Carlos gallardo v-30862640

Legislación Ambiental Alumno: Carlos Gallardo C.I. 30.862.640 Materia: Actividad de Formación Cultural II Profesora: Ing.M...
Índice  1.Diga cual es la clasificación de las zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS.  2.Hable sobre...
Introducción  La vida de nuestro planeta esta siendo amenaza constantemente por el sin numero de factores que degradan el...
1.Diga cual es la clasificación de las zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS.  Artículo 5. Se estable...
2. Hable sobre la normativa legal del recurso aire.  Normas sobre calidad del aire y control de la contaminación atmosfér...
2. Hable sobre la normativa legal del recurso aire.  Capitulo ll de los límites de la calidad del aire.  Artículo 3. A l...
3. Diga cuáles son los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera.  Gracias a estudios y an...
3. Diga cuáles son los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera.  • Generan un impacto ne...
4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Art...
4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Art...
4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Eli...
5. Diga en qué consisten las normas sanitarias de Agua Potable.  En Venezuela, los valores máximos de componentes del agu...
5. Diga en qué consisten las normas sanitarias de Agua Potable.  Articulo 9. Los resultados de los análisis bacteriológic...
Conclusión  Después de haber analizado cada uno de los aspectos legales referentes a la protección del medio ambiente com...
  1. 1. Legislación Ambiental Alumno: Carlos Gallardo C.I. 30.862.640 Materia: Actividad de Formación Cultural II Profesora: Ing.Miriam Rodriguez República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Politécnico Universitario “Santiago Mariño” Curso: 2do Semestre Extensión Maracaibo
  2. 2. Índice  1.Diga cual es la clasificación de las zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS.  2.Hable sobre la normativa legal del recurso aire.  3.Diga cuáles son los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera.  4.Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  5.Diga en qué consisten las normas sanitarias de Agua Potable.
  3. 3. Introducción  La vida de nuestro planeta esta siendo amenaza constantemente por el sin numero de factores que degradan el medio ambiente y que contaminan el aire, las aguas y la tierra volviéndolo hostil para el hombre y los animales en el presente trabajo pretendemos analizar los artículos legales que protegen el aire, las aguas y los suelos que conforman al ambiente y que es necesario proteger de nosotros mismos los seres humanos
  4. 4. 1.Diga cual es la clasificación de las zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS.  Artículo 5. Se establece la siguiente clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de partículas totales suspendidas PTS calculadas en base a promedios anuales. Partículas ? g / m3 Zona < 75 Aire Limpio 75 - 200 Aire moderadamente contaminado 201-300 Aire altamente contaminado > 300 Aire muy contaminado Las zonas con niveles superiores a 300 ? g/ m3 serán objeto de la implantación de medidas extraordinarias de mitigación.  Artículo 6. La evaluación de la calidad del aire en un área determinada, se llevará a cabo durante lapsos de muestreo que comprendan variaciones climatológicas y estacionales, si las hubiera, y considerando los tipos y características de las fuentes de emisión mas importante del sector, ciclos de operación representativos de la producción promedio anual de las fuentes, así como cualquier otra condición del área que pueda incidir en la calidad del aire.  Artículo 7. La determinación de la concentración de contaminantes en el aire podrá ser realizada por los métodos de muestreo, períodos de medición y métodos analíticos Desarrollo
