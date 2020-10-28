Mipm u3 a1_cagb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Abierta y a Distancia de México División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Licenciatura en Matemáticas Introducción al Pensamiento Matemático Actividad 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Mtro. Ángel Raya Vargas MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel Ciudad de México, 29/08/2020
  2. 2. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Lic. en Matemáticas 2 Este documento tiene la finalidad de presentar las Actividades sobre la Teoría de Conjuntos correspondientes a la Unidad 3 de la asignatura Introducción al Pensamiento Matemático. Los productos generados en esta Unidad tienen como finalidad analizar proposiciones simples y compuestas empleando las operaciones proposicionales para expresarlas en un lenguaje lógico. Contacto del estudiante: Correo: carlos.gilbar@nube.unadmexico.mx “La finalidad suprema del vivir es el amor en todas sus formas.” Diego Rivera
  3. 3. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Lic. en Matemáticas 3 ÍNDICE ACTIVIDAD 2 ¿QUÉ ES UN CONJUNTO?………….……………….…………………….…..………………………4 DESARROLLO………………………….…….…….…………………………………………………………………2 CONCLUSIONES…………………………..…..……………………………………………………………………6 REFERENCIAS………………………..………………………………………………………………………….…..6
  4. 4. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Lic. en Matemáticas 4 ACTIVIDAD 1: ¿QUÉ ES UN CONJUNTO? En este apartado se encuentran los productos generados durante la Unidad 3 de la asignatura Introducción al Pensamiento Matemático, desarrollando cada uno de los ejercicios propuestos por el docente para afianzar los conocimientos adquiridos durante la Unidad. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Es una colección de elementos bien definidos que satisfacen una característica o propiedad determinada dentro de esa agrupación. Investigando un poco, encontré algunos videos que abordan el tema de conjuntos, desde su definición hasta sus operaciones. Como los siguientes: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tarVAuh6zF4 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGH3KDwze3k • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhrkibuqvSM Los videos de arriba describen por partes los conjuntos y sus representaciones. Para la teoría de conjuntos es importante considerar su definición, muchas veces se puede clasificar un conjunto con características generales similares, pero dentro de ese conjunto pueden existir algunos otros que tengan la misma característica. Por ejemplo: Se define el conjunto A={Polígonos}, el cual contiene una cantidad determinada de polígonos; sin embargo, dentro de ese conjunto surge otro, B={Polígonos regulares}. Este es un claro ejemplo de un conjunto, su definición y en ocasiones estos subconjuntos pueden dificultar su clasificación. Figura 1. Conjuntos. Recuperado desde https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conjunto
  5. 5. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Lic. en Matemáticas 5 A continuación, muestro la siguiente tabla que contiene la clasificación de los conjuntos más utilizados en matemáticas. Los conjuntos no son un tema trivial, de manera estricta los conjuntos forman parte de la estructura de las matemáticas; sin embargo, no es un concepto que solo se muestre en esta rama. Por ejemplo, desde pequeños nos enseñan a agrupar como un apoyo perceptivo de lo que nos rodea, también ayuda a familiarizarse con la lógica y el sentido común, el cual impacta independientemente de la carrera que a futuro se estudie. En la sección de Referencias dejo otros documentos que pueden ser de ayuda en el entendimiento de la teoría de conjuntos. Saludos. Figura 2. Clasificación de conjuntos. Recuperado desde https://es.slideshare.net/archilock/material-didactico-para-desarrollar-el-tema-de-los- conjuntos
  6. 6. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel MT-MCSM-2002-B1-007 División de Ciencias Exactas, Ingeniería y Tecnología (DCEIT) Lic. en Matemáticas 6 CONCLUSIÓN DE LA ACTIVIDAD Con la realización de esta actividad, se aprendió a identificar los diferentes conjuntos y sus representaciones; asimismo, se pudo reflexionar sobre la dificultad al clasificarlos y la importancia que tienen en el mundo matemático. Cabe mencionar que, este tema es uno de los pilares para comprender las matemáticas puras que estaremos estudiando a lo largo de nuestra carrera, motivo por el cual la práctica de los posteriores ejercicios será vital para nosotros. Gil Barrera Carlos Ariel REFERENCIAS [1] UnADM (2015). ¿Qué es un conjunto? México. Disponible en la pestaña de la Unidad 3. [2] Pons, C., Rosenfeld, R., & Smith, C. (2017). Lógica para informática (Primera edición ed., Vol. 1). Editorial de la Universidad de La Plata. [3] Solow, D. (1987). Como entender y hacer demostraciones matemáticas (1.a ed., Vol. 3). Limusa. https://www.academia.edu/35073545/CÓMO_ENTENDER_Y_HACER_DEMOSTRACIO NES_EN_MATEMÁTICAS [4] Discretas, M. (2018, 2 junio). Capítulo 7: TEORIA DE CONJUNTOS - matemáticas Discretas. Medium. https://medium.com/@matematicasdiscretaslibro/cap%C3%ADtulo-7-teoria-de- conjuntos-5ef84ea70025

