Scene 1 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 1/289
Scene 1 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Tu rigoles ? Le sucre Page 2/289
Scene 1 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Tu voudrais une meilleure réputation ? Le sucre Page 3/289
Scene 1 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 4/289
Scene 2 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 5/289
Scene 2 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 6/289
Scene 2 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Pour quoi faire ? Le sucre Page 7/289
Scene 2 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 8/289
Scene 2 Panel 5 Dialog Nico : Bah je doute que tu puisses comprendre... Le sucre Page 9/289
Scene 2 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : mais disons que j'aimerai juste être vu comme un être civilisé pour une fois Le sucre Page 1...
Scene 2 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : et non comme un voleur. Le sucre Page 11/289
Scene 2 Panel 8 Dialog Arthur : Bah avec ce que les autres ont volé lors de la fête des moissons Le sucre Page 12/289
Scene 2 Panel 9 Dialog Arthur : Je ne suis pas sûr que les villageois Le sucre Page 13/289
Scene 3 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 14/289
Scene 3 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 15/289
Scene 3 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 16/289
Scene 3 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : avec nous ! Le sucre Page 17/289
Scene 3 Panel 5 Dialog Nico : Hmm je suis pas sûr que des déchets... Le sucre Page 18/289
Scene 3 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : Hmm je suis pas sûr que des déchets... Le sucre Page 19/289
Scene 3 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 20/289
Scene 4 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Le gérant du bar aime bien collectionner ce genre de bricoles non? Le sucre Page 21/289
Scene 4 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Je l'ai trouvé près de l'étang , tu connais le blason dessus non ? Le sucre Page 22/289
Scene 4 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Une pierre , 2 coups : Le sucre Page 23/289
Scene 4 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : Avec ça moi je suis reglo cette fois : je l'échange de manière extra legal contre son sucr...
Scene 4 Panel 5 Dialog Arthur : et toi tu lui parles de la capsule ! Le sucre Page 25/289
Scene 4 Panel 6 Dialog Arthur : Tu n'auras qu'à faire comme avec moi le monsieur cultivé, et lui et sa clientèle te verron...
Scene 4 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 27/289
Scene 5 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 28/289
Scene 5 Panel 2 Dialog Nico : Tout ça avec une capsule de bouteille de vin ? Le sucre Page 29/289
Scene 5 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 30/289
Scene 5 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 31/289
Scene 5 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 32/289
Scene 5 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : Bon bon, ça reste ridicule.. Le sucre Page 33/289
Scene 5 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : mais on peut essayer ! Le sucre Page 34/289
Scene 5 Panel 8 Dialog Arthur : Je le savais ! Le sucre Page 35/289
Scene 5 Panel 9 Dialog Arthur : Allez on y va ! Le sucre Page 36/289
Scene 5 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 37/289
Scene 6 Panel 1 Dialog Nico : Le terme exact est troc ou échange par contre. Le sucre Page 38/289
Scene 6 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Bah, ça rend vachement bien ensemble '' extra légal '' , ça fait chic ! Le sucre Page 39/2...
Scene 6 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Oh bon sang... Le sucre Page 40/289
Scene 6 Panel 4 Dialog Nico : Et ce n'est pas un peu tôt aussi ? Tu crois qu'il est réveillé au moins ? Le sucre Page 41/2...
