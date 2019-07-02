Guía para una Estrategia de Marketing Digital para Pymes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GuíaparaunaEstrategia deMarketingOnline paraPequeñasy MedianasEmpresas CUADERNOS DE CONCEPTO LATERAL Cómogenerarvisitasals...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 2 El hecho de tener un sitio web empresarial no se traduce automáticamente en má...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 3 En este eBook nos proponemos acercarles a los pequeños y medianos empresarios ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 4 Conviene mencionar algunas ideas y prácticas que (mayormente por carencia de e...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 5 Si las Grandes Empresas tienen su Area de Comunicación & Marketing, y buscan a...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 6 Veamos, entonces, cuáles son las Claves para desarrollar una estrategia de Mar...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 7 Como dice el refrán oriental: ¿Paraqué? “Sinosabesadóndevas,todosloscaminostel...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 8 OK… seguramente en el horizonte de toda empresa están los nuevos clientes y el...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 9 • Un negocio sustentable se construye con visión (y objetivos) de mediano y la...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 10 Si nosabesloquees una “Landing Page”, apostaría a que nunca has ido a fondo c...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 11 No hay secretos… tú mismo has caído bajo los influjos de estas mismas fórmula...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 12 En la mayoría de los rubros de actividad –sobre todo en negocios B2B (busines...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 13 Por eso decimos que las “campañas” tienen que estar definidas y diseñadas de ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 14  Posicionamiento de marca (reconocimiento).  Recordación de marca (confianz...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 15 Técnicamente hablando, el “posicionamiento” es un concepto complejo, que invo...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 16 Aunque puede parecer “ambicioso” y seductor, querer llegar a la mayor audienc...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 17 Un “universo” de destinatarios acotado inteligentemente para optimizar nuestr...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 18 DEFINIENDO NUESTRO“TARGET”,OPÚBLICOOBJETIVO Siempre tener presente que cuanto...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 19 La “recordación” es una instancia más avanzada que el “reconocimiento”. Recor...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 20 No queremos cualquier tipo de recordación (hay buenos recuerdos y malos recue...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 21 Para decirlo en términos simples, y yendo directo al grano, el término “Leads...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 22 ¿Porqué estan importante? Porque tener a nuestros contactos clave en una Base...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 23 Si no sabemos qué necesitan, cuáles son sus problemas, sus deseos e intereses...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 24 OBJETIVO:Conocerlos interesesdenuestrosclientes ycontactos ¿Tenemos maneras d...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 25 No necesitamos preguntarles explícitamente qué necesitan o cuáles son sus int...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 26 OBJETIVO:Recabarinformación acercadenuestrosClientes yContactos De lo que se ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 27 Fidelizar a nuestros Contactos significa lograr que estén expectantes de nues...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 28 Lograr esa fidelidad es CLAVE para lograr la “conversión”… o, para ponerlo en...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 29 Este es uno de los principales puntos de fracaso para la mayoría de las peque...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 30 Muchos empresarios se quedan esperando que el Marketing derive automáticament...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 31  Posicionamiento de marca  Recordación de marca  Generación de “leads”  C...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 32 La siguiente pregunta es: ¿cuáles son los canales (o las plataformas) más ade...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 33 Hay mucha literatura online sobre cada una de estas plataformas, y tomar una ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 34 Google es, por lejos, la plataforma universalmente usada para realizar Búsque...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 35 De manera similar, cuando pensamos en redes sociales, Facebook es la que vien...