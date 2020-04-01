Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONCEPTOS FUNDAMENTALES DE RIESGO GRUPO 1
RIESGO La combinación de la probabilidad de que se produzca un evento y sus consecuencias negativas. Es Se compone de La a...
RIESGO INHERENTE Es la susceptibilidad de los EEFF a la existencia de errores o irregularidades significativas. Esta total...
RIESGODECONTROL El proceso de evaluar la efectividad de los sistemas de contabilidad y de control interno de una entidad. ...
RIESGO DE DETECCIÓN Es el riesgo que está directamente relacionado con los procedimientos de auditoría por lo que se trata...
RIESGO DE AUDITORIA -La significatividad del componente (saldos y transacciones) -La existencia de factores de riesgo y su...
INCORRECCIONES MATERIALES Las incorrecciones hacen referencia a aquellos errores de correspondencia que se presente entre ...
RIESGOSFINANCIEROS RIESGO DE MERCADO TIESGO DE LIQUIDEZ RIESGO DE CREDITO RIESGO OPERACIONAL Es la posibilidad de ocurrenc...
RIESGO LEGAL RIESGO DE IMAGEN El riesgo legal proviene de la legislación que afecta a los contratos mercantiles o financie...
RIESGOS TECNOLOGICOS Fuga o robo de datos. Infección. Destrucción de equipos. Caída de los sistemas. No accesibilidad a fi...
RIESGO ESTRATEGICO IMPACTO ACTUAL Y FUTURO INGRESOS PROCESO SISTEMATICO Y CONTINUO IDENTIFICAR, ALINEAR, GESTIONAR, CONTRO...
Conceptos fundamentales de riesgo

CONCEPTOS FUNDAMENTALES - GRUPO 1- GOBIERNO CORPORATIVO

Conceptos fundamentales de riesgo

  1. 1. CONCEPTOS FUNDAMENTALES DE RIESGO GRUPO 1
  2. 2. RIESGO La combinación de la probabilidad de que se produzca un evento y sus consecuencias negativas. Es Se compone de La amenaza y la vulnerabilidad. Existen Riesgos inherente. Riesgos de control. Riesgos de detección. Riesgos de auditoria. Riesgos de incorrección material a los EEFF. Riesgos de la empresa como la organización.
  3. 3. RIESGO INHERENTE Es la susceptibilidad de los EEFF a la existencia de errores o irregularidades significativas. Esta totalmente fuera del control por parte del auditor. Es propio de la operación • Personal mal entrenado • Un sistema obsoleto de control interno • Mala aplicación de políticas contables como reconocimiento de ingresos • Falta de seguridad sobre el inventario o un claro fraude de los empleados. Consecuencia Errores en el saldo de inventario Causa
  4. 4. RIESGODECONTROL El proceso de evaluar la efectividad de los sistemas de contabilidad y de control interno de una entidad. ES Prevenir o detectar y corregir representaciones erróneas de importancia relativa. PARA No realizar las conciliaciones bancarias por carencia del recurso necesario Riesgos controlables por la empresa no por el auditor SON
  5. 5. RIESGO DE DETECCIÓN Es el riesgo que está directamente relacionado con los procedimientos de auditoría por lo que se trata de la no detección de la existencia de errores en el proceso realizado Este riesgo es el único controlable por el auditor, puesto que depende de la forma en que diseñen los procedimientos de auditoria para su identificación y mitigación El auditor se asigno sobre el tiempo y este no tuvo oportunidad de observar el arqueo de caja y la toma de inventario físico Son factores determinantes de riesgo de detección los siguientes -La ineficiencia de un procedimiento adecuado -La mala aplicación de un procedimiento de auditoria, resulte este eficaz o no -Problemas de definición de alcance y oportunidad en un procedimiento de auditoria, haya sido bien o mal aplicado
  6. 6. RIESGO DE AUDITORIA -La significatividad del componente (saldos y transacciones) -La existencia de factores de riesgo y su importancia relativa -La probabilidad de ocurrencia de errores o fraudes básicamente obtenida del conocimiento y la experiencia anterior a este Es aquel que genera la posibilidad de que un auditor emita una información errada por el hecho de no haber detectado errores o faltas significativas que podría modificar por completo la opinión dada en un informe. La evaluación del nivel del riesgo es un proceso que depende exclusivamente del criterio, capacidad y experiencia del auditor
  7. 7. INCORRECCIONES MATERIALES Las incorrecciones hacen referencia a aquellos errores de correspondencia que se presente entre la información revelada y la realidad o las condiciones determinadas por la normatividad vigente aplicable para el proceso del reconocimiento y revelación de un suceso. Podría ocurrir que para determinar la depreciación de un activo fijo durante un período, se hace necesario el reporte de horas/máquina en que fue utilizado, y este no fue entregado con fecha del corte en que se preparó la información financiera, por lo que la revelación de la información no tuvo en cuenta datos necesarios, que se constituyen como requisito para estimar el valor de la depreciación del período; en este caso estamos hablando de una incorrección por “omisión de una cantidad o de una información a revelar”. En la realización de una auditoría de estados financieros, los objetivos globales del auditor consisten en obtener una seguridad razonable de que dichos estados financieros en su conjunto están libres de incorrecciones materiales, debidas a fraude o error, permitiendo al auditor, por tanto, expresar una opinión sobre si los estados financieros están preparados o no.
  8. 8. RIESGOSFINANCIEROS RIESGO DE MERCADO TIESGO DE LIQUIDEZ RIESGO DE CREDITO RIESGO OPERACIONAL Es la posibilidad de ocurrencia de pérdidas financieras originadas por fallos o insuficiencias de procesos, personas, sistemas internos, tecnología, y en la presencia de eventos externos imprevistos Este riesgo se encuentra asociado a que, aun disponiendo de los activos y la voluntad de comerciar con ellos, no se pueda efectuar la compraventa de los mismos, o no se pueda realizar lo suficientemente rápido y al precio adecuado Deriva de la posibilidad de que una de las partes de un contrato financiero no realice los pagos de acuerdo a lo estipulado en el contrato. este riesgo hace referencia al cambio en el valor de instrumentos financieros como acciones, bonos, derivados… También participan los riesgos cambiarios y los riesgos de intereses.
  9. 9. RIESGO LEGAL RIESGO DE IMAGEN El riesgo legal proviene de la legislación que afecta a los contratos mercantiles o financieros realizados. La imagen corporativa es el activo más importante de cualquier empresa. Si una organización es percibida positivamente por el público, crece el nivel de confianza y se fortalecen las relaciones comerciales e institucionales.
  10. 10. RIESGOS TECNOLOGICOS Fuga o robo de datos. Infección. Destrucción de equipos. Caída de los sistemas. No accesibilidad a ficheros y apps. Sobrecostes innecesarios.
  11. 11. RIESGO ESTRATEGICO IMPACTO ACTUAL Y FUTURO INGRESOS PROCESO SISTEMATICO Y CONTINUO IDENTIFICAR, ALINEAR, GESTIONAR, CONTROLAR Y MONITOREAR La auditoria interna no debe actuar como una función de aseguramiento de la calidad de la admón. o control de calidad.

