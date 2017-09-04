Formación Universitaria 1 Procesos directivos para el uso de información . Definicion del problema
Situaciones o casos imaginarios • Caso de Luis. • Procesos directivos • A) Definir el problema • B) Diseñar una estrategia...
Definición del problema • Que es un problema? • Es un enunciado declarativo o interrogativo acerca de cómo reducir una dis...
Habilidad para definir un problema • Pensar con precisión en torno a una situación especifica • Explorar y considerar fact...
  1. 1. Formación Universitaria 1 Procesos directivos para el uso de información . Definicion del problema
  2. 2. Situaciones o casos imaginarios • Caso de Luis. • Procesos directivos • A) Definir el problema • B) Diseñar una estrategia o un plan para resolver el problema • -Seleccionar los componentes o pasos necesarios para su solución • - Ordenar los componentes • C) Lograr una representación mental de la situación • D) Distribuir los recursos y supervisar los resultados.
  3. 3. Definición del problema • Que es un problema? • Es un enunciado declarativo o interrogativo acerca de cómo reducir una discrepancia para satisfacer una necesidad. • SITUACION DESEADA: SITUACION OBSERVADA • Lo que se quiere que ocurra Lo que ocurre • Lo que debe de ocurrir Lo que se observa • Lo que establecen las normas El resultado de una acción • COMPARACION DE LAS SITUACIONES ….. Discrepancias, necesidades, problemas.
  4. 4. Habilidad para definir un problema • Pensar con precisión en torno a una situación especifica • Explorar y considerar factores relacionados con la situación, que sean realmente relevantes • Definir con claridad metas, objetivos y situaciones deseadas. • Observar detalles, describir situaciones tal y como ocurren. • Definir con claridad y precisión una discrepancia entre dos situaciones una deseada y una observada. • Verificar si el problema tiene limitaciones y si su solución es factible

