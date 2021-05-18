Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LO QUE DICE DIOS LO QUE DICE EL MUNDO
EL MUNDO DICE QUE SUELTES • DIOS DICE: “ELAMORTODOLO SOPORTA” • El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, ...
EL MUNDO DICE QUE TODO LO PUEDES • DIOS DICE: “TODOLOPUEDOENCRISTO” • Todo lo puedo en Cristo que me fortalece.
EL MUNDO TE DICE QUE LA FELICIDAD ES LO MAS IMPORTANTE • DIOS DICE: “LOMASIMPORTANTEESSERVIRLEA DIOS” • Procura que nunca ...
EL MUNDO DICE QUE TIENES DERECHOS • DIOS DICE: “NO OS ADAPTEIS A ESTE MUNDO” • No imiten las conductas ni las costumbres d...
EL MUNDO TE DICE QUE MERECES TODO • DIOS DICE: “ELPAGODELPECADOES LAMUERTE” • Pues la paga que deja el pecado es la muerte...
EL MUNDO DICE QUE LA VIDA ES CORTA • DIOS DICE: “TUPUEDESTENERVIDAETERNA” • El ladrón no viene sino para hurtar y matar y ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
40 views
May. 18, 2021

Dios v,s mundo

MENSAJES DE DIOS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dios v,s mundo

  1. 1. LO QUE DICE DIOS LO QUE DICE EL MUNDO
  2. 2. EL MUNDO DICE QUE SUELTES • DIOS DICE: “ELAMORTODOLO SOPORTA” • El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, el amor no es jactancioso, no se envanece; • no hace nada indebido, no busca lo suyo, no se irrita, no guarda rencor; • no se goza de la injusticia, mas se goza de la verdad. • Todo lo sufre, todo lo cree, todo lo espera, todo lo soporta. • El amor nunca deja de ser; pero las profecías se acabarán, y cesarán las lenguas, y la ciencia acabará.
  3. 3. EL MUNDO DICE QUE TODO LO PUEDES • DIOS DICE: “TODOLOPUEDOENCRISTO” • Todo lo puedo en Cristo que me fortalece.
  4. 4. EL MUNDO TE DICE QUE LA FELICIDAD ES LO MAS IMPORTANTE • DIOS DICE: “LOMASIMPORTANTEESSERVIRLEA DIOS” • Procura que nunca se aparte de tus labios este libro de la ley. Medita en él de día y de noche, para que actúes de acuerdo con todo lo que está escrito en él. Así harás que prospere tu camino, y todo te saldrá bien
  5. 5. EL MUNDO DICE QUE TIENES DERECHOS • DIOS DICE: “NO OS ADAPTEIS A ESTE MUNDO” • No imiten las conductas ni las costumbres de este mundo, más bien dejen que Dios los transforme en personas nuevas al cambiarles la manera de pensar. Entonces aprenderán a conocer la voluntad de Dios para ustedes, la cual es buena, agradable y perfecta.
  6. 6. EL MUNDO TE DICE QUE MERECES TODO • DIOS DICE: “ELPAGODELPECADOES LAMUERTE” • Pues la paga que deja el pecado es la muerte, pero el regalo que Dios da es la vida eterna por medio de Cristo Jesús nuestro Señor.
  7. 7. EL MUNDO DICE QUE LA VIDA ES CORTA • DIOS DICE: “TUPUEDESTENERVIDAETERNA” • El ladrón no viene sino para hurtar y matar y destruir; yo he venido para que tengan vida, y para que la tengan en abundancia.

×