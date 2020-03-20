BLS Soporte Vital Basico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOPORTE VITAL BASICO BLS JESUS ENRIQUE UTRIA MUNIVE Grupo T01 PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO1. CADENA DE SUPERVIVENCIA Tomado: Sciencedirect
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO2. EVALUACIÓN INICIAL Tomado: Sciencedirect Asegurar el área Pedir ayuda o llamar Emergencia Ver y pre...
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO3. BLS Tomado: Sciencedirect 1. COMPROBAR SI RESPONDE 2. PIDA AYUDA EN VOZ ALTA/ACTIVE EL SISTEMA DE R...
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 4. RCP de alta calidad Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PUNTOS CLAVES PASO A REALIZAR EMPEZAR...
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 5. Localización del Pulso Carotideo Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PASO PASO A REALIZAR 1 L...
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 6. Apertura de la vía Aérea Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PASO PASO A REALIZAR 1 Coloque l...
SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 6. Apertura de la vía Aérea Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón Maniobra de Rubén: la maniobra d...
USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 1 Recupere el DEA : a. Abre el maletín. b. ...
USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 5 Asegúrese de que los cables estén conecta...
USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 9 Si el mensaje del DEA dice “Descarga" a. ...
USO DEL DEA2. Ubicación de las almohadillas Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 Derecha : 2° espacio intercostal a nivel la ...
PARO RESPIRATORIO
Frecuencia de Ventilación: DISPOSITIVO PARA LA VÍA AÉREA VENTILACIONES DURANTE UN PARO CARDIACO VENTILACIONES DURANTE UN P...
Mantener la Via Aérea permeable: Maniobra de Rubén: la maniobra de extensión de la cabeza y elevación del mentón hace que ...
Ventilación Bolsa Mascarilla: Fio2: 100% Reservorio: 600ml
Cánula Orofaríngea:
Cánula Nasofaringea:
Dispositivo Avanzado de la Vía Aérea: Disminuy e el Riesgo de Aspiració n Mascarilla Laríngea
Dispositivo Avanzado de la Vía Aérea: Tubo Esófago- Traqueal
Indicaciones de Intubación Endotraqueal: Inhabilidad de proveer ventilación adecuada con bolsa mascarilla a pacientes inc...
Confirmación por Capnografía: Confirmación y Monitoreo de la posición correcta del tuboendotraqueal Sensibilida d y Especi...
SiempreRecordar….  No hay estudios en los que demuestren el tiempo más oportuno para colocación de dispositivos de vía aé...
BLS Soporte Vital Basico
  1. 1. SOPORTE VITAL BASICO BLS JESUS ENRIQUE UTRIA MUNIVE Grupo T01 PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA
  2. 2. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO1. CADENA DE SUPERVIVENCIA Tomado: Sciencedirect
  3. 3. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO2. EVALUACIÓN INICIAL Tomado: Sciencedirect Asegurar el área Pedir ayuda o llamar Emergencia Ver y preguntar • Si respira • Señor señor se encuentra bien
  4. 4. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO3. BLS Tomado: Sciencedirect 1. COMPROBAR SI RESPONDE 2. PIDA AYUDA EN VOZ ALTA/ACTIVE EL SISTEMA DE RESPUESTA A EMERGENCIAS/BUSQUE UN DEA 4. COMPRESIONES 30:25. DESFIBRILACIÓN
  5. 5. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 4. RCP de alta calidad Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PUNTOS CLAVES PASO A REALIZAR EMPEZAR LAS COMPRESIONES A EN LOS 10S 1. Identificar el paro COMPRIMIR FUERTE Y RÁPIDO 1. 5-6 cm de profundidad 2. 100-120 lpm PERMITIR UNA EXPANSIÓN TORÁCICA COMPLETA 1. Después de cada compresión MINIMIZAR LAS INTERRUPCIONES 1-limitar las interrupciones a solo 10 s REALIZAR VENTILACIONES EFICACES 1- verificar la expansión del tórax NO REALIZAR VENTILACIONES EXCESIVAS
  6. 6. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 5. Localización del Pulso Carotideo Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PASO PASO A REALIZAR 1 Localizar la tráquea en lado cercano, utilizando dos dedos 2 Deslice estos dedos hacia el surco entre la tráquea y borde anterior del esternocleidomastoideo 3 Sentir el pulso 5-10
  7. 7. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 6. Apertura de la vía Aérea Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón PASO PASO A REALIZAR 1 Coloque la mano en la frente y empuje con la palma para inclinar la cabeza hacia atrás 2 Coloque los dedos debajo de la parte ósea de la mandíbula cerca del mentó 3 Levante la mandíbula para traer el mentón hacia atrás
  8. 8. SOPORTE VITAL BÁSICO 6. Apertura de la vía Aérea Tomado: Asociación Americana del corazón Maniobra de Rubén: la maniobra de extensión de la cabeza y elevación del mentón hace que se levante la lengua, liberando la obstrucción de la vía aérea. Triple maniobra de zafar : si se sospecha traumatismo en la zona cervical de la columna vertebral, los profesionales de la salud deben utilizar la tracción mandibular sin extensión de la cabeza.
