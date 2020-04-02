Managing Privacy Compliance in Marketo

-
If compliance isn’t at the top of your yellow legal notepad’s to-do list, it’s time to make a new list. In this session, Keith Nyberg, Marketing Technology Consultant at Etumos, guides you through best practices for managing your database as you move toward a more compliant model to ensure that your program is really doing what you think it is. Learn ways to effectively implement privacy compliance for your organization in Marketo.