Scene 6 Panel 5 Dialog Arthur : Nico nico, les êtres humains adorent la ponctualité ! Le sucre Page 42/289
Scene 7 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Il seront ravis de voir cette qualité une nouvelle fois Le sucre Page 43/289
Scene 7 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : présente chez notre espèce ! Le sucre Page 44/289
Scene 8 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 45/289
Scene 8 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Oh ! Le sucre Page 46/289
Scene 8 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Tout a bien été remis au propre ! Le sucre Page 47/289
Scene 8 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 48/289
Scene 8 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 49/289
Scene 8 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 50/289
Scene 8 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : ATTENTION DEVANT ARTHUR ! Le sucre Page 51/289
Scene 8 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 52/289
Scene 8 Panel 9 Dialog Nico : Tu avais bien dis que ... Le sucre Page 53/289
Scene 8 Panel 10 Dialog Arthur : que je devais faire gaffe cette fois oui oui... Le sucre Page 54/289
Scene 8 Panel 11 Dialog Arthur : t'en fais pas... Le sucre Page 55/289
Scene 9 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 56/289
Scene 9 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Ah le voilà le susucre ! Le sucre Page 57/289
Scene 10 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 58/289
Scene 10 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 59/289
Scene 10 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 60/289
Scene 11 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 61/289
Scene 11 Panel 2 Dialog Nico : Non.... Lui ?!! Le sucre Page 62/289
Scene 11 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Que fait-il à cette heure - ci ? Le sucre Page 63/289
Scene 11 Panel 4 Dialog Nico : Il ne devait pas rester au château aujourd'hui ? Le sucre Page 64/289
Scene 11 Panel 5 Dialog Nico : Attends ! Le sucre Page 65/289
Scene 12 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Il est sûrement juste venu livrer quelques pièges ce matin, Le sucre Page 66/289
Scene 12 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : rien de bien grave ! Le sucre Page 67/289
Scene 12 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Il faut juste qu'on parle pas trop fort. Le sucre Page 68/289
Scene 13 Panel 1 Dialog Nico : Mais tu es complétement fou ! Le sucre Page 69/289
Scene 13 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 70/289
Scene 13 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 71/289
Scene 13 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 72/289
Scene 13 Panel 5 Dialog Nico : Il a tué au moins 10 souris près de la tour des archives... Le sucre Page 73/289
Scene 13 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : puis il les a évisceré et mis dans un congélateur... Le sucre Page 74/289
Scene 13 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : et puis... et puis... Le sucre Page 75/289
Scene 13 Panel 8 Dialog Arthur : Haha tout ça c'est rien que des racontars ! Le sucre Page 76/289
Scene 13 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 77/289
Scene 13 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 78/289
Scene 14 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 79/289
Scene 14 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Et puis regarde , Le sucre Page 80/289
Scene 14 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Il dort à poings fermés ! Le sucre Page 81/289
Scene 14 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 82/289
Scene 14 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 83/289
Scene 14 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 84/289
Scene 15 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 85/289
Scene 15 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 86/289
Scene 15 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 87/289
Scene 15 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 88/289
Scene 15 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 89/289
Scene 15 Panel 6 Dialog Arthur : Tu vois j'avais raison ! Le sucre Page 90/289
Scene 15 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 91/289
Scene 15 Panel 8 Dialog Arthur : Ca rentrerait bien dans sa collection nan ? Le sucre Page 92/289
Scene 16 Panel 1 Dialog Nico : Bon bon je te crois... Le sucre Page 93/289
Scene 16 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 94/289
Scene 16 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Tu ne voudrais pas que Tom s'en aille au moins ? Le sucre Page 95/289
Scene 17 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Pas question ! Le sucre Page 96/289
Scene 17 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Plus vite c'est fait mieux c'est ! Le sucre Page 97/289
Scene 17 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Et puis le gérant sera bientôt là ! Le sucre Page 98/289
Scene 17 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : Et à moi le doux sucre ! Le sucre Page 99/289
Scene 17 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 100/289
Scene 17 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 101/289
Scene 17 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 102/289
Scene 17 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 103/289
Scene 17 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 104/289
Scene 18 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 105/289
Scene 18 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 106/289
Scene 18 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 107/289
Scene 19 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 108/289
Scene 19 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 109/289
Scene 20 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 110/289
Scene 20 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 111/289
Scene 20 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 112/289
Scene 20 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 113/289
Scene 21 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 114/289
Scene 21 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 115/289
Scene 21 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Je ne le sens vraiment pas... Le sucre Page 116/289
