIDAD PARA PROYECTO 10
DOCENTES: Los docentes de cada centro miembro del proyecto tendrían el rol de docente administrador, para poder añadir a s...
ALUMNADO: Los alumnos tendrán el rol de miembros, excepto un alumno/a de cada grupo (o centro) que tendrá el rol de admini...
INVITADOS: Se invitaría a algún miembro del equipo directivo así como al delegado de familias de cada uno de los grupos pa...
  1. 1. DOCENTES • Docente Administrador : Tiene control y acceso absoluto a todas las partes del TwinSpace: podrá dar de alta nuevas actividades, nuevos usuarios y , en general, realizar todas las acciones posibles en el TwinSpace. Entre otras cosas, es el único que puede decidir qué partes se mantienen privadas y cuales se hacen públicas. • Los socios fundadores de un proyecto son, automáticamente, profesores-administradores del TwinSpace. 2 DOCENTE ADMINISTRADOR
  2. 2. DOCENTES • Docente Miembro : Puede participar en las distintas actividades, colaborando con sus imágenes, documentos, añadiendo mensajes en el espacio de publicaciones y foros, pero siempre que esas herramientas hayan sido creadas previamente por un administrador. Participará también en la sala de profesores y en otros espacios habilitados para este perfil de docente. No podrá dar de alta nuevos usuarios. • Cuando se añade a un nuevo socio/docente al proyecto, el sistema por defecto, le otorga el rol de profesor-miembro en el TwinSpace. 3 DOCENTE MIEMBRO
  3. 3. ESTUDIANTES • Estudiante Administrador: Con este perfil, un alumno puede añadir nuevas páginas de actividades, modificar los elementos de la sección de Alumnos, etc. La principal diferencia con el papel de profesor-administrador es que no puede dar de alta a nuevos usuarios. 4 ESTUDIANTE ADMINISTRADOR
  4. 4. ESTUDIANTES • Estudiante miembro: Puede participar en la sección de Alumnos, contestar en los foros, participar en chats y subir archivos y fotos. 5 ESTUDIANTE MIEMBRO
  5. 5. INVITADOS • Persona invitada: Mediante un nombre de usuario y una contraseña, la persona invitada podrá acceder a los contenidos del TwinSpace, aunque no se hayan hecho públicos. Este usuario no tiene derechos de escritura ni edición en ninguna sección del TwinSpace, es solamente una persona observadora, pero desde dentro. 6 PERSONA INVITADA
  8. 8. HITO 4: MENSAJE CON TWINMAIL 9
  9. 9. HIPOTÉTICA ACTIVIDAD PARA PROYECTO 10
  10. 10. DOCENTES: Los docentes de cada centro miembro del proyecto tendrían el rol de docente administrador, para poder añadir a su alumnado al TwinSpace y poder crear las páginas. 11
  11. 11. ALUMNADO: Los alumnos tendrán el rol de miembros, excepto un alumno/a de cada grupo (o centro) que tendrá el rol de administrador, para ayudar al profesorado en la gestión de crear páginas y subpáginas donde se insertará la actividad, de crear carpetas para guardar los dibujos de Colorillo y para subir fotos como evidencias del trabajo de cada grupo.. 12
  12. 12. INVITADOS: Se invitaría a algún miembro del equipo directivo así como al delegado de familias de cada uno de los grupos participantes para que puedan ver el trabajo realizado, asesorar y valorarlo. 13

