Imperio incaico
  1. 1. • Fue el mayor imperio en la América precolombina • El territorio se denomino Tawantinsuyo o Tahuantinsuyo (el mundo de las 4 esquinas) • Surgió entre los siglos XV y XVI • Ocupo mas de 5000 km de costa sobre el océano pacifico
  2. 2. • Su imperio se extendió desde la región del Cuzco hasta la región sur de las montañas Andinas de América del Sur • Su tierras eran distribuidas de tal forma que cada habitante tenia una parcela fecunda que trabajar
  3. 3. • Su líder era Tupac Amaru, que fallecio en 1572 • La religiosidad de los incas estaba marcada por la adoración de varios elementos de la naturaleza, como el sol, la luna, el rayo y la tierra • El máximo Dios, El Dios creador, con características de dios cultural, es Viracocha, calificado como Viejo Hombre de los Cielos, Señor y Maestro del mundo
  4. 4. • La economía inca estaba basada en los ayllu, una especie de comunidad agraria. El maíz era la base de la producción agrícola, seguida por la patata, los tomates, la calabaza, etc. • En cuanto a la organización social y política según el testimonio español, ellos eran perfectos, poseedores de espíritu comunitarios.
  5. 5. • Para construir carreteras en terrenos con grandes pendientes usaban el dibujo en zigzag facilitando la circulación o, si es necesario, escaleras. • Podemos decir que las obras de riego en dirección a los valles desiertos, la construcción de puentes pénseis, entre grandes precipicios, y de vertederos en pantanos atestan altos niveles de conocimientos técnicos.
  6. 6. Cronología Inca 1. Manco Cápac (1150-1178) 2. Sinchi Roca (1178-1190) 3. Lloque Yupanqui (1197-1246) 4. Mayta Cápac (1246-1276) 5. Cápac Yupanqui (1726-1321) 6. Inca Roca (1321-1348) 7. Yahuar Huácac (1348-1370) 8. Huiracocha Inca (1370-1430) 9. Pachacutec (1430-1478) 10. Amaru Inca Yupanqui (1478) 11. Túpac Inca Yupanqui (1478-1488) 12. Huayna Cápac (1488-1525) 13. Huáscar (1525-1532) 14. Atahualpa (1532-1533) 15. Manco Inca II (1533-1536) 16. Sayri Túpac (1545-1558) 17. Titu Cusi (1558-1570) 18. Túpac Amaru (1570-1572)

