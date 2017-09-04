47 27770175 estefania_rivas_

REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION – CARACAS INGENIERIA DE ...
¿Qué es? Reingeniería en un concepto simple es el rediseño de un proceso en un negocio o un cambio drástico de un proceso,...
Historia La forma en que las empresas funcionan actualmente a sido una evolución del proceso propuesto por Taylor de la es...
Importancia En distintos ámbitos de nuestra vida tenemos como punto de partida la Observación, aplicándose ésta sobre lo q...
Bases La base fundamental de la reingeniería es el servicio al cliente, a pesar del énfasis en esto, en general las empres...
Limitaciones surgidas por la resistencia al cambio La naturaleza de las organizaciones tiende a resistirse al cambio. Much...
Bibliografia  http://www.monografias.com/trabajos28/reingenieria/reingenieria.shtml#histor  http://www.monografias.com/t...
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION – CARACAS INGENIERIA DE SISTEMAS AUTORES RIVAS,ESTEFANIA C.I 27 770 175 REINGENIERÍA
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? Reingeniería en un concepto simple es el rediseño de un proceso en un negocio o un cambio drástico de un proceso, es comenzar de cero, es un cambio de todo o nada, además ordena la empresa alrededor de los procesos.
  3. 3. Historia La forma en que las empresas funcionan actualmente a sido una evolución del proceso propuesto por Taylor de la especialización; y que se desbordó a todas las áreas de la empresa. Actualmente se notan dos problemas de la especialización. Como cada persona es responsable de una parte del proceso, nadie es responsable del total y del producto del proceso. Esto provoca una gran infraestructura para organizar, dirigir y controlar el trabajo. Estos datan de la época de Adam Smith y de Frederick Taylor; el primero de ellos, al publicar su famoso libro "La riqueza de las naciones" (a fines del siglo XVIII) promovió las ventajas económicas de la especialización del trabajo. Taylor, que es considerado el padre de la ingeniería industrial, un siglo más tarde revolucionó la organización de la industria en base a sus conocidos estudios de tiempos y métodos, que llevaron a una racionalización científica del trabajo industrial.
  4. 4. Importancia En distintos ámbitos de nuestra vida tenemos como punto de partida la Observación, aplicándose ésta sobre lo que será tomado como Objeto de Estudio y delimitándose el mismo tras aislarse del entorno o sistema al que pertenece, pasando en un principio de una mirada General o Extrínseca para luego acotarnos aún más acerca de sus cualidades en un Análisis Intrínseco, mucho más minucioso y exhaustivo.
  5. 5. Bases La base fundamental de la reingeniería es el servicio al cliente, a pesar del énfasis en esto, en general las empresas no logran la satisfacción del cliente y una de las razones es que los métodos y los procesos han dejado de ser inadecuados en tal grado que el reordenamiento no es suficiente, lo que se necesita es elaborar de nuevo la "ingeniería" del proceso.
  6. 6. Limitaciones surgidas por la resistencia al cambio La naturaleza de las organizaciones tiende a resistirse al cambio. Muchas veces las organizaciones son más eficientes cuando realizan tareas rutinarias y se inclinan a desempeñarse en forma más deficiente cuando llevan a cabo algo por primera vez, al menos al principio. Para asegurar la eficacia y efectividad operacional, las organizaciones crearán fuertes defensas contra el cambio. No sólo eso, con frecuencia el cambio se opone a intereses ya creados y transgrede ciertos derechos territoriales o prerrogativas de toma de decisiones que los grupos, equipos y departamentos establecieron y se han aceptado a lo largo del tiempo.
  7. 7. Bibliografia  http://www.monografias.com/trabajos28/reingenieria/reingenieria.shtml#histor  http://www.monografias.com/trabajos28/reingenieria/reingenieria.shtml#histor  https://www.importancia.org/reingenieria.php  http://todosobrecambiosorganizacionales.blogspot.com/2010/04/resistencia- organizacional-al-cambio.html