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 36 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Un primer punto –absolutamente CRÍTICO y CRUCI...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 37 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Esto, que a primera vista puede parecer una ma...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 38 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados A diferencia de Google AdWords, que solo lleva...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 39 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Finalmente, una observación que, aunque obvia,...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 40 Esta plataforma, la más directa y específicamente orientada al mundo de los n...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 41 Y, entonces, ¿cuáles son las razones para considerarla, sobre todo en los neg...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 42 • Esta plataforma ofrece una variedad de maneras de acceder directamente a lo...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 43 Articularelmarketing“orgánico” (gratuito)con lascampañas “patrocinadas”(pagas...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 44 Veamos algunas particularidades de los dos formatos más propios de LinkedIn: ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 45 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados SponsordInMail: Estas son canpañas que nos per...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 46 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Es importante señalar, adicionalmente, que el ...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 47 HACIAUNAESTRATEGIAINTEGRALDE MARKETINGONLINE Ahora que tenemos un cierto “bac...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 48 ¿ESTÁ PREPARADOEL SITIOWEB DE LA EMPRESA? • ¿Tiene un diseño moderno y atract...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 49 DEFINACLARAMENTESU“PÚBLICOOBJETIVO”,O “TARGET” • ¿Sus clientes son empresas o...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 50 DEFINALOSOBJETIVOSGENERALESDE SU MARKETING • Aumentar el volumen de facturaci...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 51 DEFINAUNAESTRATEGIAPARACADAUNODE ESOSOBJETIVOS Las estrategias plantearán los...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 52 ESTABLEZCA ATRAVÉSDE QUÉ CANALESIMPLEMENTARÁ CADAESTRATEGIA De acuerdo con lo...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 53 DEFINAOBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOSPARACADAUNA DE SUSCAMPAÑAS (ALINEADASCONLASESTRATEG...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 54 PIENSE ENTÉRMINOSDE MEDIANOY LARGOPLAZOS,SEGUIMIENTO, Y UNACOMUNICACIÓNCONTIN...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 55 MIDAY ANALICELOSRESULTADOS,Y CORRIJAPARALOGRAR UNA MEJORACONTINUA Dijimos que...
ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 56 Por supuesto, este “Cuaderno” no tiene la pretensión de ser un completo manua...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guía para una Estrategia de Marketing Digital para Pymes

43 views

Published on

Cómo generar visitas al sitio web y desarrollar acciones en las redes sociales que se traduzcan en más y mejores "leads", nuevos clientes y más ventas

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guía para una Estrategia de Marketing Digital para Pymes

  1. 1. GuíaparaunaEstrategia deMarketingOnline paraPequeñasy MedianasEmpresas CUADERNOS DE CONCEPTO LATERAL Cómogenerarvisitasalsitiowebydesarrollaracciones enlas RedesSocialesquese traduzcanenmásymejores“leads”, nuevos clientes ymásventas. POR ESTEBAN OWEN
  2. 2. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 2 El hecho de tener un sitio web empresarial no se traduce automáticamente en más ventas ni nuevos clientes. puede generar más visitas al sitio, pero eso tampoco garantiza los resultados que buscamos como negocio. Desarrollar campañas en o en o incluso en
  3. 3. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 3 En este eBook nos proponemos acercarles a los pequeños y medianos empresarios algunas claves para encarar una Estrategiade Marketing Online que realmente apalanque los resultados que se plantean como Objetivos deNegocio.  Más y mejores visitas a su sitio web.  Posicionamiento y Recordación de Marca.  Generación de “Leads”.  Nuevos Clientes.  MásVentas.
  4. 4. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 4 Conviene mencionar algunas ideas y prácticas que (mayormente por carencia de expertise profesional), conducen a la implementación de acciones poco efectivas y con resultados muy pobres. Evitemos algunas confusiones AlgunoserrorescomunesenMarketingOnline • Realizar acciones aisladas y esporádicas en Google AdWords. • Crear una página en Facebook sin una estrategia planeada y sin asignar los recursos necesarios para darle continuidad. • No tener claros los Objetivos de Marketing ni el camino a recorrer para alcanzarlos. • No medir ni analizar resultados, ni tener un plan de mejora continua.
