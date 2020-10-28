PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO UNADM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Victor Ortiz Aguirre Matrícula ES202111796 Grupo MT-MDHU-2002-B1-007 Matemáticas Unidad 1. Actividad 4. Premisas, conclusi...
Introducción al Pensamiento Matemático Unidad 1. Actividad 4. Premisas, conclusiones y reglas de inferencia. I. Simboliza ...
• Claudia le dice a Víctor que si no se casa con ella, -entonces terminamos-. Una semana después Claudia se encuentra con ...
II. Simbolizamos los argumentos siguientes: a) Si el alma es la armonía del cuerpo, entonces si el cuerpo muere, el alma n...
III. Aplica las reglas de inferencia para realizar las siguientes deducciones lógicas de la conclusión dada, a partir de l...
(P ˅ Q) → R ⇒ P → (Q → R) Demostración Premisa: (P ˅ Q) → R (1) De (1), por equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunc...
P → (Q → -R), Q, Q → R ⇒ -P Demostración: Premisas: P → (Q → -R) (1) Q (2) Q → R (3) De (1), (4), la equivalencia entre el...
A → B, A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B), D → -C, -(A ∧ B) ⇒ -D Demostración: Premisas: A → B (1) A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) (2) D → -C (3) -(A ∧ B...
De (2), la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) → -A → (-...
Leyes de inferencia Regla de inferencia Representación simbólica Ley del tercio excluido p ∨ -p Ley de la contradicción -(...
  1. 1. Victor Ortiz Aguirre Matrícula ES202111796 Grupo MT-MDHU-2002-B1-007 Matemáticas Unidad 1. Actividad 4. Premisas, conclusiones y reglas de inferencia
  2. 2. Introducción al Pensamiento Matemático Unidad 1. Actividad 4. Premisas, conclusiones y reglas de inferencia. I. Simboliza los siguientes argumentos y determina cómo es la conclusión que extraen en ellos los personajes. • Mariana le dice a Juan que si se casa con ella, entonces se pondrá muy feliz. Juan le contesta que por ahora no se va a casar con ella. Una semana después Juan ve a Mariana, quien sigue feliz, y le reclama que lo engañó, pues aunque él no piensa casarse, ella sigue feliz. Extrae la estructura del argumento y determina si Juan tiene motivos lógicos para reclamarle a Mariana. Explica por qué lógicamente no se debe decir que el argumento anterior es falso En mi argumento uso las siguientes proposiciones: p: Juan se casa con Mariana. q: Mariana se pone feliz. Juan entendió que mariana le dijo: Me pondré muy feliz si y sólo si te casas conmigo, es decir: p ↔ q y usa el razonamiento: ((p ↔ q) ∧ -q) → -p Pero Mariana le dijo a Juan. p → q Que tiene la tabla verdad p q p → q V V V V F F F V V F F V Lo que Mariana le dijo a Juan, es una contingencia que se hace falsa cuando Juan no se casa con Mariana y ella no es feliz y verdadera los otros tres casos, no es condición necesaria que Juan se case con ella para que Mariana sea feliz.
  3. 3. • Claudia le dice a Víctor que si no se casa con ella, -entonces terminamos-. Una semana después Claudia se encuentra con una amiga y le cuenta que acaba de terminar con Víctor. Su amiga le contesta: ¡ah, entonces no quiso casarse contigo! Extrae la estructura del argumento y determina si es correcto concluir que Víctor no quiso casarse con Claudia. Explica por qué lógicamente no se debe decir que la conclusión de la amiga de Claudia fue incorrecta. En mi argumento uso las siguientes proposiciones: p: Victor se casa con Claudia. q: Victor y Claudia terminan. La amiga de Claudia piensa que ésta le dijo a Victor: Que no te cases conmigo es necesario y suficiente para que terminemos, es decir: ((-p ↔ q) ∧ q) → -p Pero lo que Claudia le dijo a Victor fue lo siguientes -p → q Que tiene la tabla de verdad: p q -p → q V V V V F V F V V F F F Lo que Claudia le dijo a Victor, es una contingencia que se hace falsa cuando Victor no se casa con Claudia y no terminan y verdadera en los otros tres casos, que Victor no se case con Claudia no es condición suficiente para que terminen.
