서비스 기획 A to Z 해커톤 성공 전략 1 이은정 덕성여대 멋쟁이사자처럼
“ 도대체 어떻게 아이디어(백지상태)에서 서비스 완성까지 가느냐? ” 를 알려드림. 2 +agenda+
의식의 흐름에 따라 산발적으로 많은 팁들이 쏟아질 예정이니 메모와 실시간 검색을 적극 권장합니다. 3
과제 사업 계획서 작성 (반드시 google slides 사용) • 서비스 소개 (개요, 타겟 설정, BM) • SWOT 분석 • 시장조사, 경쟁자 분석 (시장 규모, 트렌드 리서치, 경쟁사 분석) • 서비스 개발 일정...
a road to 해커톤 5 기획 개발 홍보 문제해결 서비스
0. 팀워크 6
0-a. 절대적 권고사항 1. 공통된 지향점을 정하세요. (수상 vs. 경험 vs. 창업) 2. 대표를 정하세요. 3. 우리 조직의 ground rule을 정하세요. 4. 회의할 때마다 milestone을 남기세요. 7
0-b. 활동에 대한 조언 1. 의견 충돌을 두려워하지 마세요. 2. 끊임없는 idea 교환, 반박 : back & forth 3. 팀원은 서로 상호 보완적인 존재입니다. 4. 결과가 좋아야 좋은 기억으로 남습니다. 8
9 1. 아이디에이션
1-a. 문제 인식 10
1-b. 개선 시사점 제안 11
2. 서비스 기획 12
2-a. 수익 구조 - Business Model 13
2-b. 경쟁 분석: Positioning map 14
2-c. SWOT 분석 15
2-d. SWOT 분석 16 강점 약점 내 부 적 요 인 외 부 적 요 인
2-e. Social impact : 사회적 영향력 17
3. 디자인 18
3-a. reference를 통해 insight 얻기 • https://www.pinterest.co.kr/ 19
3-b. 스토리보드 작성 20
3-c. mockup / design tool • mockup, storyboard 작성 : draw.io • 디자인툴: https://zeplin.io/why-zeplin • 색상 배치: https://coolors....
3-d. 퍼블리싱 • 코딩 컨벤션 지키기, 주석 남기기 • css 스타일: classname 사용, js 움직임: #id 사용 22
4. 홍보 23
4-a. 팀 이름 + 서비스 이름 작명 24
4-b. IMC: 일관된 홍보 전략 25
4-c. PR, marketing 26
4-d. Presentation • https://trends.google.co.kr/trends/?geo=KR • https://datalab.naver.com/ 27
4-e. Pitching (발표) • 현장에서 발표에 많은 시간을 주지 않습니다. (3분 내외) • 긍정적인 단어 사용 (문제가 있다 🡪 개선 여지가 있다) • data-driven: 수치적 근거를 제시할 것. • 중요...
5. workflow 관리 29
5-a. 협업 • 의사소통 채널: 카카오톡보다 Swit, Slack 사용하기 • 문서: 구글 드라이브 필히 사용 • 일정 관리: google calendar 사용 • 미팅때마다 회의록 남기기 • 코드는 무조건 githu...
5-b. github 사용 • 기능별 branch 파서 제작 • commit 자주 날리기 + commit 메시지 명시적으로 작성 • git 잘하는 사람이 책임지고 관리 • fork 받아서 작업: 직접 merge 하지 말...
5-c. 실행 계획 (gantt chart) 대분류 세부분류 담당자 7월 8월 3주차 4주차 1주차 2주차 3주차 기획 개발 홍보 32
5-d. 끊임없이 insight 얻기 33
끝. 34
과제 사업 계획서 작성 (반드시 google slides 사용) • 서비스 소개 (개요, 타겟 소비자, BM) • SWOT 분석 • 시장조사 (시장 현황+성장 가능성, 트렌드 리서치) • 경쟁 분석 (positionin...
과제 제출 안내 • 제출 기한: 7월 21일 23:59:59 • 파일명: “ 서비스명 ” (반드시 google slides 사용!!) • 첫 슬라이드: 팀원 이름 적기 • 슬라이드 오른쪽 아래: 페이지 번호 삽입 • 부...
37
서비스디자인