  5. 5. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 5 Si las Grandes Empresas tienen su Area de Comunicación & Marketing, y buscan a los mejores profesionales para liderar sus estrategias, eso se debe a que el Marketing (que incluye la Publicidad) tiene sus leyes de “causa y efecto”. Hacer las cosas de un modo profesional conlleva un conocimiento y una experiencia. El“know-how”ylametodologíadelMarketingOnline En otras palabras, hay una relación directa entre los resultados alcanzados sobre la base de… Cosasque funcionan vs. Cosasque nofuncionan
  6. 6. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 6 Veamos, entonces, cuáles son las Claves para desarrollar una estrategia de Marketing Online que toma en serio el “know-how” que los expertos en Marketing implementan en las empresas líderes en todo el mundo. Haciaunametodologíade MarketingOnlineque Sí funciona NOTAACLARATORIA Me reúso a recurrir a expresionescomo “garantizar” o “asegurar” cuando hablamos de los resultados de las estrategias y metodologías que proponemos. Nadie puede, seriamente, garantizar un resultado que depende de múltiples factores y variables, que exceden largamente una metodología. ¡DESCONFÍEDEQUIENES GARANTIZAN RESULTADOS… AMENOSQUEESTÉN DISPUESTOS A DEVOLVERLEEL DINERO QUEHAYAN COBRADOPORANTICIPADO!
  7. 7. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 7 Como dice el refrán oriental: ¿Paraqué? “Sinosabesadóndevas,todosloscaminostellevarán aaningúnlugar.” Dígámosloclaramente:contratar una campaña en Google AdWords para lograr más visitas al sitio web de la empresa NOES un objetivo estratégico. ¿Por qué? Porque persiste la misma pregunta: ¿Paraqué?
  8. 8. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 8 OK… seguramente en el horizonte de toda empresa están los nuevos clientes y el incremento en las ventas y la facturación. ¡Para lograrmásventas! Peromuchas vecesquererllegarala venta porelcamino más corto, acaba siendolacausa delfracaso. Las personas (y las empresas) NO compran “a primera vista”. Primerodebeslograrreconocimiento (quetu marca sea conocida), recordacióny confianza.
  9. 9. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 9 • Un negocio sustentable se construye con visión (y objetivos) de mediano y largoplazos. El marketing tiene que tener su lugar en ese contexto. • En esa visión de largo plazo, la planificación es fundamental para diseñar el camino a recorrer en dirección a objetivos claros. Algunaspremisasantesde continuar…
  10. 10. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 10 Si nosabesloquees una “Landing Page”, apostaría a que nunca has ido a fondo con las campañas de Google AdWords de tu empresa. Elsecretode las“LandingPages”  Se trata de páginas diseñadas especialmente como destino de campañas publicitarias.  Ponen todo el foco de atención en un propósito específico.  Tienen un “objetivo” puntual.  El resultado de la campaña podrá “medirse” en términos de la cantidad de usuarios que “alcanzaron el objetivo”.
  11. 11. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 11 No hay secretos… tú mismo has caído bajo los influjos de estas mismas fórmulas muchas veces: Palabrasmágicas:  Gratis  Oferta  Sorteo  Descuento • Contenidos de todo tipo para descargar gratuitamente. • Participación en sorteos para ganar “X” recompensa. • Ofertas y promociones por tiempo determinado. Hay palabras y expresiones que realmente sonefectivas y que detonan resultados que merecen ser explotados en el mundo del marketing online. Pero requieren “know-how” y planificación si no queremos que los beneficios se diluyan.
  12. 12. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 12 En la mayoría de los rubros de actividad –sobre todo en negocios B2B (business to business)– la venta y los nuevos clientes son el resultado de un largo camino, que hay que recorrer con paciencia. El“embudomágico”del marketing Contactos enfrío Prospectos Contactos calientes Nuevos clientes Cada etapa del camino tiene sus propios objetivos de marketing y sus propias estrategias y acciones para lograr esos objetivos.
  13. 13. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 13 Por eso decimos que las “campañas” tienen que estar definidas y diseñadas de acuerdo con los objetivos puntuales que queremos lograr. Del mismo modo, cada objetivo requiere el diseño e implementación de campañas específicas. Campañasconobjetivosespecíficos ¿Ycuálessonlosobjetivos posibles paralascampañasde marketingonline delasempresas?
