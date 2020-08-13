Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez La programación del ciclo Cinema Cocina del Festival de Málaga Parte I
  2. 2. Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez Como novedad, este año se celebra el primer Concurso de Documentales Cinema Cocina, un nuevo certamen que tiene como objetivo destacar el valor de los audiovisuales de temática gastronómica, y que, de hecho, será el primer ciclo gastronómico en entrar en sección oficial de un festival cinematográfico. En total serán trece documentales, y dos fuera de concurso, los que competirán por los premios de Biznaga de Plata al mejor largometraje, dotado con 5.000 euros, Biznaga de Plata al mejor cortometraje, dotado con 2.000 euros, además de los Biznaga de Plata, premio del público al mejor largometraje y mejor cortometraje.
  3. 3. Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez Cinema Cocina. La programación La tercera edición del ciclo comienza el sábado 22 de agosto, y todas las proyecciones, que se llevarán a cabo en el Cine Albéniz, en pase matinal a las 11:00, tendrán aforo reducido y contarán con todas las medidas de prevención sanitarias dentro de la sala de proyecciones.
  4. 4. Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez SÁBADO 22 La última cena. Dirigido por Jesús Javier Ruiz Aquerreta y Virginia Jönas Urigüen y producido por Visual Comunicación y Grupo Dani García, este cortometraje tiene como protagonista al chef Dani García y la última cena que el cocinero andaluz ofrece a sus compañeros y amigos para cerrar una etapa y anunciar un nuevo camino, un año después de que le concedieran su tercera estrella Michelin y hubiera alcanzado el sueño profesional de su vida. Oro rojo. Largometraje documental dirigido por Jesús Sotomayor y producido por Trafalgar Cinema y Maximus Entertainment, en el que dos culturas muy diferentes, la mediterránea y la japonesa, muestran su unión por un animal milenario al que se define como el oro rojo de la cocina vanguardista: el atún. El trabajo documenta su captura en el Mediterráneo hasta su preparación por los mejores chefs de Tokio.
  5. 5. Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez DOMINGO 23 Constante y el Floridita de Hemingway. Dirigido por Ramón Vilaró y producido por Cristina Gibert, cuenta en su reparto con Jorge Perugorría, Ciro Bianchi, José Rafa Malem y José Villa Soberon. Se adentra en la historia del célebre coctelero Constante Ribalaigua, nacido en Lloret de Mar (Girona), que emigró a Cuba a finales del siglo XIX alcanzando fama mundial como propietario del Floridita, y al que el escritor Ernest Hemingway asiduo cliente de su local, bautizó como ‘el rey del daiquiri’. El sentido del cacao. Dirigido por Álvaro Utrera y producido por Llorente y Cuenca y Ana Folgueira, este trabajo ahonda en uno de los proyectos más interesantes de Jordi Roca, que motivado por un buen amigo que había perdido del sentido del gusto decidió emprender, junto con BBVA, un ambicioso proyecto sin precedentes: recuperar el recuerdo del gusto a un grupo de personas a través del cacao.
