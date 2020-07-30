Capitulo iii ihc_2020_buap_a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Interacción Humano Computadora UNIDAD 03
Unidad III | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 III. Diseño de la arquitectura de la IHC. Competencia de la unidad de apren...
Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Modelo de StoryBoard
Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Primeros pasos en Balsamiq Balsamiq nos ofrece un menú básico de ...
Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 • Balsamiq ayuda al diseño fácil de interfaces. • Este programa s...
Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 ArgoUML es un entorno de diseño de software gráfico interac...
Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Interfaz
Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejemplo Aquí podemos ver un diagrama simple de Casos de Uso.
Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejemplo Todos los elementos de cada diagrama aparecerán en ...
El uso de modelos de tareas para el diseño y desarrollo de interfaces de usuario está tomando cada vez una mayor importan...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Características: • Contar con una estructura jer...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Para llevar a cabo el análisis de tareas, podemo...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Describen secuencias de comportamiento y el cono...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 CCT (ConcurTaskTrees) Su principal finalidad es ...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Facilidad de uso Hace que sea aplicable a proyec...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 • La notación genera una representación grafica ...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Categorías de tareas en función del actor que la...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Categorías de tareas en función del actor que la...
Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejercicio Con base a los requerimientos de “Hoga...
Bibliografía | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 •La interacción persona - ordenador. (Primera edición: diciembre 2001). •...
©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en e...
Capitulo iii ihc_2020_buap_a
Capitulo iii ihc_2020_buap_a
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Capitulo iii ihc_2020_buap_a

50 views

Published on

Diseño de la arquitectura de IHC

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Capitulo iii ihc_2020_buap_a

