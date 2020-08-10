Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EUNSANG LEE 2020.08
목차 1. 이은상 – p3 2. 소셜앱스 (Homeplus) – p4 3. 모바일 앱 딤 (Dymm) – p5 ~ p17 1) Product Specification – p5 2) UI/UX Design – p6 3) ...
1. 이은상  이은상 (90년생)  eido9oya@gmail.com  독학사 컴퓨터과학 학사 (2015)  정보처리기사 (2016)  영어 - 듣기/읽기 (90%이해), 쓰기/말하기 (대화 가능)  소셜앱스...
2. 소셜앱스 – HOMEPLUS ONLINE MALL  소속 – 소셜앱스 서버개발팀 2015년 9월 ~ 2016년 6월  Homeplus online market CMS 유지보수 2015년 10월 – 약 2개월 ...
3. DYMM – 1) PRODUCT SPECIFICATION  프로젝트 시작 – 2016년 11월 ~ 약 3년 2개월  Launching - Appstore 2019년 12월 19일 ~ 현재  Appstore ...
3. DYMM – 2) UI/UX DESIGN Colors Logo design UX design Icons
3. DYMM – 3) DATABASE DESIGN
3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -1 API Error handling JWT token exchange system for security
3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -2 Json Schema Validation Helper API - auth(Facebook login / Google sign in)
3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -3 Mailing system (AWS SES)
3. DYMM – 5) CMS SERVER Asset Management Sys. – Generate Swift code lines
3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -1
3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -2
3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -3 Language Helper UIView Layer Helper
3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -4 Models for Networking with API Server Alamofire – GET service
3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -5 Auth Controller – Facebook login, Google sign in In App Purchase Controller
5. CLOUDREMINDER – 1) PROJECT STRUCTURE
5. CLOUDREMINDER – 2) VIPER ARCHITECTURE
5. CLOUDREMINDER – 3) RXSWIFT
5. CLOUDREMINDER – 4) TDD
5. CLOUDREMINDER – 5) FRP
감사합니다. Appstore Landing Page 9oya Github eido9oya@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Portfolio eunsanglee 2020_08

10 views

Published on

이은상 개발자 포트폴리오 2020.08

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Portfolio eunsanglee 2020_08

