Countable and uncountable nouns

Countable nouns e.g. I eat banana every day. I like bananas. Banana is the countable nouns.
A countable noun can be 1. singular (banana) or Countable nouns are things we can count. So we can say ‘one banana’ ,‘two ...
Countable nouns Examples of countable nouns singular plural  apple apples  pineapple pineapples  cucumber cucumbers  s...
Countable nouns We add -es to most nouns in -o: tomato tomatoes potato potatoes But we just add -s to: radio radios ph...
Uncountable nouns e.g. I eat rice everyday. I like rice. Rice is an uncountable noun.
Uncountable nouns An uncountable nouns has only one form. (rice) Uncountable nouns are things we cannot count. We cannot s...
Uncountable nouns Examples of uncountable nouns:  salad dressing  lettuce  ham  water  milk
Is/are some Study the following table: is meat cheese in the fridge. There are some rulers pencils on the desk.
We use ‘is some’ when there is the uncountable noun. (meat, cheese.) We use ‘are some’ when there is the plural countable ...
Isn’t/aren’t any Study the following table: isn’t milk coffee in the shop. There aren’t any dishes watches under the bed.
We use ‘isn’t any’ when there is the uncountable noun. (milk, coffee.) We use ‘aren’t any’ when there is the plural counta...
I. Put the correct form of the given words into the spaces. 1.John is eating some __________(potato). 2.Is there any _____...
II. Put the correct answer into the spaces with “some” or “any”. 1.There is not ________sugar in the coffee. 2.There are _...