  4. 4. II. Simbolizamos los argumentos siguientes: a) Si el alma es la armonía del cuerpo, entonces si el cuerpo muere, el alma no sobrevive. El cuerpo muere. Pero si el cuerpo muere, el alma sobrevive. Luego, el alma no es armonía del cuerpo. Proposiciones: p: el alma es la armonía del cuerpo. q: el cuerpo muere. r: el alma sobrevive. Argumento expresado simbólicamente: p → (q → -r) q q → r ∴ -p b) Si Platón está en lo correcto, entonces la verdad se puede alcanzar a través del intelecto. Si Schopenhauer tiene razón, entonces la verdad no se puede alcanzar a través del intelecto. Por lo tanto, si Schopenhauer tiene razón, Platón no está en lo correcto. p: Platón está en lo correcto. q: Schopenhauer está en lo correcto. r: la verdad se puede alcanzar a través del intelecto. Argumento expresado simbólicamente: p → r q → -r ∴ q → -p
  5. 5. III. Aplica las reglas de inferencia para realizar las siguientes deducciones lógicas de la conclusión dada, a partir de las premisas: Notas sobre las demostraciones: 1. En las demostraciones siguientes haré uso de las leyes de inferencia que aparecen al final del documento. Hago uso de las leyes de inferencia contenidas en el documento de la materia así como de otras tautologías, cito las fuentes en la misma tabla. 2. A las leyes de De Morgan les asigno arbitrariamente los incisos a y b con objeto de referirme claramente a una u otra, aunque esta forma de designarlas no es convencional. 3. Igualmente asigno los incisos a y b a las leyes distributivas. 4. Haré uso tácito de las leyes de las proposiciones bicondicionales a y b, de manera que sustituyo enunciados del tipo: p ↔ q por: p → q o q → p sin hacer explícito el paso: p ↔ q (p ↔ q) → (p → q) ∴ p → q o p ↔ q (p ↔ q) → (q → p) ∴ q → p Estos pasos son bastante obvios y puesto que se usan repetidatamente, su uso tácito evita hacer las demostraciones demasiado largas.
  6. 6. (P ˅ Q) → R ⇒ P → (Q → R) Demostración Premisa: (P ˅ Q) → R (1) De (1), por equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: (P ∧ Q) → R ((P ∧ Q) → R) → -(P ∧ Q) ˅ R ∴ -(P ∧ Q) ˅ R (2) Por la ley de De Morgan a, (2) se expresa como: -P ∨ -Q V R (3) (3) se puede agrupar de la siguiente manera: -P ∨(-Q ∨ R) (4) De (4), por la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: -P ∨(-Q ∨ R) (-P ∨(-Q ∨ R)) → (P → (-Q ∨ R)) ∴ P → (-Q ∨ R) (5) De (5), por la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y la ley del silogismo hipotético: P → (-Q ∨ R) (-Q ∨ R) → (Q → R) ∴ P → (Q → R) Q.E.D.
  7. 7. P → (Q → -R), Q, Q → R ⇒ -P Demostración: Premisas: P → (Q → -R) (1) Q (2) Q → R (3) De (1), (4), la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y la ley del silogismo hipotético: P → (Q → -R) (Q → R) → (-Q ∨ -R) ∴ P→ (-Q ∨ -R) (5) De (5), la ley de De Morgan b, y la ley del silogismo hipotético: P→ (-Q ∨ -R) (-Q ∨ -R) → -(Q ∧ R) ∴ P→ -(Q ∧ R) (6) De (6), la ley de la contrarrecíproca y modus ponens: P→ -(Q ∧ R) (P→ -(Q ∧ R)) → ((Q ∧ R) → -P) ∴ (Q ∧ R) → -P (7) De (7), la ley de la exportación y modus ponens: (Q ∧ R) → -P ((Q ∧ R) → -P) → (Q → (R → -P)) ∴ (Q → (R → -P)) (8) De (2), (8) y modus ponens: Q Q → (R → -P) ∴ R → -P (9) De (2), (3) y modus ponens Q Q → R ∴ R (10) De (10), (9) y modus ponens: R R → -P ∴ -P Q.E.D.