  5. 5. 2. Hable sobre la normativa legal del recurso aire.  Normas sobre calidad del aire y control de la contaminación atmosférica capitulo I disposiciones generales.  Articulo 1. Este decreto tiene por objeto establecer las normas para el mejoramiento de la calidad del aire y prevención y control de la continuación atmosférica producida por fuentes fijas y móviles capaces de generar emisiones gaseosas y partículas.  Artículo 2. A los fines de este decreto se entiende por: Actividad Existente o en funcionamiento: Fuente fija de contaminación atmosférica que a la fecha de publicación de este decreto se encuentre instalada, en operación o en la etapa de proyecto para su instalación o ampliación. Actividad Nueva: Fuente fija de contaminación atmosférica que a la fecha de publicación de este decreto no se encuentre instalada ni en operación, o que se encuentre en la etapa de pre factibilidad, facticidad, o anteproyecto para su instalación o ampliación. Aire ambiental: Aquella porción de la atmósfera, externa a edificaciones y de libre acceso al público. Evaluación de la calidad del Aire: Procedimiento mediante el cual se captan muestras de aire ambiental y se analizan para determinar las concentraciones de contaminantes del aire. Fuente fija de contaminación atmosférica: Edificación o instalación existente en un sitio dado, temporal o permanente, donde se realizaran operaciones que dan origen a la emisión de contaminantes del aire. Fuente móvil: Vehículo de transporte en el cual se generan contaminantes del aire, como consecuencia de los procesos u operaciones que se realizan para producir el desplazamiento de un sitio a otro Frecuencia de muestreo: Periodicidad con que se realiza la captación de muestras durante el lapso de muestreo. Lapso de muestreo: lapso en el cual se llevan a cabo las evaluaciones de calidad de aire o caracterización de emisiones, para determinar las concentraciones de los contaminantes. Para los estudios de calidad de aire este lapso dependerá de las características y condiciones meteorológicas del área evaluada. Limite de calidad de aire: Concentración máxima de un contaminante en el aire ambiental, aceptable para proteger la salud y el ambiente. Método Ringelmann: Técnica empleada para la medición de emisiones visibles, mediante el uso de tarjetas que poseen una escala comparativa denominada escala de Ringelmann. Periodo de medición: Lapso durante el cual se capta la muestra del aire en el ambiente, o la emisión a través de un ducto o chimenea, para determinar las concentraciones de los contaminantes bajo análisis.
  6. 6. 2. Hable sobre la normativa legal del recurso aire.  Capitulo ll de los límites de la calidad del aire.  Artículo 3. A los efectos de estas normas se establecen limites de la calidad del aire para los siguientes contaminantes de la atmósfera: Contaminante limite (? g/m3 ) porcentaje excedencia en lapso de muestreo. Período de medición (horas) 80 50% 24 200 5% 24 250 2% 24 1.Dióxido de azufre 365 0,5%24 75 50% 24 150 5% 24 200 2% 24 2 .Partículas totales suspendidas 260 0,5% 24 10.000 50% 8 3 .Monóxido de carbono 40.000 0,5% 8 100 50% 24 4 . Dióxido de nitrógeno 300 5% 24 5. Oxidantes totales expresados como ozono 240 0.02 % 1 6 .Sulfuro de hidrógeno 20 0.5 % 24 1,5 50 % 24 7 .Plomo en partículas suspendidas 2 5 % 24 10 2 % 24 8 8.Fluoruro de hidrógeno 20 0,5 % 24 Ministerio del ambiente y Recursos Naturales Instituto Nacional de Parques (INPARQUES) 10 2 % 24 9 9. Fluoruros 20 0.5 % 24 10 10 . Cloruro de hidrógeno 200 2 % 24 11 11. Cloruros 200 2 % 24? g/ m 3: Microgramos por metro cúbico de aire. Las concentraciones de los contaminantes se calcularán por condiciones de 1 atmósfera y 298°K.
