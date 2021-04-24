Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA BATALLA FINAL LA GUERRA QUE SE LIBRA EN TU MENTE
EL CAMPO DE BATALLA Santiago 4:7 Reina-Valera 1960 7 Someteos, pues, a Dios; resistid al diablo, y huirá de vosotros. ES R...
LA BATALLA ESPIRITUAL • EN NUESTRA MENTE SE LIBRA UNA BATALLA TODO EL TIEMPO • ENTRE LO MATERIAL, LO ESPIRITUAL Y LA OSCUR...
SU INTERÉS Juan 10:10 Reina-Valera 1960 10 El ladrón no viene sino para hurtar y matar y destruir; yo he venido para que t...
UN COMPARATIVO Ezequiel 28:14 `Tú, querubín protector {de alas} desplegadas, yo te puse {allí.} Estabas en el santo monte ...
LA BATALLA NO ES ENTRE DIOS Y EL DIABLO! La guerra es entre el enemigo de Dios y su creación No imagines a un enemigo con ...
SU MODUS OPERANDI
ALGUNA DE SUS ESTRATEGIAS
EL QUIERE HACERTE CREER
EL ENEMIGO NOES… TU PAREJA TUS HIJOS TUS PADRES TU HERMANO TU FAMILIA EL TRABAJO TU PRÓJIMO TU AMIGO LA IGLESIA DIOS
ÉL NO ACTÚA SOLO… ALGUNOS DE SUS ALIADOS • OTROS ESPIRITUS • EL MIEDO • LA ESCAZES • LA TRISTEZA • EL DIVORCIO • LA HECHIC...
DESDE SIEMPRE… • HA QUERIDO ENGAÑARNOS • HACERSE PASAR POR BUENO • ACUSARNOS • ALEJARNOS DE DIOS • HACERNOS DAÑO • CAMUFLA...
Él va querer quitarte todo, Dios te lo devolverá de nuevo y más…
El enemigo va a querer tentarte…
JESÚS ES LA AUTORIDAD
LAS CLAVES PARA TU GANAR LA BATALLA Marcos 9:28-30 Reina-Valera 1960 28 Cuando él entró en casa, sus discípulos le pregunt...
LOS RECURSOS PARA GANAR LA BATALLA
CREE EN EL PODER DE LA PALABRA DE DIOS
Aún cuando seas atacado, tentado ten presente, JESÚS YA GANÓ, NOS DEJÓ AL ESPIRITU SANTO
EL FINAL DE LA GUERRA ESTÁ ESCRITO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
5 views
Apr. 24, 2021

