Introducción IHC

Interacción Humano Computadora UNIDAD 01
Introducción | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 I. Introducción a la Interacción humano computadora Comprender y analizar...
Definición | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La ACM, Association for Computer Machinery, es, posiblemente, la organizaci...
La interdisciplinariedad de la IHC | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La interdisciplinariedad de la IHC SociologíaSociol...
Psicología | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La psicología es la ciencia que estudia el comportamiento y los estados de ...
Diseño | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Actividad encaminada al desarrollo de una serie de objetos utilizados en la rea...
Es la ciencia que estudia las costumbres y las tradiciones de los pueblos. La antropología permite comprender mejor a las ...
Su propósito es definir y diseñar herramientas para diferentes tipos de ambiente: trabajo, descanso y doméstico. Su objeti...
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores primarios: • Amarillo • Rojo • Azul El uso de los colores
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores secundarios • Verde • Morado • Naranja
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores Terciarios: • Verde amarillento • Cian • Morado azulado ...
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Uniendo colores separados, tres o más colores equitativos tenemo...
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Mezclando colores complementarios tenemos un gris Los colores ne...
El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Paleta de combinación de colores
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 En la transición de información del ordenador a la persona hemos de cons...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora Imagen: La imagen educativa ha sido creada usando vectores de macrovector -...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Las partes que lo componen: • Retina: es la túnica delgada de múltiples ...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Las partes que lo componen: • Los conos requieren una luz relativamente ...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Cómo vemos? • En estas condiciones los estímulos luminosos producen en ...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Todos vemos lo mismo? ¿Existen distintas formas de aprender?
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 El almacén: la memoria La memoria representa una de las propiedades más ...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Los puedes recordar? ¿Cuál recordaste mejor y por qué?
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Podemos describir el modelo multi-almacén que básicamente propone que el...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Casa Amigo Conejo León Roble Auto
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Cuál recordaste mejor?
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Investiga el tipo de memoria que se aplica en.. • Recuerdas: ¿Cómo llega...
El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 • ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre memoria y aprendizaje? • ¿Podrás menciona...
El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Simon (1983), define el aprendizaje como cambios en el sistema que se a...
El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Hay distintas formas de aprendizaje, entre las cuales se verán: • Apren...
El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Analogía La analogía es una correspondencia entre conceptos aparentemen...
El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Aprendizaje con redes neuronales Una neurona es un dispositivo de todo ...
El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Imagen tomada del sitio: https://www.xeridia.com/blog/redes-neuronales-...
Bibliografía | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 •La interacción persona - ordenador. (Primera edición: diciembre 2001). •...
©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en e...
  1. 1. Interacción Humano Computadora UNIDAD 01
  2. 2. Introducción | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 I. Introducción a la Interacción humano computadora Comprender y analizar los procesos mentales de aprendizaje a través de las ciencias cognitivas e Identificar la importancia del contexto en el que se desenvuelven las personas a través de etnografía y la sociología. 1.1 Definición de IHC 1.2 Componentes de las IHC 1.3 Aspectos humanos 1.4 Importancia de los contextos etnografía Introducción
  3. 3. Definición | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La ACM, Association for Computer Machinery, es, posiblemente, la organización internacional de investigadores y profesionales interesados en todos los aspectos de la computación más importante del mundo. Esta asociación tiene un grupo especial de trabajo en temas de IHC denominado SIGCHI, Special Interest Group in Computer Human Interaction, el cual propuso la siguiente definición de Interacción Persona-Ordenador: Es la disciplina relacionada con el diseño, evaluación e implementación de sistemas informáticos interactivos para el uso de seres humanos, y con el estudio de los fenómenos más importantes con los que está relacionado. Definición
