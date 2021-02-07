Guia didactica mtic 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA CÓMIC. SERGIO Y LA CENA. ¿QUÉ COMEMOS? 1. Propuesta de utilización ¿Para qué? En primer lugar, voy a tratar a quién va dirigido, cuándo se va a utilizar, qué se pretende y cómo se va a llevar a cabo. a. ¿A quién va dirigido? Esta propuesta irá dirigida a alumnos del segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil, en concreto a los alumnos de 4 años, ya que al ser el segundo curso del segundo ciclo, pueden ser capaces de realizar estas actividades. b. ¿Cuándo se utilizará? El medio TIC creado se utilizará después de la actividad 5 “que comemos hoy” ya que en ese momento conocerán la importancia de una alimentación saludable y qué tipos de alimentos deben comer, con lo cual, con la actividad creada, afianzarán esos conceptos trabajados para posteriormente motivarlos con la actividad 6 donde visitarán la cocina del comedor del colegio. c. ¿Qué se pretende? Objetivos: - Identificar escenas de la historia en el cómic - Fomentar la atención y la creatividad - Reconocer alimentos saludables - Trabajar la motricidad fina por medio del dibujo - Respetar y trabajar con sus iguales Contenidos: Conceptuales - Identificar los alimentos que son saludables - Reconocer los diferentes nombres de frutas y verduras - Relaciona los personajes con su papel - Expresa las respuestas correctas Procedimentales - Demuestra entender la historia - Aplica los contenidos que se trabajan en el cómic - Crea su propio dibujo Actitudinales - Interiorizar los conceptos
  2. 2. - Aceptar errores y valorar sus propios aciertos - Tolerar errores de los compañeros - Respetar a sus iguales y atenderlos - Interesarse por la actividad y su correcto desarrollo - Aprecia las TIC y se muestra receptivo. - Comparte los materiales en caso de ser necesario. - Trabajar la creatividad. d. ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Estas actividades creadas a través de un medio TIC de enseñanza tradicional, nos servirá para asegurarnos que los contenidos trabajados en la actividad “qué comemos hoy” han sido adquiridos antes de pasar a la siguiente actividad donde visitarán el comedor del colegio. 2. Selección del medio TIC : ¿Qué? a. Identificación El medio TIC creado es un cómic de una historia apta para los alumnos, que servirá para afianzar los conceptos trabajados en la actividad 5 de la unidad didáctica que están trabajando.
  3. 3. En la primera página aparecen los primeros personajes, donde se narra que un niño quiere cenar una comida no muy saludable. Quieren buscar a otros amiguitos saludables para convencer al protagonista, Sergio, que tiene que comer sano. En la segunda página encontramos los nuevos amiguitos, donde le informan del problema y su importancia colaboración para resolverlo. En la tercera y última página, todos los personajes saludables hablan con Sergio para que entienda que tiene que comer sano. Finalmente, consiguen convencerle. 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? A continuación voy a explicar la dinámica:
  4. 4. a. Antes de la aplicación del medio TIC Lo utilizaremos para aclarar ideas previas que tengan los alumnos sobre qué es comer saludable y qué no es comer saludable. Para enfocarnos más con la actividad creada, preguntaremos sobre qué podríamos cenar para crecer sanos y fuertes. b. Durante la puesta en práctica del medio TIC: actividades de desarrollo. En la puesta en práctica de la actividad, la profesora irá leyendo el cómic de forma atractiva para los alumnos y hará hincapié en los personajes, preguntando a los alumnos que digan cómo se llama cada uno, y si les gusta o no. Sería ideal que el cómic se pudiese proyectar en la pizarra digital para que los alumnos lo vean más grande y les llame más la atención. Al finalizar la lectura, la profesora hará un resumen y repetirá la importancia de comer bien. c. Después de la utilización del medio TIC: actividades de cierre Para finalizar y a modo de evaluación, cada alumno dirá qué le gustaría cenar esa noche y lo dibujarán en papel continuo que posteriormente se pondrá en la clase. Además, de uno en uno, irán enseñando y contando a sus compañeros qué han dibujado. En el caso que un alumno dibuje algo no saludable, la profesora se lo recordará y le dirá que plátano, fresa, manzana y aguacate (personajes del cómic) estarán muy triste, haciendo reflexionar al alumno para que cambie de opinión. Bibliografía González, E. (2019). ¿Qué tenemos que comer?. Universidad de Sevilla: Entorno Social y Entorno Natural. Recuperado el 17 de enero de 2021, de https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WVAt6ZQFy2gtCUijQfz589rBUWBJJX3i OWH7q0aW36c/edit Autoevaluación: a. Calificación final: Si tengo que valorar el trabajo y el tiempo dedicado, a pesar de que me hubiera gustado hacer un trabajo más extenso, me valoraría con una puntuación alta. Aunque es verdad, que al realizarlo sola, no tengo a compañeras para que me den ideas o ayuden si estoy realizando algo mal. Con lo cual, es el profesor que tras analizar mi trabajo, vea si de verdad el procedimiento llevado a cabo es el correcto para una buena evaluación.
  5. 5. b. Fortalezas: La unidad didáctica escogida fue realizada por mi en otro curso. Fue un trabajo individual que realicé el cual me llevo mucho tiempo e investigué diferentes unidades didácticas de esa temática. Con lo cual, es una unidad que conozco al dedillo y ahora he completado con el desarrollo de este trabajo. En ese momento no se me ocurrió utilizar este tipo de recursos puesto que no los conocía y me parece que hace la unidad muchísimo más atractiva y novedosa, con lo cual, a la hora de ponerla en práctica, tendrá mejor resultado en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. c. Debilidades: Me hubiera gustado hacer otra actividad imprimiendo fotos de alimentos en formato polaroid para realizar un emparejados, donde los alumnos tuvieran que trabajar la memoria. Además, con esas mismas tarjetas, se podría trabajar una actividad para cerrar la unidad a modo de evaluación, donde los alumnos indicaran si la imagen es un alimento saludable o no.