  1. 1. Interacción Humano Computadora UNIDAD 03
  2. 2. Unidad III | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 III. Diseño de la arquitectura de la IHC. Competencia de la unidad de aprendizaje: diseñar un prototipo herramientas tecnológicas de Interacción Humano – Computadora 3.1 Modelado del dominio 3.2 Estética de las interfaces 3.3 Balance entre funcionalidad y
  3. 3. Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Modelo de StoryBoard
  4. 4. Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Primeros pasos en Balsamiq Balsamiq nos ofrece un menú básico de diferentes herramientas para empezar a desarrollar nuestras Interfaces. El siguiente ejemplo es una muestra de un diseño realizado en Balsamiq de una plataforma web, podemos notar varios elementos que nos proporciona la herramienta implícitos en el ejemplo como son: Browser Windows, Text, Video Player entre otros.
  5. 5. Modelado del dominio | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 • Balsamiq ayuda al diseño fácil de interfaces. • Este programa sirve para diseñar bocetos ya sea para páginas web y/o aplicativos para el celular. • Contiene distintos elementos que nos ayudarán a contemplar el diseño posterior de algún proyecto • Es necesario tener una idea clara al comenzar el boceto. • Es un excelente método que nos permite agilizar los tiempos de cada proyecto y entregar un mejor resultado nuestros clientes. Características
  6. 6. Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 ArgoUML es un entorno de diseño de software gráfico interactivo potente y fácil de usar que soporta el diseño, desarrollo y documentación de aplicaciones de software orientadas a objetos. Características: • Open standards: XMI, SVG y PGML. • 100% Plataforma independiente gracias al uso exclusivo de Java. • Open Source. • Características cognitivas como: reflexión en acción, diseño oportunista, comprensión y resolución de problemas. Primeros pasos con Argos
  7. 7. Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Interfaz
  8. 8. Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejemplo Aquí podemos ver un diagrama simple de Casos de Uso.
  9. 9. Estética de las interfaces | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejemplo Todos los elementos de cada diagrama aparecerán en esta barra. Tenemos cualquiera de las siguientes opciones
  10. 10. El uso de modelos de tareas para el diseño y desarrollo de interfaces de usuario está tomando cada vez una mayor importancia principalmente de cara a obtener aplicaciones interactivas más centradas en el usuario. Imagen: Freepik.com. La imagen ha sido creada usando recursos de Freepik.com 03Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 • Existen varios métodos para el análisis de tarea, que se diferencian en el grado de formalismo y finalidad (predictivos, descriptivos y cognitivos). Modelado de la tarea del usuario
  11. 11. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Características: • Contar con una estructura jerárquica, que permita manejar distintos niveles de abstracción • Facilidad para expresar relaciones temporales entre las tareas. • Fácil de entender tanto para los usuarios como para los diseñadores, así como facilitar la comunicación entre ellos. • Realizar el modelado de las tareas.
  12. 12. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Para llevar a cabo el análisis de tareas, podemos utilizar diferentes métodos que se diferencian en el grado de formalismo de su notación, poder de expresividad y finalidad. • Métodos de competencia o cognitivos. Identifican secuencias de comportamiento correctas, generan una especificación del conocimiento del usuario, como lo son: HTA(Hierarchical Task Analysis), GOMS (Goals, Operators, Methods, and Selection rules), UAN (User Action Notation). • Métodos predictivos para la evaluación del rendimiento humano.
  13. 13. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Describen secuencias de comportamiento y el conocimiento que necesita el usuario para su ejecución. KLM (KeyStroke Level Mode) y TAG (Task Action Grammar). • Métodos descriptivos. Permiten obtener una descripción más o menos completa del sistema a partir de la información obtenida de las tareas. CCT (Concur- TaskTrees).
  14. 14. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 CCT (ConcurTaskTrees) Su principal finalidad es la de poder representar las relaciones temporales existentes entre las actividades y usuarios que son necesarios para llevar a cabo en las tareas. Notación especialmente útil para aplicaciones CSCW(Computer supported cooperative work). Imagen: Notación desarrollada por Fabio Paternó (Paternó, 2000).
  15. 15. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Facilidad de uso Hace que sea aplicable a proyectos reales con aplicaciones de un tamaño medio–largo y que con llevan especificaciones de cierta complejidad.
  16. 16. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 • La notación genera una representación grafica en forma de árbol de la descomposición jerárquica de las tareas existentes en el sistema. • Se permite la utilización de un conjunto de operadores, sacados de la notación de LOTOS, para describir las relaciones temporales entre tareas (secuencialidad, concurrencia, recursión, iteración...) • Podemos reutilizar partes de especificación para la creación de “arboles de tareas concurrentes” e identificarlo como un patrón de tarea.
  17. 17. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Categorías de tareas en función del actor que la llevará a cabo • Tareas del usuario Son realizadas completamente por el usuario, son tareas cognitivas o físicas que no interactúan con el sistema. Describen procesos realizados por el usuario usando la información que recibe del entorno • Tareas de la aplicación Tareas realizadas por la aplicación y activadas realizadas por la propia aplicación. Pueden obtener información interna del sistema o producir información hacia el usuario.
  18. 18. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Categorías de tareas en función del actor que la llevará a cabo • Tareas de interacción Son tareas que realiza el usuario interactuando con la aplicación por medio de alguna técnica de interacción. • Tareas abstractas Tareas que requieren acciones complejas y que por ello no es fácil decidir donde se van a realizar exactamente. Son tareas que van a ser descompuestas en un conjunto de nuevas subtareas.
  19. 19. Balance entre funcionalidad y belleza | Interacción Humano Computadora 03 Ejercicio Con base a los requerimientos de “Hogar Seguro”, realizar el diseño de la interfaz con Balsamig´, la interacción con CTT y el modelado con ArgosUML
  20. 20. Bibliografía | Interacción Humano Computadora 01 •La interacción persona - ordenador. (Primera edición: diciembre 2001). •Nombre de libro. (Edición: xx de xxxxxx del xxxx). Recuperado de: https://direccionwebdelrecurso.com. Consultado el xx de xxxxxx del xxxx
  21. 21. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

×