  4. 4. La interdisciplinariedad de la IHC | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La interdisciplinariedad de la IHC SociologíaSociología InteligenciaInteligencia ArtificialArtificial ErgonomíaErgonomía ProgramaciónProgramación DiseñoDiseño PsicologíaPsicología IngenieríaIngeniería del Softwaredel Software IHC SociologíaSociología InteligenciaInteligencia ArtificialArtificial ErgonomíaErgonomía ProgramaciónProgramación DiseñoDiseño PsicologíaPsicología IngenieríaIngeniería del Softwaredel Software
  5. 5. Psicología | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 La psicología es la ciencia que estudia el comportamiento y los estados de la conciencia de la persona humana, considerada individualmente o en un grupo social. La psicología se estudia en: Psicología cognitiva. Trata de comprender el comportamiento humano y los procesos mentales que comporta. Psicología social. Trata de estudiar el origen y las causas del comportamiento humano en un contexto social. Psicología
  6. 6. Diseño | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Actividad encaminada al desarrollo de una serie de objetos utilizados en la realidad. Tal como se entiende actualmente, pretende actuar sobre el entorno físico del hombre para mejorarlo en su conjunto. El objetivo del diseño es producir un modelo o representación que se va a construir posteriormente. Es una etapa importante dentro de la IHC, tal como podemos ver en su definición para conseguir programas usables. Diseño
  7. 7. Es la ciencia que estudia las costumbres y las tradiciones de los pueblos. La antropología permite comprender mejor a las personas, sus estudios permiten diseñar productos que reflejen mejor las tendencias culturales emergentes. Las herramientas de investigación etnográfica aportan estudios del comportamiento de las personas a través de: • La observación detallada • La entrevistas • La documentación sistemática 01Etnografía - Sociología | Interacción Humano Computadora Etnografía - Sociología
  8. 8. Su propósito es definir y diseñar herramientas para diferentes tipos de ambiente: trabajo, descanso y doméstico. Su objetivo es maximizar la seguridad, la eficiencia y la fiabilidad para simplificar las tareas e incrementar la sensación de confort y satisfacción. 01Ergonomía o factores humanos | Interacción Humano Computadora Ergonomía o factores humanos
  9. 9. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores primarios: • Amarillo • Rojo • Azul El uso de los colores
  10. 10. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores secundarios • Verde • Morado • Naranja
  11. 11. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Colores Terciarios: • Verde amarillento • Cian • Morado azulado • Morado rojizo • Rojo anaranjado • Amarrillo anaranjado
  12. 12. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Uniendo colores separados, tres o más colores equitativos tenemos un color negro marrón ¿Si mezclamos un rojo con un verde?
  13. 13. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Mezclando colores complementarios tenemos un gris Los colores neutro son: negro y blanco
  14. 14. El uso de los colores | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Paleta de combinación de colores
  15. 15. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 En la transición de información del ordenador a la persona hemos de considerar los sistemas sensoriales humanos (visual, auditivo y táctil) como canales de entrada del humano los cuales perciben la salida del ordenador. Por el contrario los canales de salida de la persona que podemos considerar como las acciones que se realizan a través de los dedos, extremidades y voz son las entradas del ordenador. El ser humano
  16. 16. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora Imagen: La imagen educativa ha sido creada usando vectores de macrovector - freepik.es 01 https://www.freepik.es/fotos-vectores- gratis/educación/
  17. 17. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Las partes que lo componen: • Retina: es la túnica delgada de múltiples capas que se encuentra en la parte posterior del ojo y funciona como una pantalla sobre la cual la córnea y el cristalino proyectan imágenes. • La mácula está en el centro de la retina y es la región que distingue el detalle en el centro del campo visual. Hay dos tipos de receptores en la retina los conos y los bastones, los cuales traducen las imágenes en impulsos nerviosos que se envían al cerebro.
  18. 18. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Las partes que lo componen: • Los conos requieren una luz relativamente brillante para su funcionamiento, pero pueden detectar muchos tonos y matices de color. Por el contrario, los bastones requieren muy poca luz, lo que los hace muy adecuados para la visión nocturna; sin embargo, no pueden discernir los colores. • El cristalino: su función es lograr el enfoque preciso, proceso que se conoce como acomodación. La forma del cristalino es alterada por pequeños músculos ciliares que lo hacen más curvo para poder enfocar los objetos cercanos y lo achatan para poder enfocar los objetos distantes.