Scene 21 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 117/289
Scene 22 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 118/289
Scene 22 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 119/289
Scene 22 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Ah ! Le sucre Page 120/289
Scene 23 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 121/289
Scene 23 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 122/289
Scene 23 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 123/289
Scene 23 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 124/289
Scene 23 Panel 5 Dialog Gérant : Psst.. Tom ! Le sucre Page 125/289
Scene 23 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : Ah ! Le sucre Page 126/289
Scene 23 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : Arthur, le gérant est là ! Le sucre Page 127/289
Scene 24 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 128/289
Scene 24 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 129/289
Scene 24 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 130/289
Scene 24 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : Bonjour monsieur le gérant ! Le sucre Page 131/289
Scene 24 Panel 5 Dialog Arthur : Cette fois-ci juré, c'est pas du vol ! Le sucre Page 132/289
Scene 24 Panel 6 Dialog Arthur : Moi et mon ami on a de quoi faire un échange extra légal ! Le sucre Page 133/289
Scene 24 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 134/289
Scene 24 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 135/289
Scene 24 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 136/289
Scene 24 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 137/289
Scene 24 Panel 11 Le sucre Page 138/289
Scene 24 Panel 12 Le sucre Page 139/289
Scene 24 Panel 13 Le sucre Page 140/289
Scene 24 Panel 14 Dialog Gérant : Tom ! Le sucre Page 141/289
Scene 24 Panel 15 Le sucre Page 142/289
Scene 24 Panel 16 Le sucre Page 143/289
Scene 25 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 144/289
Scene 25 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 145/289
Scene 26 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 146/289
Scene 26 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 147/289
Scene 27 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 148/289
Scene 27 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Pouce, temps mort !!! Le sucre Page 149/289
Scene 27 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 150/289
Scene 27 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : Ah ! Le sucre Page 151/289
Scene 28 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 152/289
Scene 28 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 153/289
Scene 28 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 154/289
Scene 28 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 155/289
Scene 28 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 156/289
Scene 28 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 157/289
Scene 28 Panel 7 Dialog Nico : AAAAAAAAAH ! Le sucre Page 158/289
Scene 28 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 159/289
Scene 29 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 160/289
Scene 29 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 161/289
Scene 29 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 162/289
Scene 29 Panel 4 Dialog Nico : AAAAAAAAH ! Le sucre Page 163/289
Scene 29 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 164/289
Scene 29 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 165/289
Scene 29 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 166/289
Scene 29 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 167/289
Scene 29 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 168/289
Scene 29 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 169/289
Scene 29 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 170/289
Scene 29 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 171/289
Scene 29 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 172/289
Scene 30 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 173/289
Scene 30 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 174/289
Scene 30 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 175/289
Scene 30 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 176/289
Scene 31 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Nico ! Le sucre Page 177/289
Scene 31 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 178/289
Scene 31 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 179/289
Scene 31 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 180/289
Scene 32 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 181/289
Scene 32 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 182/289
Scene 32 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 183/289
Scene 32 Panel 4 Dialog Arthur : Nico t'es vivant? Le sucre Page 184/289
Scene 33 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 185/289
Scene 34 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 186/289
Scene 34 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 187/289
Scene 34 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Vite il faut se barrer , tu peux marcher ? Le sucre Page 188/289
Scene 35 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 189/289
Scene 35 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 190/289
Scene 36 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 191/289
Scene 36 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : T'as bien vu, même la manière extra légale ça marche pas.. Le sucre Page 192/289
Scene 37 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 193/289
Scene 38 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 194/289
Scene 39 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 195/289
Scene 39 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : Plus tard ton prêchi-prêcha ! Le sucre Page 196/289
Scene 39 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Monte ! Le sucre Page 197/289
Scene 39 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 198/289
Scene 39 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 199/289
Scene 39 Panel 6 Dialog NICO : AAAAAAAAH ! Le sucre Page 200/289
Scene 39 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 201/289
Scene 40 Panel 1 Dialog Gérant : Qu'est-ce que tu fais Tom ! Le sucre Page 202/289
