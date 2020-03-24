Tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conceptos tecnológicos María José Soto Cardozo Guillermo Mondragón Institución educativa Liceo Departamental 9 – 8 Cali – ...
Consulta de conceptos.  Artefactos. Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñ...
 Servicios. Un servicio podría ser un conjunto de actividades que buscan satisfacer las necesidades de un cliente. Los se...
  1. 1. Conceptos tecnológicos María José Soto Cardozo Guillermo Mondragón Institución educativa Liceo Departamental 9 – 8 Cali – Colombia 2020
  2. 2. Consulta de conceptos.  Artefactos. Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñar alguna función específica. Son ejemplos de artefacto tanto vasijas de barro como vehículos, maquinaria industrial y otros objetos. Por esto, los artefactos no están restringidos al mundo contemporáneo ni al desarrollo de la tecnología. Se usa vulgarmente como sinónimo de aparato y de máquina aunque técnicamente son conceptos muy distintos: Los artefactos son producto de sistemas de necesidades sociales y culturales (también llamados intencionales aunque dicha expresión ha entrado en desuso), y se les emplea generalmente para extender los límites materiales del cuerpo. En este sentido, todo aparato es un artefacto, pero no todo artefacto es necesariamente un aparato. Muchos objetos que no son máquinas también son artefactos, por ejemplo vasos, mesas, ventanas, fotografías, etc.  Productos. Se conoce como producto a aquello que ha sido fabricado (es decir, producido). Esta definición del término es bastante amplia y permite que objetos muy diversos se engloben dentro del concepto genérico de producto. De esta manera, una mesa, un libro y una computadora, por ejemplo, son productos. El marketing establece que un producto es un objeto que se ofrece en un mercado con la intención de satisfacer aquello que necesita o que desea un consumidor. En este sentido, el producto trasciende su propia condición física e incluye lo que el consumidor percibe en el momento de la compra (atributos simbólicos, psicológicos, etc.).
  3. 3.  Servicios. Un servicio podría ser un conjunto de actividades que buscan satisfacer las necesidades de un cliente. Los servicios raramente incluyen una diversidad de actividades que se pueden planificar desempeñadas por un gran número de personas (funcionarios, empleados, empresarios) que trabajan para el estado (servicios públicos) o para empresas particulares (servicios privados); entre estos pueden señalarse los servicios de: electricidad, agua potable, limpieza, teléfono, telégrafo, correo, transporte, educación, internet, sanidad, asistencia social, etc.  Procesos. Un proceso, en informática, puede entenderse informalmente como un programa en ejecución. Formalmente un proceso es "Una unidad de actividad que se caracteriza por la ejecución de una secuencia de instrucciones, un estado actual, y un conjunto de recursos del sistema asociados"  Sistemas tecnológicos. Los sistemas tecnológicos son técnicas u objetos orientados a la facilitación o disminución del trabajo humano; cuando hablemos de un sistema tecnológico, nos estaremos refiriendo a un conjunto de componentes y variables que contextualizarán la acción técnica humana. Cabe destacar que éstos utilizan los elementos disponibles y apropiados para reordenar el espacio (no necesariamente físico) de manera de ser considerados útiles o deseados.