  14. 14. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 14  Posicionamiento de marca (reconocimiento).  Recordación de marca (confianza, prestigio).  Generación de “leads” (o nuevos contactos).  Conocer los intereses de nuestros clientes y contactos.  Recabar información acerca de nuestros clientes y contactos.  Fidelización.  Venta. Objetivosenlascampañas de marketingonline Pensemos unpoco enalgunosdeestos objetivos…
  15. 15. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 15 Técnicamente hablando, el “posicionamiento” es un concepto complejo, que involucra las características y cualidades con las que queremos que nuestra marca sea asociada en la mente de nuestro público objetivo (lo cual es un tema vital a definir si vamos a lanzarnos a la aventura de hacer Marketing en Internet). A los fines de este eBook, vamos a enfocarnos en un aspecto más limitado, como es el “alcance”, es decir, el universo declientes potenciales que queremos abarcar en nuestras campañas. OBJETIVO:Posicionamientode marca(reconocimiento)
  16. 16. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 16 Aunque puede parecer “ambicioso” y seductor, querer llegar a la mayor audiencia posibleNOesun objetivointeligente… sobre todo cuando tenemos un presupuesto acotado. En publicidad es sabido que para lograr resultados, tenemos que llegar aser vistosreiteradamente pornuestrospotenciales clientes para que nos reconozcan y comiencen a confiar en nosotros. Entonces, es más efectivo definir un “target” lo más ajustado posible, y con un “tamaño” óptimamente ajustadoa nuestropresupuesto. OBJETIVO:Posicionamiento demarca(reconocimiento)
  17. 17. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 17 Un “universo” de destinatarios acotado inteligentemente para optimizar nuestro presupuesto, debe contemplar aspectos como:  Alcance geográfico (continente, país, ciudad, ciudades de más de “X” cantidad de habitantes.  Rango etáreo (de 20 a 50 años; de 30 a 40, de 20 a 30).  Profesión u ocupación.  Cargo que ocupa o función que desempeña.  Rubro de actividad. DEFINIENDO NUESTRO“TARGET”,OPÚBLICOOBJETIVO OBJETIVO:Posicionamiento demarca(reconocimiento)
  18. 18. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 18 DEFINIENDO NUESTRO“TARGET”,OPÚBLICOOBJETIVO Siempre tener presente que cuanto más grande sea el “universo” que queramos abarcar, más alto será el presupuesto que demandará lograr efectividad. ENMARKETING & PUBLICIDAD, MUCHASVECES MÁSESMENOS OBJETIVO:Posicionamiento demarca(reconocimiento)
  19. 19. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 19 La “recordación” es una instancia más avanzada que el “reconocimiento”. Recordamos una marca cuando viene a nuestra mente aun en momentos en que nada relacionado con esa marca está a nuestra vista. Nuestro objetivo es que nuestros potenciales clientes piensen en nosotros (en nuestras soluciones) cuando surge una situación en la que nuestros productos o servicios resultan pertinentes. OBJETIVO:Recordaciónde marca ENOTRAS PALABRAS, QUEREMOS ESTARENLAS MENTES DENUESTROS POTENCIALES CLIENTESENELMOMENTO OPORTUNO, ESDECIR,CUANDO APARECE UNPROBLEMA QUE NOSOTROS PODEMOS AYUDAR A RESOLVER.
  20. 20. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 20 No queremos cualquier tipo de recordación (hay buenos recuerdos y malos recuerdos). Nuestro objetivo es lograr una recordación asociada con atributos como confianza, idoneidad, profesionalismo, prestigio, excelencia, etcétera. La estrategia más exitosa para alcanzar este objetivo es entregar valor en cada contacto que tengamos con nuestro público objetivo… y generar las oportunidades de estar en contacto con ellos en forma permanente y continuada parapoder entregar valor. OBJETIVO:Recordacióndemarca
  21. 21. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 21 Para decirlo en términos simples, y yendo directo al grano, el término “Leads” se refiere a las personasque dejan susdatos(por ejemplo, a través de un formulario web) para recibir algo a cambio (un material gratuito, información sobre algún producto, etc.). OBJETIVO:Generaciónde “Leads” Digámoslosinvueltas: La“Generaciónde Leads”es unadelasfasesestratégicamentemásimportantes…esCLAVEparael éxito de unaestrategiade Comunicación &MarketingparalasPequeñasyMedianasEmpresas. ¡¡¡SINOTENEMOS“LEADS”…NOTENEMOSMARKETING !!!
