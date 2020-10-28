Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCCIÓN AL PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO Unidad 3. Teoría de conjuntos Actividad 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto?
Materiales de consulta
Referencias
Mipm u3 a1_alpe

  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN AL PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO Unidad 3. Teoría de conjuntos Actividad 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Universidad Abierta y a Distancia de México Licenciatura en Matemáticas Primer semestre Grupo MT-MIPM-2002-B1-007 Introducción al pensamiento matemático Unidad 3. Teoría de conjuntos Actividad de aprendizaje 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Alumno: Alan Argenis Pérez Escalante ES202111695 Docente: Angel Raya Vargas Fecha de entrega: 31 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN AL PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO Unidad 3. Teoría de conjuntos Actividad 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Materiales de consulta Primeramente, les dejo un vídeo y un par de artículos interesantes relacionados al tema de la unidad: Don´t memorise. (2014, 17 diciembre). What are Sets? | Set Theory | Don’t Memorise [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3-A0O42Lyo Arredondo, E. A. (2012, 20 marzo). Apuntes de Teoría de Conjuntos. Universidad Computense de Madrid - Facultad de Ciencias Matemáticas. http://www.mat.ucm.es/~arrondo/conjuntos.pdf Becerra Espinosa, J. M. B. E. (s. f.). Conjuntos. UNAM - DGENP. Recuperado 22 de agosto de 2020, de http://dgenp.unam.mx/direccgral/secacad/cmatematicas/pdf/m4unidad01.pdf Conclusiones El concepto de conjunto puede resultar intuitivo, sin embargo, en matemáticas todo debe ser definido de forma rigurosa. A pesar de ello, realmente puede ser difícil de definir, debido a que, al momento de intentarlo, se entra en un círculo vicioso de definiciones, partiendo de un concepto se termina llegando al mismo concepto, por lo que parece no estar definido de forma exacta; es por este tipo de situaciones que en matemáticas se utilizan los conceptos primitivos, que son aquellos que se aceptan sin necesidad de definirlos, suponiendo que se tiene una noción intuitiva de lo que representan. Asimismo, existen diferentes tipos de conjuntos con sus respectivas características, dentro de los cuales destacan: • Conjunto universo: Es el que contiene a todos los elementos con los que se está trabajando • Conjunto vacío: Es el que no contiene elementos • Subconjuntos: Son conjuntos cuyos elementos pertenecen a su vez a otro conjunto • Conjuntos disjuntos: Son conjuntos sin relación entre sí, lo que significa que no tienen elementos en común
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN AL PENSAMIENTO MATEMÁTICO Unidad 3. Teoría de conjuntos Actividad 1. ¿Qué es un conjunto? Referencias Moerdijk, I., Oosten, J., & van Oosten, J. (2018). Sets, Models and Proofs. Springer Publishing. Lipschutz, S., & Castaño, J. M. (1991). Teoría de conjuntos y temas afines. McGraw-Hill Education. Universidad Abierta y a Distancia de México. (2020). Teoría de conjuntos. https://campus.unadmexico.mx/contenidos/DCEIT/BLOQUE1/MT/01/MIPM/U3/descarga bles/MIPM_U3_contenido.pdf

