Situaciones de vulnerabilidad

UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR-UCE FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN
Enfermedades catastróficas Son aquellas patologías de curso crónico que supone alto riesgo, cuyo tratamiento es de alto co...
Tipos de enfermedades catastróficas: - Malformaciones congénitas del corazón. - Cáncer. - Tumor cerebral. - Insuficiencia ...
El docente inclusivo: - Igualdad - Comprensividad - Globalización Principios de inclusión: - Deber ser justo. - Mantener u...
Manifiesta efectos como: • Psicológicos: • Psicosociales: • Económicos:
Ley No. 27337- CNA (Menores infractores) •Es considerado adolescente infractor a aquel cuya responsabilidad ha sido determ...
MENORES INFRACTORES -Persona que no cuenta con la edad establecida e infringe las leyes penales. -Actúa mostrando una cond...
-Baja autoestima y rendimiento intelectual. -Impulsos y egocentrismo. -Inestabilidad emocional -Inmadurez Factores psicoló...
DERECHOS Y DEBERES - Obedece a educadores. - Contestar de forma adecuada alguna interrogante. - Asistir a talleres o clase...
VICTIMAS DE VIOLENCIA Se considera a los niños, niñas y adolescentes una población vulnerable, porque al no contar con aut...
¿Cómo se considera que son victimas de violencia? Puede suceder dentro de familias, instituciones y la sociedad en general...
Hechos En el Ecuador, la forma de violencia más habitual es la psicológica o emocional el 53,9% de las mujeres de más de 1...
Adicciones • Tecnologías • Alcohol • Drogas • Alcohol • Tabaco • Cigarrillos electrónicos
Se entiende por explotación laboral todos aquellos abusos que comete el empleador sobre el empleado. trabajar bajo una con...
Movimiento ilegal de seres humanos Trata y tráfico de personas Propósito trabajo forzoso mendicidad forzada explotación se...
• La mendicidad infantil es una crisis muy grave que atraviesa el país • Existen personas dedicadas el negocio de la mendi...
Menores en condiciones de Embarazo El embarazo adolescente es la puerta de entrada a la pobreza Cifras 51.711 nacidos vivo...
• Se presenta en mayor numero en • Nivel de bachillerato • Nivel universitario • las malas relaciones familiares • falta d...
  1. 1. Situaciones de vulnerabilidad UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR-UCE FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Integrantes: • Melany Iza -Arely Quijia • Andrea Imba -Esteban Quinga • Aurelio Molina -William Sampedro • Abigail Navarrete -Bryan Vichicela • Doménica Olalla Semestre: Segundo A Docente: Msc. Iván Ordoñez 2020-2021
  2. 2. Enfermedades catastróficas Son aquellas patologías de curso crónico que supone alto riesgo, cuyo tratamiento es de alto costo económico e impacto social.
  3. 3. Tipos de enfermedades catastróficas: - Malformaciones congénitas del corazón. - Cáncer. - Tumor cerebral. - Insuficiencia renal crónica. - Trasplante de órganos. - Secuelas de quemaduras graves. - Malformaciones arterio venosas cerebrales. - Síndrome de KlippelTrenaunay. - Aneurisma Tóraco-abdominal.
  4. 4. El docente inclusivo: - Igualdad - Comprensividad - Globalización Principios de inclusión: - Deber ser justo. - Mantener una preparación profesional permanente y continua. - Fomentar un clima de confianza. - Buscar información actualizada.
  5. 5. Manifiesta efectos como: • Psicológicos: • Psicosociales: • Económicos:
  6. 6. Ley No. 27337- CNA (Menores infractores) •Es considerado adolescente infractor a aquel cuya responsabilidad ha sido determinada como autor o participe de un hecho punible tipificado como delito o falta en la ley penal.
  7. 7. MENORES INFRACTORES -Persona que no cuenta con la edad establecida e infringe las leyes penales. -Actúa mostrando una conducta nociva hacia su familia o sociedad. -Sus acciones son el resultado de las influencias del medio social o de sus progenitores.