  22. 22. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 22 ¿Porqué estan importante? Porque tener a nuestros contactos clave en una Base de Datos, y una herramienta tecnológica adecuada (CRM, Email Marketing, etc.), es la única manera de poder GESTIONARLOS. OBJETIVO:Generaciónde“Leads” ¿Qué significa “gestionarlos”? Gestionarlos significa hacer cosas como segmentarlos, detectar sus intereses, enviarles mails según sus intereses específicos, descubrir cuándo están listos para un contacto comercial directo o para enviarles una propuesta puntual… en pocas palabras, guiarlos a través del famoso “embudo” del marketing. Contactos enfrío Prospectos Contactos calientes Nuevos clientes
  23. 23. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 23 Si no sabemos qué necesitan, cuáles son sus problemas, sus deseos e intereses… y, sobre todo, si no damos respuesta a esas particularidades de cada uno de nuestros contactos, estaremos lejos, todavía, de hacerles sentir que tenemos una solución adecuada para ellos. No lograremos eso simplemente sumando “Me gusta”, “seguidores”, “fans” y suscriptores. OBJETIVO:Conocerlosinteresesde nuestrosclientesycontactos
  24. 24. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 24 OBJETIVO:Conocerlos interesesdenuestrosclientes ycontactos ¿Tenemos maneras de conocer esosintereses? Sí, por supuesto, hoy existen herramientas que lo hacen posible. Pero primero tenemos que tener claro qué información necesitamos, y planear acciones que nos permitan obtener esa información. Nuevamente: SINO SABEMOS NIPARA QUÉNI CÓMO,NINGUNAHERRAMIENTA LOGRARÁSACARADELANTENUESTRONEGOCIO!!!
  25. 25. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 25 No necesitamos preguntarles explícitamente qué necesitan o cuáles son sus intereses. Tampoco hacer encuestas. Esas estrategias difícilmente den los resultados que esperamos. Las personas no quieren responder preguntas ni completar encuestas. OBJETIVO:Recabarinformaciónacercade nuestrosClientesyContactos
  26. 26. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 26 OBJETIVO:Recabarinformación acercadenuestrosClientes yContactos De lo que se trata es de analizar sus conductas y comportamientos, es decir, qué hacen con la información ylos contenidosque publicamos oqueles enviamos. Por eso es clave saber qué información necesitamos y desarrollar los contenidos necesarios para lograr ese tipo de respuestas y comportamientos. Y tener las herramientas adecuadas para “medir” los comportamientos y detectar la conducta de cada contacto en forma individual. DE LOQUESETRATA ESDE ENVIARLOS ESTÍMULOSADECUADOSYOBSERVARY MEDIRLASRESPUESTAS.
  27. 27. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 27 Fidelizar a nuestros Contactos significa lograr que estén expectantes de nuestrascomunicaciones (publicaciones en nuestro Blog, en las redes sociales, nuestros mails y newsletters) aun antes de que lleguen a convertirse en Clientes. Cuando dejan de abrir nuestros mails, significa que han dejado de estar interesados en nuestros contenidos… y, previsiblemente, hemos dejado de ser un referente en lo que hace a las soluciones que brindamos a través de nuestros productos o servicios. OBJETIVO:Fidelización
  28. 28. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 28 Lograr esa fidelidad es CLAVE para lograr la “conversión”… o, para ponerlo en términos más claros, para lograr el pasaje de CONTACTO a CLIENTE. OBJETIVO:Fidelización Esta es la verdadera razón por la que profesionalizar el Marketing y las Comunicaciones, y estar orientados a la excelencia y la mejora continua, es la INVERSIÓNMÁS RENTABLE para las Pequeñas y Medianas Empresas.
  29. 29. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 29 Este es uno de los principales puntos de fracaso para la mayoría de las pequeñas y medianas empresas: OBJETIVO:Venta LAARTICULACIÓNENTREELMARKETING&LASVENTAS!!!
  30. 30. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 30 Muchos empresarios se quedan esperando que el Marketing derive automáticamente en nuevos Clientes y másVentas. En algunos tipos de negocio, esto es más o menos posible. Pero, sobre todo en los negocios B2B (Business to Business), no es lo más frecuente. OBJETIVO:Venta MARKETINGYVENTASSON DOSINSTANCIASDIFERENTES. … ytienen queactuar demaneracoordinadayarticulada.