Scene 40 Panel 2 Dialog Gérant : Tu pourrais les écraser en moins de deux ! Le sucre Page 203/289
Scene 40 Panel 3 Dialog Gérant : Je ne te paye pas pour rien ! Le sucre Page 204/289
Scene 40 Panel 4 Dialog Tom : Vraiment Bernard, Le sucre Page 205/289
Scene 40 Panel 5 Dialog Tom : Vous n'avez aucun sens.... Le sucre Page 206/289
Scene 40 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 207/289
Scene 40 Panel 7 Dialog Tom : ....de l'amusement ! Le sucre Page 208/289
Scene 41 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 209/289
Scene 41 Panel 2 Dialog Gérant : : Allez allez oui c'est ça , écrase les ! Le sucre Page 210/289
Scene 41 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 211/289
Scene 42 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 212/289
Scene 42 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 213/289
Scene 42 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 214/289
Scene 42 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 215/289
Scene 43 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 216/289
Scene 43 Panel 2 Dialog Nico : Ils avaient tout prévu, le sucre à découvert, Tom à proximité... Le sucre Page 217/289
Scene 43 Panel 3 Dialog Nico : Ils veulent vraiment nous tuer... Le sucre Page 218/289
Scene 44 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 219/289
Scene 44 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 220/289
Scene 44 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Regarde on y est ! Le sucre Page 221/289
Scene 44 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 222/289
Scene 44 Panel 5 Dialog Arthur , Nico : Ah ! Le sucre Page 223/289
Scene 44 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 224/289
Scene 44 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 225/289
Scene 44 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 226/289
Scene 45 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 227/289
Scene 45 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 228/289
Scene 45 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 229/289
Scene 45 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 230/289
Scene 45 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 231/289
Scene 45 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 232/289
Scene 46 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 233/289
Scene 46 Panel 2 Dialog Gérant : Mon bar , mon BAR ! Le sucre Page 234/289
Scene 46 Panel 3 Dialog Gérant : Mais tu es cinglé ma parole ! Le sucre Page 235/289
Scene 46 Panel 4 Dialog Gérant : Je venais juste de tout refaire ! Le sucre Page 236/289
Scene 46 Panel 5 Dialog Gérant : A...arrête ça tout de suite ! Le sucre Page 237/289
Scene 46 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 238/289
Scene 47 Panel 1 Dialog Tom : A grand danger, moyens égalés ! Le sucre Page 239/289
Scene 47 Panel 2 Dialog Tom : : Et puis vous n'avez qu'à me rejoindre pour m'aider à votre façon. Le sucre Page 240/289
Scene 47 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 241/289
Scene 48 Panel 1 Dialog Nico : Tu vois ? je n'éxagérais rien... Le sucre Page 242/289
Scene 48 Panel 2 Dialog Nico : Dis, il y'avait bien un autre passage au moins ? Le sucre Page 243/289
Scene 48 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Aucune idée avec ces rénovations.... Le sucre Page 244/289
Scene 48 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 245/289
Scene 48 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 246/289
Scene 48 Panel 6 Dialog Nico : Là, à la fenetre ! Le sucre Page 247/289
Scene 48 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 248/289
Scene 48 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 249/289
Scene 48 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 250/289
Scene 48 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 251/289
Scene 48 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 252/289
Scene 48 Panel 11 Le sucre Page 253/289
Scene 49 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 254/289
Scene 49 Panel 2 Dialog Tom : Qu'est-ce que c'est que ça ? Le sucre Page 255/289
Scene 49 Panel 3 Dialog Tom : Vous m'aviez dit qu'à part à l'entrée , il n'y avait pas d'autres issues ! Le sucre Page 256...
Scene 49 Panel 4 Dialog Gérant : Ah c'était Albert ! Le sucre Page 257/289
Scene 50 Panel 1 Dialog Gérant : Il a donné un coup à la fenêtre en rentrant hier, Le sucre Page 258/289
Scene 50 Panel 2 Dialog Gérant : j'ai dû oublier de colmater la vitre... Le sucre Page 259/289
Scene 50 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 260/289
Scene 51 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 261/289
Scene 51 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 262/289
Scene 51 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 263/289
Scene 51 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 264/289
Scene 51 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 265/289
Scene 51 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 266/289
Scene 51 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 267/289
Scene 51 Panel 8 Le sucre Page 268/289
Scene 51 Panel 9 Le sucre Page 269/289
Scene 51 Panel 10 Le sucre Page 270/289
Scene 52 Panel 1 Dialog Arthur : Ah... Le sucre Page 271/289
Scene 52 Panel 2 Dialog Arthur : C'est beaucoup trop loin pour nous deux... Le sucre Page 272/289
Scene 52 Panel 3 Dialog Arthur : Je...on peut peut-être... Le sucre Page 273/289
Scene 52 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 274/289
Scene 52 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 275/289
Scene 53 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 276/289
Scene 53 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 277/289
Scene 54 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 278/289
Scene 54 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 279/289
Scene 54 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 280/289
Scene 55 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 281/289
Scene 55 Panel 2 Le sucre Page 282/289
Scene 56 Panel 1 Le sucre Page 283/289
Scene 56 Panel 2 Dialog * Bruit de vitre qui se brise * Le sucre Page 284/289
Scene 56 Panel 3 Le sucre Page 285/289
Scene 56 Panel 4 Le sucre Page 286/289
Scene 56 Panel 5 Le sucre Page 287/289
Scene 56 Panel 6 Le sucre Page 288/289
Scene 56 Panel 7 Le sucre Page 289/289
×