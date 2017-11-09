Álbum de fotos moderno
Este álbum de fotos contiene ejemplos de páginas para comenzar. Para agregar sus propias páginas, haga clic en la pestaña ...
Elija un diseño de presentación… …y haga clic en los marcadores de posición para agregar sus imágenes y títulos propios.
En la ficha Herramientas de imagen | Formato, puede crear sus propios marcos y realizar correcciones en las imágenes, como...
Los estilos rápidos de imagen le proporcionan “marcos” muy atractivos con un solo clic.
Presentación3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación3

26 views

Published on

edu

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentación3

  1. 1. Álbum de fotos moderno
  2. 2. Este álbum de fotos contiene ejemplos de páginas para comenzar. Para agregar sus propias páginas, haga clic en la pestaña Inicio y después en la galería Nueva diapositiva.
  3. 3. Elija un diseño de presentación… …y haga clic en los marcadores de posición para agregar sus imágenes y títulos propios.
  4. 4. En la ficha Herramientas de imagen | Formato, puede crear sus propios marcos y realizar correcciones en las imágenes, como ajustar el contraste y el brillo o recortar la imagen para que tenga la apariencia adecuada.
  5. 5. Los estilos rápidos de imagen le proporcionan “marcos” muy atractivos con un solo clic.

×