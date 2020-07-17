Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learn English fast with Papora's interactive course. Names: Paula Beltrán and Estefania Polanco
What is Papora?
SWOT analysis ➔ Strengths ● Free Lessons ● Guide voice ● Pronunciation ➔ Weaknesses ● Limited English skills ● You can only learn one language ● No feedback
SWOT analysis ➔ Opportunities ● Knowing your level of English ● You can expand your knowledge ● Employment opportunities ➔...
Website for learn English.

  1. 1. Learn English fast with Papora's interactive course. Names: Paula Beltrán and Estefania Polanco
  2. 2. What is Papora?
  3. 3. SWOT analysis ➔ Strengths ● Free Lessons ● Guide voice ● Pronunciation ➔ Weaknesses ● Limited English skills ● You can only learn one language ● No feedback
  4. 4. SWOT analysis ➔ Opportunities ● Knowing your level of English ● You can expand your knowledge ● Employment opportunities ➔ Threats ● Other pages and apps ● Unable to pay ● It's not a very well known site
