May. 16, 2021

Autoevaluación

Actividad N° 5

Autoevaluación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PANAMERICANA DEL PUERTO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE CONTADURIA CATEDRA DE DISEÑO Y EVALUACION DE PROYECTOS PROCASO CARORA ACTIVIDAD 5 AUTOEVALUACION Autor o autora: Estefanía Rojas Cédula: 27739847 Facilitador: Luis Gómez Mayo 2021
  2. 2. AUTOEVALUACION 1) Mencione cuál es el objetivo del estudio de mercado. El objetivo de todo estudio de mercado es analizar la oferta y demanda existente de una empresa; según los resultados que se obtengan permitirá la toma la decisión, si debe o no entrar en el mercado, para así tener su propio producto o servicio. 2) Enumere que información existe para realizar el estudio de mercado. Se recomienda las siguientes acciones:  Información disponible en internet de forma gratuita: localiza artículos e informes sobre la situación de tu sector, estadísticas y datos, censos.  Información en internet sobre empresas del sector: visita las web de tus competidores y de empresas que se dedican a la misma actividad en otras provincias y tienen webs completas y atractivas.  Información en internet, de pago: las herramientas profesionales de análisis de posicionamiento ofrecen información muy interesante tanto sobre palabras claves dónde posicionar sobre cómo están funcionando tus competidores.  Revistas especializadas: consigue las revistas impresas especializadas sobre tu sector que publican asociaciones, organismos y consultoras.  Información existente en la empresa: contabilidad, informes sobre ventas y producción, resultados de campañas publicitarias, contratos e informes anteriores, etc. 3) Mencione cómo se clasifican los bienes y servicios y de una breve explicación de sus características. Los bienes se clasifican en:  Bienes libres o no económicos: Son aquellos bienes que están disponibles libremente en la naturaleza en cantidades y su precio de mercado es cero para adquirirlos como
  3. 3. son: el aire, el sol, las vistas panorámicas de los paisajes, etc. Características: no tiene propietario, son intransferibles, tienen valor de uso, no tiene valor de cambio y son abundantes.  Bienes económicos: Son aquellos bienes que necesitan de la intervención de la mano del hombre, son recursos escasos y tienen un valor de mercado de mano de obra. Por ejemplo la materia prima como la madera de los árboles. Características: Son producidos por el hombre, tienen propietario, son transferibles y negociables, tienen valor de uso, tienen valor de cambio y son escasos. Los servicios se clasifican en:  Servicio Público: Prestaciones reservadas en cada Estado a la órbita de las administraciones públicas y que tienen como finalidad ayudar a las personas que lo necesiten, por ejemplo, hospitales, empresas postales, etc.  Servicio Privado: aquel servicio que entrega una empresa privada y que sirve para satisfacer intereses o necesidades particulares de las personas con fin de lucro, por ejemplo, empresas de comunicaciones, gas y luz. Explique qué es la demanda actual. Es la suma total de los bienes o servicios vendidos en un período. Explique por qué es importante para la definición del estudio de mercado la segmentación de éste. La segmentación de mercado, también conocida como segmentación de clientes o segmentación de audiencias, es un método por el cual se pueden dividir a los clientes potenciales en distintos grupos, los cuales, permiten que las empresas puedan enviar mensajes personalizados a las audiencias correctas. La segmentación como término general puede dividirse en otras grandes categorías como segmentación por ubicación, u otras categorías más precisas como segmentación por edad. Al usar este tipo de técnicas, las
  4. 4. campañas de marketing son más efectivas debido a que impactan a las personas correctas con contenido adaptado a cada una de ellas. Describa el procedimiento para calcular el consumo nacional aparente. Se debe sacar el total de clientes que consumen el producto o servicio, así mismo identificar la frecuencia con la que lo hacen. Diferencia los canales de comercialización que existen para un producto industrial. Los canales de distribución pueden variar dependiendo del sector. En general los podemos dividir en presenciales y a distancia dónde destacaría el digital, pero hay muchos más, catálogo, teléfono, postal, etc.  Canal propio o directo: la propia empresa fabricante se encarga de hacer llegar su producto al cliente final sin intermediarios. Por lo tanto, no delega procesos de almacenaje, transporte o atención al consumidor.  Canal externo o ajeno: la distribución y comercialización es realizada por empresas distintas a la productora. El proceso de distribución es el negocio en sí mismo, dando lugar a la aparición de agentes intermediarios. Enumere 5 pasos que un analista de proyectos debe seguir en el análisis de la estructura de mercado. 1. Recoge información. El primer paso de un estudio de mercado debe ser recopilar y aprovechar toda la información ya publicada sobre tu sector. Para ello te recomendamos las siguientes acciones: 2. Observación directa. El segundo paso de un estudio de mercado consiste en observar lo que está pasando en el mercado. 3. Entrevistas y encuestas. El tercer paso de un estudio de mercado es profundizar en el conocimiento del cliente objetivo y su comportamiento: características demográficas y
  5. 5. socioeconómicas, opinión de nuestro producto o servicio, grado de conocimiento del mismo, intención de compra y muy importante, la conducta de consumo. 4. Análisis de la competencia. El cuarto paso del estudio de mercado debe ser profundizar en el análisis de tu competencia. 5. Definición del target o cliente objetivo. Si se ha hecho un buen estudio de mercado se podrá definir qué tipos de clientes componen el mismo y dividirlos en grupos afines. Estos grupos de clientes son lo que se conoce como segmento o nicho de mercado, un grupo de clientes con unas características comunes: procedencia, poder adquisitivo, gustos, cultura, etc. Explique qué es el margen comercial o de comercialización. e refiere a la diferencia que existe entre el coste de producción y el precio de venta, en pocas palabras, se trata de la ganancia o margen por las ventas. Indique dos formas de cómo se fija el precio de los productos en el mercado. Para poder determinar cuál será el precio o los precios de los productos se puede usar dos métodos:  Método de costos, que consiste en sumar todos los costos del producto y luego añadirle el margen de ganancia que se quiere ganar.  Método de promedio de mercado, que consiste en determinar el precio de nuestro producto, basándonos en el promedio de los precios de los productos similares al nuestro que existan en el mercado. Explique en qué consiste hacer un análisis de oferta. El análisis de la oferta tiene como finalidad establecer las condiciones y cantidades de un bien o servicio que se pretende vender en el mercado. La oferta es la cantidad de productos que se colocan a disposición del público consumidor (mercado) en determinadas cantidades, precios, tiempos y lugares.