  8. 8. -Baja autoestima y rendimiento intelectual. -Impulsos y egocentrismo. -Inestabilidad emocional -Inmadurez Factores psicológicos -Educación (académica- integración) - Afecto ( fomentar amor propio). - Laboral (integración al mercado laboral). Necesidad del menor infractor
  9. 9. DERECHOS Y DEBERES - Obedece a educadores. - Contestar de forma adecuada alguna interrogante. - Asistir a talleres o clases predeterminadas. - En caso de faltas disciplinadas pueden ser: leves graves y muy graves. MEDIDAS QUE SE TOMAN, EN CASO DE INVESTIGAR A UN POSIBLE MENOR INFRACTOR - Libertad vigilada. - Ayuda comunitaria- tareas socio educativas - Amonestación - Inhabilitación absoluta - Privación del permiso de conducir.
  10. 10. VICTIMAS DE VIOLENCIA Se considera a los niños, niñas y adolescentes una población vulnerable, porque al no contar con autonomía tienen una posición de desventaja para poder hacer efectivos sus derechos y libertades. De acuerdo al Plan Nacional de Acción por la Infancia y Adolescencia 2012-2021 se considera maltrato infantil a toda acción u omisión, intencional o no, que ocasiona daño real o potencial en perjuicio del desarrollo, la supervivencia y la dignidad de la niña, niño y adolescente en el contexto de una relación de responsabilidad, confianza o poder.
  11. 11. ¿Cómo se considera que son victimas de violencia? Puede suceder dentro de familias, instituciones y la sociedad en general , cuando se destaca que un sujeto que esta anclado a derechos necesitan ser protegidos y atendidos. Por ello, un foco de vulnerabilidad es cuando se ejerce la paternidad y maternidad de forma temprana Efectos de la violencia Duros castigos corporales (HCP) durante la infancia es un factor de estrés crónico, de desarrollo asociado con la depresión, la agresión y las conductas adictivas. (Akemi Tomoda, 2009)
  12. 12. Hechos En el Ecuador, la forma de violencia más habitual es la psicológica o emocional el 53,9% de las mujeres de más de 15 años manifiestan haberla sufrido, le sigue la violencia física con el 38%; la sexual pues un 25% han sido víctimas de alguna forma de este tipo de agresión; y, finalmente se ubica la violencia patrimonial con el 16,7%.(Camacho, 2014)
  13. 13. Adicciones • Tecnologías • Alcohol • Drogas • Alcohol • Tabaco • Cigarrillos electrónicos
  14. 14. Se entiende por explotación laboral todos aquellos abusos que comete el empleador sobre el empleado. trabajar bajo una condición de amenaza Implica una serie de aspectos sociales, económicos, morales, físicos y mentales que afectan a los individuos En el caso de los menores de edad abusan de las exigencias y horas de trabajo Explotación laboral y económica percibir un salario que no se corresponde con la responsabilidad
  15. 15. Movimiento ilegal de seres humanos Trata y tráfico de personas Propósito trabajo forzoso mendicidad forzada explotación sexual Matrimonio forzado venta de órganos Venta De Niños
  16. 16. • La mendicidad infantil es una crisis muy grave que atraviesa el país • Existen personas dedicadas el negocio de la mendicidad infantil • Son convertidos en un negocio redondo para los explotadores que en muchos casos. • Es por esto que el gobierno debe precautelar la protección de los niños, que son base fundamental para el avance del país. Definición - Características
  17. 17. Menores en condiciones de Embarazo El embarazo adolescente es la puerta de entrada a la pobreza Cifras 51.711 nacidos vivos de “mujeres adolescentes” de 10 a 19 años En la mayoría de los casos de embarazo adolescente son no buscados y no deseados Es un riego mayor para la madre y para el bebé Razones • El ingreso económico de sus progenitores • niveles de educación • la condición de pobreza del hogar Factores contextuales relevantes • Acceso a una educación sexual integral, • Métodos de planificación familiar • La garantía del ejercicio de sus derechos Consecuencias • Las niñas que quedan embarazadas a una edad temprana corren mayores riesgos de padecer mortalidad y morbilidad materna • Aumenta el riesgo de aborto espontáneo Problema violencia Física Simbólica psicológica económica
  18. 18. • Se presenta en mayor numero en • Nivel de bachillerato • Nivel universitario • las malas relaciones familiares • falta de comunicación • Falta de educación sexual • Comportamientos sexuales inadecuados • Inmadurez y busca de afecto Al mismo tiempo se convierte en causa de otros problemas sociales y entre estos de la deserción escolar Embarazos adolescentes El embarazo adolecente esta asociado con cierta problemática social

×