  7. 7. 3. Diga cuáles son los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera.  Gracias a estudios y análisis de los diferentes agentes contaminantes entendemos por calidad ambiental el conjunto de características propias del sistema que generan un entorno óptimo y que pueden ser susceptible de alterar su estado natural, debemos conocer que factores afectan negativamente su situación. La continuación es claramente, el factor mas evidente en el proceso de deterioro de la calidad ambiental, la contaminación de los diferentes medios (suelos, aguas, aire...) esta estrechamente ligada con los devastadores efectos que recaen sobre el medio ambiente y que aceleran el efecto invernadero, el desgaste de los ecosistemas y de la calidad ambiental. La calidad del aire esta definida por el conjunto de factores que inciden sobre su estado. La constante transformación del medio industrial genera emisiones atmosféricas de determinados contaminantes que hacen necesario su control para regular el impacto negativo sobre el medio ambiente, la salud y el bienestar de las personas. La contaminación de los suelos agudiza la presencia de sustancias químicas perjudiciales capaces de provocar serios problemas de salubridad que afecten en gran medida a la flora, fauna o a la salud humana, aguas subterráneas son consideradas como fuente principal para suministro doméstico y usos agrícolas. Los residuos se postulan como una importante fuente de contaminación por varios motivos: • La proliferación de zonas residuales o vertederos incontrolados puede ocasionar potencial contaminación del suelo y de las aguas superficiales y subterráneas si su gestión y depósito no es adecuado.
  8. 8. 3. Diga cuáles son los aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera.  • Generan un impacto negativo sobre el medio natural. Para controlar los vertidos residuales, se recomienda llevar a cabo estudios de caracterización de los mismos pudiendo identificar los residuos peligrosos con el objeto de encauzar actuaciones para su correcto procesamiento y gestión promoviendo la adecuada jerarquización en el siguiente orden: la prevención, la reutilización, el reciclaje, la valorización energética y la eliminación (vertedero o incineración sin recuperación energética o con baja recuperación energética). Diariamente los focos de emisiones sonoras contribuyen en el desarrollo de altos niveles de contaminación acústica. El medio urbano es el principal núcleo de crecimiento de ruidos y vibraciones. En este sentido las fuentes de ruido como obras de construcción, industrias o el trafico alteran la calidad ambiental y el ritmo de la vida. Un buen control de los factores permite: • Ser conocedores del grado de cumplimiento de las exigencias legales aplicables. • Detectar incumplimiento derivados de los controles reglamentarios. • Detectar problemas en los procesos productivos asociados a los efectos ambientales generados. • Detectar necesidades de medidas correctoras o problemas en dichas medidas. • Desarrollar y llevar a cabo acciones de salvaguarda de la calidad ambiental.
  9. 9. 4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Artículo 1. Esta ley tiene por objeto regular la generación, uso, recolección, almacenamiento, transporte, tratamiento y disposición final de las sustancias materiales y desechos peligrosos, así como cualquier otra operación que los involucre con el fin de proteger la salud y el ambiente.  Artículo 2. También serán objeto de regulación, en todo lo relativo a su incidencia y sus efectos en la salud y en el ambiente aquellas sustancias y materiales peligrosos y otros similares de origen nacional.  Artículo 3. Se declara de utilidad pública e interés social el control de la utilización de sustancias y materiales peligrosos. La recuperación de los materiales peligrosos, y la eliminación y disposición final de los desechos peligrosos.  Artículo 4. La falta de certeza científica no podrá servir de fundamento para postergar la adopción de medidas preventivas y correctivas que fueren necesarias para impedir el daño a la salud y al ambiente.  Articulo 5. Se prohíbe la introducción de desechos patológicos y peligrosos al país, de conformidad con lo establecido en el articulo.  Artículo 6. Se prohíbe la descarga de sustancias, materiales o desechos peligrosos en el suelo, en el subsuelo, en los cuerpos de agua o al aire, en contravención con la reglamentación técnica que regula la materia.