  31. 31. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 31  Posicionamiento de marca  Recordación de marca  Generación de “leads”  Conocer los intereses de nuestros clientes y contactos  Recabar información acerca de nuestros clientes y contactos  Fidelización  Venta Objetivos enlascampañasdemarketing onlineEntonces, repasando… ¿cuáles son los Objetivos que nos proponemos para nuestras campañas de Marketing Online?
  32. 32. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 32 La siguiente pregunta es: ¿cuáles son los canales (o las plataformas) más adecuadas para desarrollar nuestras campañas de Marketing Online? Hoy día, sin duda las más “populares” y usadas de manera más generalizada, son: Definirloscanalesmásadecuados Otras vienen pidiendo pista, como: Yo recomiendo considerar en algunos casos:
  33. 33. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 33 Hay mucha literatura online sobre cada una de estas plataformas, y tomar una decisión fundada requiere un análisis profundo. Aquí haremos algunas consideraciones que no siempre son mencionadas por la mayoría de los autores. Definir loscanalesmásadecuados
  34. 34. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 34 Google es, por lejos, la plataforma universalmente usada para realizar Búsquedas en Internet. Por lo tanto, en muchos casos es la mejor elección si el objetivo es generar tráfico hacia nuestro sitio web. Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Pero es fundamental tener claro, como ya hicimos notar, que más visitasal sitiowebno setraduce automáticamente ni en nuevos clientes ni en más ventas si las “página de destino” de nuestras campañas no están pensadas y diseñadas con un objetivo claro. Y si, detrás de esa página y ese sitio web no hay una estrategia clara y bien implementada para dar seguimiento a esas visitas y “guiarlas” hacia un objetivo preciso.
  35. 35. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 35 De manera similar, cuando pensamos en redes sociales, Facebook es la que viene a la mente de manera inmediata. Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Más allá del debate sin solución entre defensores y detractores, y haciendo notar que embarcarse en Facebook con pretensiones reales de éxito requiere mucha capacitación, investigación, dedicación y esfuerzo, haremos aquí, también, solo algunas consideraciones a efectos de advertir sobre algunas características y “condiciones”, que pueden ahorrarle muchos dolores de cabeza, sinsabores y frustraciones. Sabiendo, por otro lado, que si se está dispuesto a tomarlo en serio, Facebook es una plataforma muy potente y prometedora.
  36. 36. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 36 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Un primer punto –absolutamente CRÍTICO y CRUCIAL– es tomar nota de que si se la quiere usar para hacer negocios, Facebook requiere invertir dinero. Olvídate de laspublicaciones oposts“orgánicos” (gratuitos). EXPLICACIÓN: Desde hace varios años, Facebook viene modificando sus “algoritmos”… vamos a decirlo de una manera fácil de entender: actualmente menos del 1%de los“fans” llega a ver los postsde lasFan Pages, es decir, las páginas de empresas o negocios. TRADUCIDO: Si quieres que las publicaciones de tu Página de Empresa logren “alcance” (que sean vistas por mucha gente)… tienes que PAGAR.
  37. 37. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 37 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Esto, que a primera vista puede parecer una mala noticia, tiene su “otro lado de la moneda”: Con presupuestos muy accesibles para cualquier pequeña o mediana empresa (y aun para pequeños emprendedores) se pueden lograr resultados altamente satisfactorios y redituables.
  38. 38. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 38 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados A diferencia de Google AdWords, que solo lleva tráfico a nuestro sitio web, Facebook facilita desarrollar “comunidades”, es decir, lograr “seguidores” (fans). En otras palabras, podemos “fidelizar” a nuestros clientes y potenciales clientes “dentro” de Facebook. Nuevamente, el gran riesgo es la improvisación y hacer las cosas sin un plan con objetivos claros, sin una estrategia diseñada para alcanzar esos objetivos, y sin “indicadores” claros para “medir” si vamos por buen camino y para realizar las correcciones y mejoras. En otras palabras, Facebook requiere vocación profesional –¡yprofesionalismo efectivo!– para que llegue a serparte de una estrategia empresarial.