  8. 8. A → B, A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B), D → -C, -(A ∧ B) ⇒ -D Demostración: Premisas: A → B (1) A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) (2) D → -C (3) -(A ∧ B) (4) De (1), la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: A → B (A → B) → (-A ˅ B) ∴ -A ˅ B (5) De (4) y la ley de De Morgan a y modus ponens: -(A ∧ B) -(A ∧ B) → -A ∨ -B ∴ -A ∨ -B (6) De (5), (6), la ley distributiva b y modus ponens: -A ˅ B -A ∨ -B ((-A ∨ B) ∧ (-A ∨ -B)) → (-A ∨ (B ∧ -B)) ∴ -A ∨ (B ∧ -B)) (7) De (7), la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: -A ∨ (B ∧ -B) (-A ∨ (B ∧ -B)) → (A → (B ∧ -B)) ∴ A → (B ∧ -B) (8) De (8), la ley de la contrarrecíproca y la disyunción y l modus ponens: A → (B ∧ -B) (A → (B ∧ -B)) → (-(B ∧ -B) → -A) ∴ -(B ∧ -B) → -A (9) De la ley de la contradicción y (9): -(B ∧ -B) -(B ∧ -B) → -A ∴ -A (10)
  9. 9. De (2), la equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción y modus ponens: A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) A ∨ (- -C ∧ - -B) → -A → (- -C ∧ - -B) ∴ -A → (- -C ∧ - -B) (11) De (11), la ley de De Morgan b y la ley del silogismo hipotético: -A → (- -C ∧ - -B) (- -C ∧ - -B) → -(-C ∨ -B) ∴ -A → -(-C ∨ -B) (12) De (12), la ley de De Morgan a y la ley del silogismo hipotético: -A → -(-C ∨ -B) -(-C ∨ -B) → C ∧ B ∴ -A → (C ∧ B) (13) De (10), (13) y modus ponens -A -A → (C ∧ B) ∴ C ∧ B (14) De (14), la regla de simplificación y modus ponens C ∧ B (C ∧ B) → C ∴ C (15) De (3), (15) y modus tollens: D → -C C -D Q.E.D.
  10. 10. Leyes de inferencia Regla de inferencia Representación simbólica Ley del tercio excluido p ∨ -p Ley de la contradicción -(p ∧ -p) Modus ponens ((p → q) ˄ p) → q Modus tollens ((p → q) ˄ -q) → -p Ley de la doble negación -(-p) ↔ p Regla de simplificación (p ˄ q) → p (p ˄ q) → q Ley del silogismo hipotético ((p → q) ∧ (q → r)) → (p → r) Ley de adición p → (p ˅ q) q → (p ˅ q) Leyes de De Morgan a. b. -(p ˄ q) ↔ (-p ˅ -q) -(p ˅ q) ↔ (-p ˄ -q) Ley de la simplificación disyuntiva ((p ˅ q) ∧ (p → r) ∧ (q → r)) → r Ley del silogismo disyuntivo ((p → q) ∧ (r → s) ˄ (p ˅ r)) → (q ˅ s) Leyes conmutativas (p ˄ q) ↔ (q ˄ p) (p ˅ q) ↔ (q ˅ p) Leyes de las proposiciones bicondicionales a. b. c. d. (p ↔ q) → (p → q) (p ↔ q) → (q → p) (p ↔ q) → ((p → q) ˄ (q → p)) ((p → q) ˄ (q → p)) → (p ↔ q) Ley de la contrarrecíproca (Pinzón, 1977) (p → q) ↔ (-q → -p) Equivalencia entre el condicional y la disyunción (Suppes, 1999) (p → q) ↔ (-p ˅ q) Ley de la exportación (Suppes, 1999) ((p∧q) → r) → (p → (q → r)) Ley de la importación (Suppes, 1999) (p → (q → r)) → ((p∧q) → r) Leyes distributivas (Pinzón, 1977) a. b. (p ∧ (q ∨ r)) ↔ ((p ∧ q) ∨ (p ∧ r)) (p ∨ (q ∧ r)) ↔ ((p ∨ q) ∧ (p ∨ r)) Referencias: Suppes, P. (1999). Introduction to Logic (p. 33, 34, 35). Dover. Dover. Pinzón, Álvaro. (1977). Conjuntos y estructuras (p. 352). México: Harper & Row Latinoamericana. México: Harper & Row Latinoamericana.