  19. 19. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Cómo vemos? • En estas condiciones los estímulos luminosos producen en la retina del observador una proyección óptica invertida del objeto. • El tamaño de la proyección óptica varía según sea la distancia entre el objeto y el observador, así como la forma varía con el cambio de la inclinación del objeto con respecto al observador. • Los conos y bastones transforman estos estímulos luminosos en impulsos nerviosos enviadas desde el nervio óptico hasta la corteza visual del cerebro produciendo así la experiencia perceptiva de ver.
  20. 20. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Todos vemos lo mismo? ¿Existen distintas formas de aprender?
  21. 21. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 El almacén: la memoria La memoria representa una de las propiedades más fascinantes del cerebro. Es imposible no maravillarse por la cantidad de información que se puede registrar en el curso de una vida, llamándose experiencia. Observa las siguientes filas de números: 3 7 9 1 6 4 8 2 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  22. 22. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Los puedes recordar? ¿Cuál recordaste mejor y por qué?
  23. 23. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Podemos describir el modelo multi-almacén que básicamente propone que el procesamiento de la información ocurre de una manera secuencial a lo largo de tres estructuras: a)el almacén sensorial, b)el almacén a corto plazo (ACP o MCP), c) el almacén a largo plazo (ALP).
  24. 24. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Casa Amigo Conejo León Roble Auto
  25. 25. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 ¿Cuál recordaste mejor?
  26. 26. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Investiga el tipo de memoria que se aplica en.. • Recuerdas: ¿Cómo llegar a tu casa? • Recuerdas: ¿La imagen de tu mejor amigo o amiga? • ¿Recuerdas alguna estrategia para resolución de problemas cotidiana? • ¿Recuerdas alguna estrategia para solución de problemas de tu disciplina? Ejercicio
  27. 27. El ser humano | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 • ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre memoria y aprendizaje? • ¿Podrás mencionar algunas formas de aprender? • ¿Cómo evalúas tu aprendizaje? Ejercicio
  28. 28. El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Simon (1983), define el aprendizaje como cambios en el sistema que se adaptan de manera que permiten llevar a cabo la misma tarea de un modo más eficiente y eficaz. En la práctica, el aprendizaje se usa para resolver problemas y puede representar la diferencia entre la resolución rápida y la imposibilidad de resolverlo. La idea de poder aprender de la propia experiencia en la resolución de problemas nos lleva a esperar obtener mejores soluciones en un futuro. El aprendizaje esta relacionado con el conocimiento. Puede definirse como el proceso mediante el cual una persona adquiere conocimiento. ¿Qué es el aprendizaje?
  29. 29. El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Hay distintas formas de aprendizaje, entre las cuales se verán: • Aprendizaje memorístico • Aprendizaje a través de consejos • Aprendizaje mediante experiencia en la resolución de problemas • Analogía • Redes Neuronales
  30. 30. El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Analogía La analogía es una correspondencia entre conceptos aparentemente diferentes. Es una herramienta de inferencia utilizada naturalmente en nuestro lenguaje y razonamiento. Por ejemplo, si tomamos la frase: el mes pasado la bolsa era como una montaña rusa. Por analogía podemos entender que la bolsa sufrió grandes fluctuaciones. Para entender la frase debemos: Este proceso no es tan fácil, pues el espacio de analogías es muy amplio y se debe cuidar la conclusión. El maestro es como una fuente de sabiduría.
  31. 31. El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Aprendizaje con redes neuronales Una neurona es un dispositivo de todo o nada. La neurona no hace nada a menos que la influencia colectiva de todas sus entradas (sinapsis) alcance un nivel de umbral. En ese caso la neurona se dispara, es decir, produce una salida de potencia completa, que se manifiesta como un pulso estrecho que se desplaza del cuerpo por el axón, hasta las ramas de este.
  32. 32. El aprendizaje | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 Imagen tomada del sitio: https://www.xeridia.com/blog/redes-neuronales-artificiales-que-son-y-como-se-entrenan-parte-i Imagen tomada del sitio: https://deingenierias.com/inteligencia-artificial/redes-neuronales-en-inteligencia-artificial/
  33. 33. Bibliografía | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 •La interacción persona - ordenador. (Primera edición: diciembre 2001). •Nombre de libro. (Edición: xx de xxxxxx del xxxx). Recuperado de: https://direccionwebdelrecurso.com. Consultado el xx de xxxxxx del xxxx
  34. 34. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