  39. 39. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 39 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Finalmente, una observación que, aunque obvia, no siempre es sopesada adecuadamente por muchas empresas de todo tipo y tamaño: Facebook es, por sobre todas las cosas, un espacio de “entretenimiento”… las personas ingresan a esta red social para (valga la redundancia) “socializar”. Es decir, no lo hacen para buscar información, como lo hacen cuando realizan una búsqueda en Google. MORALEJA: En el momento en que están en Facebook, las personas no están con ánimo de “trabajar” o pensando en “hacer negocios”. Están haciendo un “recreo”. Nuestras campañas, en ese espacio, deben “capturar” el interés de las personas en ese momento.
  40. 40. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 40 Esta plataforma, la más directa y específicamente orientada al mundo de los negocios, debería estar más arriba en la consideración de las empresas a la hora de hacer Marketing & Publicidad. Definir loscanalesmásadecuados ¿Por qué es menos valorada hasta ahora? Tal vez hay dos razones que explican este “segundo lugar” entre las preferencias de las empresas: • El mundo de la publicidad está más dominado por las marcas de consumo masivo, que son las que marcan tendencias. • Los costos o, mejor dicho, las tarifas, son más “caras” que en Google AdWords o Facebook Ads.
  41. 41. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 41 Y, entonces, ¿cuáles son las razones para considerarla, sobre todo en los negocios B2B (Business to Business)? Es una red social orientada específicamente al mundo de los negocios, lo que explica que: Definir loscanalesmásadecuados • Tanto los perfiles de los usuarios como sus interacciones en LinkedIn están directamente definidos pory orientadosasusintereses profesionales y ocupacionales. • Cuando ingresan a esta red social, a diferencia de cuando ingresan a Facebook oInstagram, por caso, los usuarios lo hacen NO para “tomarse un recreo”, sino que su motivación está vinculada con sus intereses y necesidades laborales. Por lo tanto, en ese momento están mucho másdispuestosa prestaratención a laspropuestasrelacionadas con sutrabajoonegocio, ya interesarse en ellas.
  42. 42. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 42 • Esta plataforma ofrece una variedad de maneras de acceder directamente a los perfiles completos y, por lo tanto, a información estratégica vital para las acciones comunicacionales y de marketing. Definir loscanalesmásadecuados • Del mismo modo, permite interactuar y establecer contacto directo con las personas de nuestro interés, los “contactos clave” en las empresas con las que podemos estar interesados en hacer negocios.
  43. 43. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 43 Articularelmarketing“orgánico” (gratuito)con lascampañas “patrocinadas”(pagas) Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Aun cuando –al igual que Facebook– LinkedIn se está orientando cada vez más a “facturar”, induciendo a las empresas a apalancar sus acciones con campañas “patrocinadas”, la misma naturaleza de esta plataforma favorece la implementación de estrategias y acciones “orgánicas”. Así y todo, ofrece al menos tres formatos de campañas patrocinadas que merecen ser consideradas por las empresas: • Text Ads (similar a los archi conocidos anuncios de texto de Google). • Contenidos Patrocinados. • Sponsored InMail.
  44. 44. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 44 Veamos algunas particularidades de los dos formatos más propios de LinkedIn: Definir loscanalesmásadecuados ContenidosPatrocinados: Son básicamente iguales a los “posts” que de manera gratuita (orgánica) cualquier usuario puede publicar en el “Feed de Noticias” (similar al “Muro” de Facebook) y en los Feeds de los Grupos, pero con las ventajas de la campaña “paga”: • Aparecer en ubicaciones destacadas del “Feed”, de manera de asegurarnos de ser vistos por la mayor cantidad posible de contactos clave. • Segmentar, mediante filtros, el perfil de usuarios al que queremos llegar, a fin de maximizar el Retorno de la Inversión de nuestro presupuesto.
