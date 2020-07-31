Unidad v diseno_isbuap2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ingeniería de Software I UNIDAD 05
Unidad 5 | Ingeniería de software I 05 Unidad V Diseño del sistema Diseñar un sistema, componente o proceso para implement...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño del software se encuentra en el núcleo técnico de la ingeniería...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Pressman (2010) Ingeniería de Software: Un enfoque práctico, séptima edic...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño arquitectónico define la relación entre los elementos estructur...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño de datos transforma el modelo del dominio de información que se...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño de la interfaz describe la manera de comunicarse el software de...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño a nivel de componentes transforma los elementos estructurales d...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Usando la arquitectura de una casa o un edificio a modo de metáfora, dibu...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Pressman (2010) Ingeniería de Software: Un enfoque práctico, séptima edic...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El software HogarSeguro permite al propietario de la vivienda configurar ...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Cuando el software detecta un suceso, invoca una alarma audible que está ...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 El diseño estructurado suele caracterizarse como un método de diseño orie...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Diagrama de contexto arquitectónico para la función de seguridad de CasaS...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Estructura arquitectónica general para los componentes de alto nivel de C...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Diseño detallado
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Decisiones de diseño arquitectónico 1. ¿Existe una arquitectura de aplica...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Modelo de repositorio Repositorio de proyecto Traductor de diseño Editor ...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Modelo cliente - servidor Internet Cliente 1 Cliente 2 Servidor de catálo...
Diseño del sistema | Ingeniería de software I 05 Modelo de capas Capa de la gestión de configuraciones del sistema Capa de...
©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en e...
Diseño Ingeniería de Software

  22. 22. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

