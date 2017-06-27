Introducción El papel que juega la química en la elaboración de música instrumental no sólo está muy subestimado, sino que...
¿Qué es la química? variedad de los componentes y composiciones definiendo las propiedades de una o sobre una materia y la...
¿En que forma se usa la química en la música? Construcción de instrumentos En la elaboración de los instrumentos de cuerd...
Pinturas y barnices de los maletines donde se guardan y transportan Estos están hechos de polímeros como el nylon y forra...
Químicos que libera nuestro cerebro al escucharla Así se trate de una melodía de los Beatles o una sinfonía de Beethoven,...
Conclusión: Por lo que se ha visto, la química es fundamental en cada aspecto de la vida ya que pertenece y complementa la...
Referencias: http://conceptodefinicion.de/quimica/ http://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias/2011/01/110 113_musica_cerebro_animo_...
Equipo Bohr
Ivonne Galilea Hernandez Castañeda N.L 14
Eunice Alejandra Oviedo Jimenez N.L 25
3"B" / Proyecto 4 / Bloque 5

Uso de la quimica en la musica

  1. 1. Introducción El papel que juega la química en la elaboración de música instrumental no sólo está muy subestimado, sino que su aplicación a este ámbito es prácticamente desconocido por la mayoría de las personas. Sin embargo, la química moderna ha sido fundamental en el desarrollo y evolución de los instrumentos musicales que hoy conocemos. Las sensaciones y emociones que sentimos al escuchar un gran concierto, también tienen naturaleza química, puesto que son un conjunto de reacciones químicas las que hacen posible que sintamos un sinfín de increíbles emociones al escuchar música.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la química? variedad de los componentes y composiciones definiendo las propiedades de una o sobre una materia y las posibles transformaciones que surjan o experimentes sin causar ningún cambio, alteraciones o modificaciones sobre la misma o sus elementos, de la cual una materia es conformada. Música Arte de combinar los sonidos en una secuencia temporal atendiendo a las leyes de la armonía, la melodía y el ritmo, o de producirlos con instrumentos musicales.
  3. 3. ¿En que forma se usa la química en la música? Construcción de instrumentos En la elaboración de los instrumentos de cuerda, la química se usa en la madera que se utiliza, el barniz de aceite, alcohol, así como el mixto, preservándolos de los agentes atmosféricos si se expone al exterior o de proteger, además de darle belleza y resistencia física y química si su destino es interior. Protección de la madera de los instrumentos Para su cuidado se usa un producto llamado “lasur” que se conforma de la menor cantidad de partículas solidas que un barniz, que constituye como protector de madera contra agentes bióticos y abióticos.
  4. 4. Pinturas y barnices de los maletines donde se guardan y transportan Estos están hechos de polímeros como el nylon y forrados con espuma de poliuretano. Elaboración de cuerdas Las cuerdas metálicas que conocemos comúnmente han sustituido las cuerdas de Stradivarius que son fabricadas a base de biopolimeros naturales, la química por supuesto ha jugado un papel fundamental en esta evolución, ya que hizo aparecer las primeras cuerdas con aleación de hierro y las de polímeros sintéticos como el nylon
  5. 5. Químicos que libera nuestro cerebro al escucharla Así se trate de una melodía de los Beatles o una sinfonía de Beethoven, a las personas les gusta la música por la misma razón que les gusta comer: hace que el cerebro libere una sustancia química que da placer, esta esta implicada tanto en anticipar un momento musical particularmente emocionante y sentirse bien al escucharlo. La dopamina es una sustancia que las células del cerebro liberan para comunicarse entre si, por tal motivo esta nos ayuda a sentir el placer al escuchar música.
  6. 6. Conclusión: Por lo que se ha visto, la química es fundamental en cada aspecto de la vida ya que pertenece y complementa las variedades del día a día, juega un papel importante en la sociedad y en el mundo actual, hoy en día es muy fácil saber esto y hay que sentirnos afortunados. Todos los elementos, mezclas y compuestos están relacionados con nuestra rutina diaria y forman parte de los distintos conceptos de nuestra existencia.
  7. 7. Referencias: http://conceptodefinicion.de/quimica/ http://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias/2011/01/110 113_musica_cerebro_animo_men.shtml https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dopamina https://prezi.com/t0nwhzpatq1q/relacion-entre-la- quimica-y-la-musica/

