-Laos- Members: Millaray Alarc�n, Mariana S�enz, Barbara Pezo and Estefan�a Polanco.
Location It limits to the East with Vietnam to the North with China, to the West with Thailand and Burma and to the south ...
Language The official language of Laos is the Laotian which are related to the isan language, spoken in the Isan region in...
Religion The predominant religion of Laos is Theravada Buddhism. However, Buddhism and local religion are not necessarily ...
Traditional food Pork larb: it is a salad made out meat, the dish combines savory flavors with fresh herbs. Som tam: it is...
Traditions Among its traditions, it is worth mentioning the rejection of oppression, respect for the nation and the mainte...
Government Laos is a communist state with the president as the head of state and the prime minister as the head of governm...
Population The population of Laos is 7,062 based on projections of the latest United Nations data.
country.