  9. 9. Paro Presenciado
  10. 10. Recomendacion es:
  11. 11. Recomendacion es:
  12. 12. PARO CARDIORESPIRATORIO
  13. 13. USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 1 Recupere el DEA : a. Abre el maletín. b. Encienda el DEA. 2 Exponer el pecho de la persona a. Si está mojado, seco en el pecho b. Retire los parches de medicamentos 3 Abra los almohaditas del DEA a. Pelar el respaldo b. Compruebe si hay marcapasos o desfibrilador 4 Aplique las almohadillas a. Aplica una almohadilla en la parte superior derecha del pecho por encima del pecho b. Aplique la segunda almohadilla en la parte inferior izquierda del pecho debajo de la axila.
  14. 14. USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 5 Asegúrese de que los cables estén conectados a la caja DEA 6 Aléjese de la persona a. Detenga la RCP b. Despejen a la persona. Dile a los demás que no toquen a la persona 7 Deje que DEA analice el ritmo 8 Si el mensaje DEA dice "Comprobar electrodos", entonces a. Asegúrese de que los electrodos hagan un buen contacto b. Si el pecho es peludo, retire la almohadilla y reemplácela
  15. 15. USO DEL DEA1. Pasos de Uso Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 P PASO A REALIZAR 9 Si el mensaje del DEA dice “Descarga" a. Asegúrese de que la persona esté "clara" asegurándose de que nadie la toque b. Si el pecho es peludo, retire la almohadilla y reemplácela 10 Reanudar RCP durante dos minutos 11 Repita los pasos del 1 al 10
  16. 16. USO DEL DEA2. Ubicación de las almohadillas Tomado: BLS Save a life 2015-2020 Derecha : 2° espacio intercostal a nivel la línea para esternal derecha Izquierda : 5° espacio intercostal a nivel de la línea axilar anterior
  17. 17. PARO RESPIRATORIO
  18. 18. Frecuencia de Ventilación: DISPOSITIVO PARA LA VÍA AÉREA VENTILACIONES DURANTE UN PARO CARDIACO VENTILACIONES DURANTE UN PARO RESPIRATORIO Bolsa Mascarilla 2 ventilaciones después de 30 compresiones 1 Ventilación cada 5-6 seg. (10 -12 / min) Cualquier Dispositivo avanzado del a Vía Aérea 1 Ventilación cada 6-8 seg. (8-10 / min)
  19. 19. Mantener la Via Aérea permeable: Maniobra de Rubén: la maniobra de extensión de la cabeza y elevación del mentón hace que se levante la lengua, liberando la obstrucción de la vía aérea. Triple maniobra de zafar : si se sospecha traumatismo en la zona cervical de la columna vertebral, los profesionales de la salud deben utilizar la tracción mandibular sin extensión de la cabeza.
  20. 20. Ventilación Bolsa Mascarilla: Fio2: 100% Reservorio: 600ml
  21. 21. Cánula Orofaríngea:
  22. 22. Cánula Nasofaringea:
  23. 23. Dispositivo Avanzado de la Vía Aérea: Disminuy e el Riesgo de Aspiració n Mascarilla Laríngea
  24. 24. Dispositivo Avanzado de la Vía Aérea: Tubo Esófago- Traqueal
  25. 25. Indicaciones de Intubación Endotraqueal: Inhabilidad de proveer ventilación adecuada con bolsa mascarilla a pacientes inconscientes  Ausencia de los reflejos de protección de vía aérea  Debe ser colocada por proveedores expertos con el entrenamiento apropiado  Idealmente se debe colocar en <10 segundos  6-25% son malcolocados
  26. 26. Confirmación por Capnografía: Confirmación y Monitoreo de la posición correcta del tuboendotraqueal Sensibilida d y Especificid ad 100%
  27. 27. SiempreRecordar….  No hay estudios en los que demuestren el tiempo más oportuno para colocación de dispositivos de vía aérea avanzada  Atrasar la intubación endotraqueal con liberación pasiva de 02 e interrupciones mínimas de las compresiones se asocian a la mejoría en la sobrevida y estado neurológico del paciente.
