Motivacion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PANAMERICANA Facultad de Ciencias Económicas Licenciatura en Contaduría Pública y Auditoría Modelo Motivación Nombre carne Esther Samai Nij Lima 000008841 Guatemala, 06 de Febrero de 2021
  2. 2. Introducción: A continuación se presentaran los comentarios relacionados con la motivación dentro de la empresa, la trayectoria durante los años y el modelo de motivación actualmente comentado por cada uno de los empleados.
  3. 3. Trayectoria: En base a las conversaciones con los compañeros de oficina en relación a la trayectoria de la organización en cuanto a la forma de motivar a los empleados, se llegó a la conclusión que la única motivación recibida por parte de la empresa, fue hace muchos años un bono variable y actualmente una de las motivaciones es que el día de su cumpleaños no laboran. De acuerdo a la información recopilada se proponen las diez maneras de motivar a los empleados: 1. Una de las respuestas que más salió a relevar fue la del Incentivo económico creo que es importante, que el empleado se sienta satisfecho con su salario, ya que en este caso el trabajo es pesado y no es bien remunerado. 2. El apoyo a la superación personal, en este caso la empresa podría brindar apoyo con tiempo o monetariamente al empleado para que pueda seguir estudiando. 3. El reconocimiento por cada año laboral cumplido, ya que se cuenta con personal laborando dentro de la empresa por más de 30 años, se podría regalar una cena. 4. Elaborar mensualmente un desayuno o almuerzo para celebrar los cumpleaños y que todos puedan pasar un momento alegre. 5. Realizar reuniones mensual o semanalmente, para poder conversar con los empleados de acuerdo a como se sienten en el área laboral, si tienen alguna duda o si necesitan apoyo en algo, tomar en cuenta las opiniones de cada uno. 6. Capacitar al personal, para que al momento del desempeño de sus actividades ellos se sientan seguros de lo que están realizando. 7. Tomar en cuenta a la familia, realizar alguna actividad para que se pase un día familiar y se pueda compartir y así lograr una mayor comunicación. 8. Poder regalarle al empleado por su cumpleaños, un vale o cupón para compras o para un día de relajación. 9. Reconocer el buen desempeño del trabajador en su área, y enviarle un correo felicitándolo por su trabajo y su puntualidad para entregarlo. 10. Que los jefes tengan un trato cordial y de respeto con los empleados y sean tratados todos de la misma manera, sin tener trato especial con alguien.
  4. 4. Conclusiones: De acuerdo a lo antes mencionado, se debe hablar con cada jefe de área responsable para que ellos puedan realizar estas observaciones y poder apoyar y brindarles a los empleados lo que ellos necesitan. Obviamente cuando es de dinero a muchas empresas no les gusta este tema pues no todos son conscientes que tienen en bajas condiciones a sus empleados. Pero es bueno hacerles ver para que ellos vean por qué el trabajador se comporta de cierta manera o porque no se sienten a gusto o no tienen tanta confianza. No siempre se debe motivar monetariamente, basta con las gracias y los reconocimientos, el enviar un pastel o felicitarle por su cumpleaños al empleado hacen que se sienta feliz.

