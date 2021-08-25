Successfully reported this slideshow.
Causes and signs of transmission pump failure in your Volkswagen
The transmission is responsible for transmitting power from the engine to the driveshaft and wheels.
Continuous circulation of lubricant is essential for optimal transmission performance.
Malfunctions in the transmission pump could disrupt the circulation of lubricant within the system.
Unavailability of an adequate amount of lubricant could bring the transmission system to halt.
So, signs of transmission pump failure in your Volkswagen should not be neglected.
Let's find out some of the most important factors responsible for the failure of the transmission pump.
What causes transmission pump failure?
Have a look at some of the most common reasons behind the failure of transmission pumps:
• Low transmission lubricant
• Lubricant contamination
• Worn out components
• Aging
What are the signs of a bad transmission pump?
Strange transmission noise
Transmission pump helps in the circulation of lubricant within the system.
However, a defective transmission pump fails to do so as a result of which friction within the system could increase rapid...
High friction could cause premature wear of the components.
Worn-out components could make strange loud noises.
Transmission slippage
Lack of lubrication could also cause transmission slippage in a vehicle.
So, if you are noticing similar issues, then your transmission pump might have some serious problems.
Fix the defects in the transmission pump as soon as possible to keep the vehicle operational.
Check engine light comes on
The appearance of check engine light on the dash of your Volkswagen is also a sign of a failing transmission pump.
Fix the defects in the system as soon as possible to prevent any major mechanical failure.
Unnatural burning odor
Lack of lubrication due to a faulty transmission pump could cause transmission overheating in a vehicle.
An overheated transmission would burn the fluid as a result of which you might notice an unpleasant burning odor.
The emergence of such a strange odor should never be neglected.
Sum up
A defective transmission pump could jeopardize the entire transmission system of a vehicle.
So, signs of transmission pump failure in your Volkswagen should never be neglected.
Consult with a reputed car repair shop in your locality to deal with such kinds of problems.
In a car, transmission is most important part. Transmission runs the car with the function of engine, so its proper maintenance also required for a better drive. As per the owner's manual always do the proper maintenance & check the transmission fluid for a long run, go through this slide to know about the transmission system & maintenance.