LA BATALLA FINAL

VIDA ESPIRITUAL

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LA BATALLA FINAL

  1. 1. LA BATALLA FINAL LA GUERRA QUE SE LIBRA EN TU MENTE
  2. 2. EL CAMPO DE BATALLA Santiago 4:7 Reina-Valera 1960 7 Someteos, pues, a Dios; resistid al diablo, y huirá de vosotros. ES REAL
  3. 3. LA BATALLA ESPIRITUAL • EN NUESTRA MENTE SE LIBRA UNA BATALLA TODO EL TIEMPO • ENTRE LO MATERIAL, LO ESPIRITUAL Y LA OSCURIDAD • NO TE DEJES CONFUNDIR POR LAS VOCES EN TU MENTE • EL QUIERE TENER EL CONTROL DE TU ALMA ( MENTE, EMOCIONES, VOLUNTAD) RVR1960 2 CORINTIOS 11:14 • Y no es maravilla, porque el mismo Satanás se disfraza como ángel de luz.
  4. 4. SU INTERÉS Juan 10:10 Reina-Valera 1960 10 El ladrón no viene sino para hurtar y matar y destruir; yo he venido para que tengan vida, y para que la tengan en abundancia. EL ENEMIGO ES UN IMITADOR
  5. 5. UN COMPARATIVO Ezequiel 28:14 `Tú, querubín protector {de alas} desplegadas, yo te puse {allí.} Estabas en el santo monte de Dios, andabas en medio de las piedras de fuego.
  6. 6. LA BATALLA NO ES ENTRE DIOS Y EL DIABLO! La guerra es entre el enemigo de Dios y su creación No imagines a un enemigo con cachos y cola No creas que el enemigo es como en las películas No siempre sus manifestaciones son espectaculares El enemigo es astuto, persistente y está siempre atento 1 Pedro 5:8-9 Traducción en lenguaje actual 8 Estén siempre atentos y listos para lo que venga, pues su enemigo, el diablo, anda buscando a quien destruir. ¡Hasta parece un león hambriento!
  7. 7. SU MODUS OPERANDI
  8. 8. ALGUNA DE SUS ESTRATEGIAS
  9. 9. EL QUIERE HACERTE CREER
  10. 10. EL ENEMIGO NOES… TU PAREJA TUS HIJOS TUS PADRES TU HERMANO TU FAMILIA EL TRABAJO TU PRÓJIMO TU AMIGO LA IGLESIA DIOS
  11. 11. ÉL NO ACTÚA SOLO… ALGUNOS DE SUS ALIADOS • OTROS ESPIRITUS • EL MIEDO • LA ESCAZES • LA TRISTEZA • EL DIVORCIO • LA HECHICERIA • EL ABORTO ILEGAL • LAS DROGAS • LA DEPRESIÓN • LA ENFERMEDAD • El ALCOHOL • LA PORNOGRAFIA • Efesios 6:12 • Reina-Valera 1960 • 12 Porque no tenemos lucha contra sangre y carne, sino contra principados, contra potestades, contra los gobernadores de las tinieblas de este siglo, contra huestes espirituales de maldad en las regiones celestes.
  12. 12. DESDE SIEMPRE… • HA QUERIDO ENGAÑARNOS • HACERSE PASAR POR BUENO • ACUSARNOS • ALEJARNOS DE DIOS • HACERNOS DAÑO • CAMUFLARSE • SER UN IMITADOR DE DIOS • UTILIZARNOS • JUZGARNOS SIN AUTORIDAD • MANIPULARNOS • TENTARNOS • SEPARARNOS – DIVIDIRNOS – ROBARNOS • ATORMENTARNOS • MATARNOS ESPIRITUALMENTE Y FISICAMENTE • SEMBRAR EL ODIO, LA TRISTEZA, LA AMARGURA, EL DESANIMO • ROBAR NUESTRAS BENDICIONES Génesis 3 Reina-Valera 1960 3 Pero la serpiente era astuta, más que todos los animales del campo que Jehová Dios había hecho; la cual dijo a la mujer: ¿Conque Dios os ha dicho: No comáis de todo árbol del huerto? 2 Y la mujer respondió a la serpiente: Del fruto de los árboles del huerto podemos comer; 3 pero del fruto del árbol que está en medio del huerto dijo Dios: No comeréis de él, ni le tocaréis, para que no muráis. 4 Entonces la serpiente dijo a la mujer: No moriréis; 5 sino que sabe Dios que el día que comáis de él, serán abiertos vuestros ojos, y seréis como Dios, sabiendo el bien y el mal.
  13. 13. Él va querer quitarte todo, Dios te lo devolverá de nuevo y más…
  14. 14. El enemigo va a querer tentarte…
  15. 15. JESÚS ES LA AUTORIDAD
  16. 16. LAS CLAVES PARA TU GANAR LA BATALLA Marcos 9:28-30 Reina-Valera 1960 28 Cuando él entró en casa, sus discípulos le preguntaron aparte: ¿Por qué nosotros no pudimos echarle fuera? 29 Y les dijo: Este género con nada puede salir, sino con oración y ayuno
  17. 17. LOS RECURSOS PARA GANAR LA BATALLA
  18. 18. CREE EN EL PODER DE LA PALABRA DE DIOS
  19. 19. Aún cuando seas atacado, tentado ten presente, JESÚS YA GANÓ, NOS DEJÓ AL ESPIRITU SANTO
  20. 20. EL FINAL DE LA GUERRA ESTÁ ESCRITO

×