  10. 10. 4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Artículo 7. Se prohíben todos los uso, importación y distribución de los productos químicos contaminantes orgánico, persistentes a excepción del diclorodifeniltricloroetano (DDT) que podrá ser utilizado en forma restringida y solo por los organismos oficiales.  Artículo 8. La comercialización de sustancias o materiales peligrosos entre países será regulada de acuerdo a lo establecido en la legislación nacional y en los convenios internacionales que rigen la materia.  Artículo 9. A los efectos de esta ley:  Almacenamiento de desechos peligrosos: depósito temporal de desechos peligrosos bajo condiciones controladas y ambientalmente seguras.  Aprovechamiento de materiales peligrosos recuperables: las operaciones o proceso destinados a extraer y utilizar materias primas o energía de materiales recuperables.  Desecho: material, sustancia, solución, mezcla u objeto para lo cuales no se prevé un destino inmediato y deba ser eliminado o dispuesto en forma permanente.  Desecho peligroso: material simple o compuesto, en estado sólido, líquido o gaseoso que presenta propiedades peligrosas o que está constituido por sustancias peligrosas.  Disposición final de desechos peligrosos: operación de depósito permanente que permite mantener minimizadas las posibilidades de migración de los componentes de un desecho peligroso al ambiente, de conformidad con la reglamentación técnica que rige la materia.
  11. 11. 4. Que contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario.  Eliminación de desechos peligrosos: proceso de transformación de los desechos peligrosos previo a la disposición final, cuyo objetivo no sea el aprovechamiento de alguno de sus componentes.  Fuente de radiación ionizante: cualquier dispositivo o material que emita radiación ionizante en forma cuantificable.  Manejo: operaciones dirigidas a darle a las sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos el destino mas adecuado.
  12. 12. 5. Diga en qué consisten las normas sanitarias de Agua Potable.  En Venezuela, los valores máximos de componentes del agua que representan un peligro para la salud aparecen en las Normas Sanitarias de Calidad del Agua Potable los artículos mas importante de estas normas, relacionados con el estudio son:  Artículo 1. El objetivo de las Normas Sanitarias de Calidad de Agua Potable es establecer los valores máximos de aquellos componentes o características del agua que representan un riesgo para la salud de la comunidad o inconvenientes para la preservación de los sistemas de almacenamiento y distribución del líquido, así como la regulación que asegure su cumplimiento.  Articulo 4. El agua potable debe cumplir con los requisitos microbiológicos, organolépticos, físicos, químicos y radiactivos que establecen las presentes normas.  Articulo 8 . El ente responsable del sistema de abastecimiento de agua potable debe asegurar que está no contenga microorganismos transmisores o causantes de enfermedades, ni bacterias coliformes termo resistentes (coliformes fecales), siguiendo como criterio de evaluación de la calidad microbiológica.
  13. 13. 5. Diga en qué consisten las normas sanitarias de Agua Potable.  Articulo 9. Los resultados de los análisis bacteriológicos del agua potable deben cumplir los siguientes requisitos:  a) Ninguna muestra de 100 ml deberá indicar la presencia de organismos coliformes termos resistentes (coliformes fecales).  b) El 95 % de las muestras de 100 ml analizadas en la red de distribución no deberá indicar la presencia de organismos coliformes totales durante cualquier periodo de 12 meses (consecutivos). En ningún caso deberán detectarse organismos coliformes totales en dos muestras consecutivas de 100 ml provenientes del mismo sitio.  Articulo 14. El agua potable deberá cumplir con los requisitos organolépticos, físicos y químicos. Decreto 883 Relativo a las Normas para la clasificación y el Control de los cuerpos de agua: Este Decreto establece los tipos de agua en base a cierto criterios de calidad, además de los requisitos que debe cumplir el líquido, dependiendo del uso a que se destine.  Articulo 3. Las aguas se clasifican en tipo 1: Aguas destinadas al uso doméstico y al uso industrial que requiera de agua potable, siempre que esta forme parte de un producto o subproducto destinado al consumo humano o que entre en contacto con el.
  14. 14. Conclusión  Después de haber analizado cada uno de los aspectos legales referentes a la protección del medio ambiente como un todo. Debemos hacer todos los esfuerzos necesarios o posibles para tomar medidas drásticas y es necesario para proteger a la naturaleza que fue dado por el creador para que sea nuestro hogar nunca será suficiente todo lo que hagamos para tal fin, tenemos que tomar conciencia para nuestros futuros hijos y tenemos que cumplir las leyes por que eso garantiza nuestra subsistencia.