  1. 1. EUNSANG LEE 2020.08
  2. 2. 목차 1. 이은상 – p3 2. 소셜앱스 (Homeplus) – p4 3. 모바일 앱 딤 (Dymm) – p5 ~ p17 1) Product Specification – p5 2) UI/UX Design – p6 3) Database Design – p7 4) REST API Server (Python/Flask) – p8 ~ p10 5) CMS Server (Python/Flask) – p11 6) iOS Native App (iOS/Swift) – p12 ~ p17  PillyCare at Carewith  CloudReminder  Project Structure – p17  VIPER Architecture – p18  RxSwift – p19  TDD – p20  FRP – p21
  3. 3. 1. 이은상  이은상 (90년생)  eido9oya@gmail.com  독학사 컴퓨터과학 학사 (2015)  정보처리기사 (2016)  영어 - 듣기/읽기 (90%이해), 쓰기/말하기 (대화 가능)  소셜앱스 (2015.09 - 2016.06)  Homeplus online mall app Server – Java/Spring, Oracle  Dymm (2016.11 – 2020.02)  UI/UX Design  AdobeXD, Illustartor, Photoshop  Database Design  PostgreSQL, DbSchema(design tool)  CMS Web Server, Landing page  Python/Flask, PostgreSQL, jQuery/CSS3/HTML5, GitHub  REST API Server  Python/Flask, PostgreSQL, AWS SES, JWT Token Exchange, GCP (Google Cloud Platform), GitHub  Mobile Native App  iOS/Swift, Alamofire, FSCalendar, FBSDKLoginKit, GTMAppAuth, GitHub 언어와 프레임워크는 도구일 뿐 제품에 최선이라면 어떤 환경이던 단시간 적응 후 사용합니다.  Carewith (2020.02 – 현재)  Swift without storyboard (programmatically)  VIPER  TDD  Core Data  CocoaPods  RxSwift  Alamofire  Local notification / Push notification  Localization  Dark Mode  iOS 12 version compatibility  CloudRemider (2020.07 – 현재)  VIPER  MVVM  TDD  FRP  Core Data  CloudKit  Gitflow Workflow  Localization  Dark Mode  iOS 12 version compatibility
  4. 4. 2. 소셜앱스 – HOMEPLUS ONLINE MALL  소속 – 소셜앱스 서버개발팀 2015년 9월 ~ 2016년 6월  Homeplus online market CMS 유지보수 2015년 10월 – 약 2개월  개발환경 - Window OS  사용언어/프레임워크 – JAVA/Spring (eclipse IDE)  DB/Tool – Oracle/Toad  파트 – Homeplus online market Contents Management System Renewal 및 부가기능 추가  결과 – 프로젝트 완료  Homeplus online mall App Server 신규개발 2016년 12월 – 약 6개월  개발환경 - Window OS  사용언어/프레임워크 – JAVA/Spring (eclipse IDE)  DB/Tool – Oracle/Toad  파트 – Main Page Server 개발  결과 – 알파 버전 완료 and Project Drop.
  5. 5. 3. DYMM – 1) PRODUCT SPECIFICATION  프로젝트 시작 – 2016년 11월 ~ 약 3년 2개월  Launching - Appstore 2019년 12월 19일 ~ 현재  Appstore  Landing Page  Team – 1인 개발  UI/UX Design  AdobeXD  Illustartor  Photoshop  Database Design  PostgreSQL  DbSchema (design tool)  Atom (editor)  CMS Web Server, Landing Page  Python/Flask  PyCharm (IDE)  jQuery/CSS3/HTML5  GitHub  GCP (Google Cloud Platform)  REST API Server  MacOS  Python/Flask  PyCharm (IDE)  AWS SES (Mailing)  JWT Token Exchange (Security)  GCP (Google Cloud Platform)  App engine  Cloud SQL (PostgreSQL)  Cloud Storage  GitHub (Source code version control)  GitHub Desktop  Mobile Native App  MacOS  iOS/Swift  Alamofire (Networking library)  FSCalendar  FBSDKLoginKit (Facebook Login)  GTMAppAuth (Google Sign in)  GitHub
  6. 6. 3. DYMM – 2) UI/UX DESIGN Colors Logo design UX design Icons
  7. 7. 3. DYMM – 3) DATABASE DESIGN
  8. 8. 3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -1 API Error handling JWT token exchange system for security
  9. 9. 3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -2 Json Schema Validation Helper API - auth(Facebook login / Google sign in)
  10. 10. 3. DYMM – 4) REST API SERVER -3 Mailing system (AWS SES)
  11. 11. 3. DYMM – 5) CMS SERVER Asset Management Sys. – Generate Swift code lines
  12. 12. 3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -1
  13. 13. 3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -2
  14. 14. 3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -3 Language Helper UIView Layer Helper
  15. 15. 3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -4 Models for Networking with API Server Alamofire – GET service
  16. 16. 3. DYMM – 6) IOS NATIVE APP -5 Auth Controller – Facebook login, Google sign in In App Purchase Controller
  17. 17. 5. CLOUDREMINDER – 1) PROJECT STRUCTURE
  18. 18. 5. CLOUDREMINDER – 2) VIPER ARCHITECTURE
  19. 19. 5. CLOUDREMINDER – 3) RXSWIFT
  20. 20. 5. CLOUDREMINDER – 4) TDD
  21. 21. 5. CLOUDREMINDER – 5) FRP
  22. 22. 감사합니다. Appstore Landing Page 9oya Github eido9oya@gmail.com

×