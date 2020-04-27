Successfully reported this slideshow.
Análisis de procedimiento
Trabajaremos en libro de la pág.. 244 a la 247  No olvides conectarte a la clase virtual  Cuidate
Matematicas 2 27 de abri a 1 de mayo

Sistema de ecuaciones

Matematicas 2 27 de abri a 1 de mayo

  Análisis de procedimiento
  2. 2. ¿Cuales son los pasos de resolución por el método de igualación?  1 Despejamos la misma incógnita en ambas ecuaciones   2 Igualamos las expresiones, lo que nos permite obtener una ecuación con una incógnita   3 Resolvemos la ecuación   4 Sustituimos el valor obtenido en cualquiera de las dos expresiones en las que aparecía despejada la otra incógnita   5 Los dos valores obtenidos constituyen la solución del sistema
  3. 3. METODO DE SUSTITUCION  consiste en despejar o aislar una de las incógnitas (por ejemplo, x) y sustituir su expresión en la otra ecuación. De este modo, obtendremos una ecuación de primer grado con la otra incógnita, y. Una vez resuelta, calculamos el valor de x sustituyendo el valor de y, que ya conocemos.
  4. 4.  Trabajaremos en libro de la pág.. 244 a la 247  No olvides conectarte a la clase virtual  Cuidate

