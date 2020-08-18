Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perfil de Levas 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para La Educación. Instituto Universita...
Perfil de Levas 2 Esquema Introducción….Pág. 3 Desarrollo 1- Definición de Perfil de Levas…. Pág. 4 2- Tipos…. Pág. 4 y 5 ...
Perfil de Levas 3 Introducción Este trabajo es redactado con el contenido e información que hay acerca de perfiles de leva...
Perfil de Levas 4 Desarrollo 1- Definición de Perfil de Leva: Es un elemento de maquinaria diseñado para generar un movimi...
Perfil de Levas 5 - Levas de Disco: En este tipo de leva, el perfil está tallado en un disco montado sobre un eje giratori...
Perfil de Levas 6 Ejercicio: Se utiliza una leva en una plataforma que constantemente levanta cajas desde un transportador...
Perfil de Levas 7 𝛽2 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) (0.3𝑠) = 0.0768 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽2 = (0.0768 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 27...
Perfil de Levas 8 Paso Cuatro: Grafica del desplazamiento contra el tiempo y giro de la leva. Tenemos 5 intervalos, ya obt...
Perfil de Levas 9 Conclusión Pudimos ver que los perfiles de levas son elementos de maquinaria diseñado para generar un mo...
Perfil de Levas 10 Bibliografia https://es.scribd.com/document/313755861/Perfiles-de-Levas https://sites.google.com/site/s...
Perfil de Leva

Perfiles de Levas
Euclides Morales, C.I: 30.086.584, Ing. Mantenimiento Mecánico - 5to Semestre

