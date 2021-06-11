Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Organización como Sistemas

Definición de la organización como sistema, descripción de los
componentes de la organización según el enfoque de sistema.

  1. 1. La Organización como Sistema ESTER ANDREA PÉREZ AGUILAR C.I. V- 27.752.392 ING. INFORMÁTICA ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS
  2. 2. Organización como Sistema Una organización es una estructura en la que sus componentes trabajan conjuntamente para conformar un sistema en el que mediante el grupo social se desarrollen de manera efectiva y coordinada los objetivos de la misma. Todos sus elementos están dirigidos a lograr el mismo objetivo, interactuando de forma tal que se logre una relación reciproca entre ellos.
  Organización como Sistema Los sistemas se perciben de dos formas: - Sistemas cerrados - Sistemas abiertos. Los sistemas cerrados son aquellos sistemas cuyo comportamiento es determinístico y programado, que opera con un muy pequeño intercambio de energía y materia con el ambiente. Los sistemas abiertos son aquellos que presentan intercambio con el ambiente, a través de entradas y salidas. Intercambian energía y materia con el ambiente, adaptándose a este como medio para sobrevivir.
  4. 4. COMPONENTES DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN COMO SISTEMA •Un fin. Objetivo o propósito a cumplir por el que nace la organización. Debe estar claramente delimitado y ser conocido por todos los miembros de la organización. •Miembros. Individuos que se reparten las actividades o trabajos necesarios para el cumplimiento de las metas u objetivos. •Un grupo de tareas. Actividades que llevan adelante los miembros de la organización para el cumplimiento de objetivos.
  5. 5. COMPONENTES DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN COMO SISTEMA •Recursos. Instrumentos o bienes necesarios para llevar adelante el objetivo de la organización. •Normas. Instrucciones, reglas y consignas que guían el actuar de los miembros de la institución.
  6. 6. Cuadro resume los elementos que componen una organización ELEMENTOS QUE COMPONEN A UNA ORGANIZACION Objetivos Generales Específicos Factores de la producción Son aquellos factores que interviene en la producción Dirección Es el proceso que ese ejerce, para amortizar los objetivos individuales con los de la organización Recursos Materiales Inmateriales Humanos

×