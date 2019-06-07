Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hardware
�Qu� es el HARDWARE? El hardware agrupa a todos los componentes imprescindibles para el funcionamiento de la PC como mothe...
SOFTWARE
En Inform�tica, conjunto de instrucciones y datos regulados para ser le�das e interpretadas por una computadora. https://w...
Sistemas operativos:Son un conjunto de programas que se encargan de procesar la informaci�n que sirve de enlace entre el u...
Hardware, software y sistema operativo

Definiciones de Hardware,Software y Sistema Operativo.

Hardware, software y sistema operativo

  1. 1. Hardware
  2. 2. �Qu� es el HARDWARE? El hardware agrupa a todos los componentes imprescindibles para el funcionamiento de la PC como motherboard, monitor, teclado y mouse, siendo la motherboard, la memoria RAM y la CPU los componentes m�s importantes del conjunto. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZONU029MPU
  3. 3. SOFTWARE
  4. 4. En Inform�tica, conjunto de instrucciones y datos regulados para ser le�das e interpretadas por una computadora. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegiw2iVUY8
  5. 5. Sistemas operativos:Son un conjunto de programas que se encargan de procesar la informaci�n que sirve de enlace entre el usuario y el ordenador, por medio de los cuales funcionan de forma eficiente las diversas herramientas que contiene el hardware del computador; son los encargados de abastecer a los programas de software.
  6. 6. CR�DITOS https://www.ecured.cu/Software https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZONU029MPU https://tecnologia-informatica.com/que-es-hardware-y-software/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pegiw2iVUY8 Mat�as P�rez Estifany Peralta Camila Guerendiain