Published in: Engineering
Perfil de Leva

  1. 1. Perfil de Levas 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para La Educación. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño”. Cabimas – Zulia. Perfil de Levas Por: Euclides Morales, C.I: 30.086.584, Ing. Mantenimiento Mecánico – 5to Semestre.
  2. 2. Perfil de Levas 2 Esquema Introducción….Pág. 3 Desarrollo 1- Definición de Perfil de Levas…. Pág. 4 2- Tipos…. Pág. 4 y 5 3- Partes…. Pág. 5 4- Ejercicio…. Pág. 6, 7 y 8 Conclusión…. Pág. 9 Bibliografía…. Pág. 10
  3. 3. Perfil de Levas 3 Introducción Este trabajo es redactado con el contenido e información que hay acerca de perfiles de levas; el objetivo de este fue el aprender y comprender todo acerca de este tema como también representarlo de manera gráfica como se verá a medida que vaya leyendo este trabajo
  4. 4. Perfil de Levas 4 Desarrollo 1- Definición de Perfil de Leva: Es un elemento de maquinaria diseñado para generar un movimiento determinado a un seguidor por medio de contacto directo. Es general las levas se montan sobre ejes rotativos, aunque también se usan estacionariamente con un seguidor moviéndose alrededor de estas. Las levas también producen movimiento oscilatorio o pueden convertir movimientos de forma a otra. Básicamente consiste básicamente en un disco de forma irregular sobre el que se apoya un elemento móvil denominado varilla, seguidor o vástago. Ambos elementos deben estar permanentemente en contacto. La leva es un elemento mecánico que permite la transformación de un movimiento circular a un movimiento rectilíneo mediante el contacto directo a un seguidor. En ingeniería mecánica, una leva es un elemento mecánico que está sujeto a un eje por un punto que no es su centro geométrico, sino un alzado de centro. En la mayoría de los casos es de forma ovoide. El giro del eje hace que el perfil o contorno de la leva toque, mueva, empuje o conecte con una pieza conocida como seguidor. Existen dos tipos de seguidores: de traslación y de rotación. La unión de una leva se conoce como unión de punto en caso de un plano o unión de línea en caso del espacio. Algunas levas tienen dientes que aumentan el contacto con el seguidor. 2- Tipos de Levas: Los tipos de levas que se pueden mencionar, corresponden a los siguientes casos: - Leva Cilíndrica: Se trata de un cilindro que gira alrededor de un eje y en el que la varilla se apoya en una de las caras no planas. - Levas Cónicas: Este tipo de leva se basa en un principio similar al de la leva cilíndrica - Levas Glóbicas: Aquellas que, con una forma teórica, giran alrededor de un eje y sobre cuya superficie se han practicado ranuras que sirven de guías al otro miembro. El contacto entre la leva y la varilla puede asegurarse mediante cierres de forma o de fuerza.
  5. 5. Perfil de Levas 5 - Levas de Disco: En este tipo de leva, el perfil está tallado en un disco montado sobre un eje giratorio (árbol de leva). El pulsador puede ser un vástago que se desplaza verticalmente en línea recta y que termina en un disco que está en contacto con la leva. El pulsador suele estar comprimido por un muelle para mantener el contacto con la leva. - Levas de Tambor: La leva de tambor en la que el palpador es un rodillo que se suele desplazar a lo largo de una ranura en un cilindro concéntrico con el eje de la cilíndrica. En las levas de tambor la pista de la leva generalmente se labra alrededor del tambor; normalmente la línea de acción del seguidor en estas levas es paralela al eje de la leva. - Levas de Ranura: El perfil (o ranura) que define el movimiento está tallado en un disco giratorio. El pulsador o elemento guiado termina en un rodillo que se mueve de arriba hacia abajo siguiendo el perfil de la ranura practicada en el disco. En la figura se observa que el movimiento del pulsador se puede modificar con la facilidad para obtener una secuencia deseada cambiando la forma del perfil de la leva. - Levas de Rodillo: Esta leva roza contra un rodillo que gira disminuyendo el rozamiento contra la leva. 3- Partes:
  6. 6. Perfil de Levas 6 Ejercicio: Se utiliza una leva en una plataforma que constantemente levanta cajas desde un transportador interior hacia un transportador superior. Elabore un diagrama de desplazamiento y determine la trayectoria de esta en el diagrama de la leva cuando la secuencia de movimiento del seguidor es como sigue: a) Elevar 2 in en 1.2 s b) Detención durante 0.3 s c) Descender 1 in en 0.9 s d) Detención durante 0.6 s e) Descender 1 in en 0.9 s Primer Paso: Calcular el tiempo de un ciclo completo. ∑ 𝑇𝑖 = 𝑇1 + 𝑇2 + 𝑇3 + 𝑇4 + 𝑇5 ∑ 𝑇𝑖 = 1.2 + 0.3 + 0.9 + 0.6 + 0.9 = 3.9 𝑠 Segundo Paso: Determinar la velocidad angular de la leva. 𝑊𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑎 = 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ∑ 𝑇𝑖 → 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 3.9 𝑠 = 0.25 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑠𝑒𝑔 ( 60𝑠 1 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) = 15.38 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑠𝑒𝑔 Tercer Paso: Calcular el giro de la leva para cada intervalo del movimiento del seguidor. 𝛽𝑖 = ( 𝑊𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑎)(𝑇𝑖) 𝛽1 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 )(1.2𝑠) = 0.307𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽1 = (0.307 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 110.52°
  7. 7. Perfil de Levas 7 𝛽2 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) (0.3𝑠) = 0.0768 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽2 = (0.0768 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 27,64° 𝛽3 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) (0.9𝑠) = 0.2304 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽3 = (0.2304 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 82.94° 𝛽4 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) (0.6𝑠) = 0.1536 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽4 = (0.1536 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 55.29° 𝛽5 = (0.256 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ) (0.9𝑠) = 0.2304𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖ó𝑛 𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝛽5 = (0.2304 𝑟𝑒𝑣)( 360° 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 ) = 82.94° La sumatoria de los 𝛽 nos 359.33 que eso equivale 360 grados. 359.33 ≈ 360°
  8. 8. Perfil de Levas 8 Paso Cuatro: Grafica del desplazamiento contra el tiempo y giro de la leva. Tenemos 5 intervalos, ya obtenido cada intervalo y esto en cuenta: Se hace la gráfica. Nos están diciendo que en el primer intervalo va a ir de 0 grados a 110.5 grados y en ese intervalo se eleva a 2 in (pulgadas). Después nos indican que se detienen por 0.3 segundos para luego descender 1 in en 0.9 segundos; después se detiene por 0.6 segundos y desciende otra 1 in en 0.9 segundos que es hasta 360 grados que es el giro completo
  9. 9. Perfil de Levas 9 Conclusión Pudimos ver que los perfiles de levas son elementos de maquinaria diseñado para generar un movimiento determinado a un seguidor por medio de contacto directo; su descripción consiste en un disco de forma irregular sobre el que se apoya un elemento móvil denominado varilla, seguidor o vástago. Ambos elementos deben estar permanentemente en contacto. También se pudo investigar acerca de sus tipos y partes que componen a una leva; al igual que se realizó un ejercicio para que se denote el desplazamiento de este elemento de máquina.
  10. 10. Perfil de Levas 10 Bibliografia https://es.scribd.com/document/313755861/Perfiles-de-Levas https://sites.google.com/site/sergio1mecatronica/home/elementos-de- maquinas/7leva

