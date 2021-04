COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0801840961 A study of court-ordered or -tolerated vasectomization (from 1898) and tubal ligation (in the 1920s) for "mental defectives" in the pursuit of eugenics. Some 60,000 men and women in the US were affected into the 1960s. Annotation copyright Book News, Inc. Portland, Or.