  45. 45. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 45 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados SponsordInMail: Estas son canpañas que nos permiten dirigir nuestros mensajes directamente a las casillas de InMail de nuestros destinatarios, que también podemos segmentar con mucha precisión a través de filtros (no confundir el InMail –el mail interno de LinkedIn– con las casillas de mail personales de las personas). LinkedIn asegura que los mensajes son enviados en elmomento en que losusuariosestán “conectados”, lo que asegura una máxima visualización.
  46. 46. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 46 Definir loscanalesmásadecuados Es importante señalar, adicionalmente, que el mayor éxito en LinkedIn viene de la mano de la mayor dedicación, en términos de tiempo, de manera de articular una variedad de frentes, que nos darán una presencia integral… además de prestigio: • Trabajar activamente nuestros “Perfiles Personales”, desarrollando nuestra Red de Contactos, lo que nos permitirá tener acceso a los perfiles completos de ellos. • Participar activamente en los “Grupos”. • Crear y desarrollar una “Company Page” (página de empresa).
  47. 47. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 47 HACIAUNAESTRATEGIAINTEGRALDE MARKETINGONLINE Ahora que tenemos un cierto “background”, un escenario de fondo, podemos pensar con más claridad en los elementos que podrían/deberían formar parte de un plan y una estrategia integral de Marketing Online para Pequeñas yMedianas Empresas. Lejos de pretender presentar un modelo “universal”, ni mucho menos exhaustivo, desarrollaremos algunos “lineamientos” posibles, a modo de “disparador”, para que los empresarios y gerentes (y responsables de Comunicación & Marketing en general) puedan comenzar a visualizar cómo sería posible trasladar estas ideas alosescenarios denegociosdesus propias empresas.
  48. 48. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 48 ¿ESTÁ PREPARADOEL SITIOWEB DE LA EMPRESA? • ¿Tiene un diseño moderno y atractivo? • ¿Tiene una navegación amigable y fácil de seguir? • ¿Es “responsivo”, es decir, se adapta perfectamente a todo tipo de dispositivos? • ¿Tiene un “mensaje” claro, y una lectura amena? • ¿Tiene la flexibilidad necesaria como para editar y agregar contenidos especialmente desarrollados y diseñados para las campañas de marketing online? 1. Esteesun puntoCRÍTICOyCRUCIAL.Talveznecesiteinvertir aquí antesdepensarenacciones que vanallevar visitas asusitio web.Elsitio webeselepicentro detodaestrategia de marketing online.
  49. 49. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 49 DEFINACLARAMENTESU“PÚBLICOOBJETIVO”,O “TARGET” • ¿Sus clientes son empresas o personas? • En cualquier caso, determine cuál es el perfil de “personas” destinatarias de sus mensajes. • Si sus clientes son empresas: ¿qué tipo de empresa… rubro de actividad, tamaño de empresa, cantidad de empleados, volumen de facturación, etc.? • ¿Quiénes son los “contactos clave” dentro de esas empresas? • Si sus clientes son consumidores finales, defina con la mayor precisión posible todas sus características. • Haga una lista lo más exhaustiva posible de todas las características que hacen a su “target”. 2. Aunque ustedyalo tengaclaro ensu cabeza,tomarse eltrabajo deponerlo porescrito le ayudará (austedyalas demáspersonas involucradas) ahacer focoynodesperdiciar tiempo, esfuerzo…ydinero.
  50. 50. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 50 DEFINALOSOBJETIVOSGENERALESDE SU MARKETING • Aumentar el volumen de facturación en “X” (porcentaje, suma de dinero) en los próximos “Y” años. • Posicionar la marca en el mundo hispano, el país, el estado o provincia, la ciudad, etc. • Alcanzar un “X” porcentaje del mercado en nuestro rubro de actividad. • Convertirnos en referente obligado en nuestro sector de actividad. • Y así siguiendo. 3. Cada “campaña” tendrá sus propios objetivos, pero deben estar alineados con los grandes objetivosdelnegocio. Por ejemplo:
  51. 51. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 51 DEFINAUNAESTRATEGIAPARACADAUNODE ESOSOBJETIVOS Las estrategias plantearán los lineamientos generales, con un plan de trabajo a desarrollar, y los canales a través de los cuales se llevarán a cabo las acciones concretas en las que se traducirá la estrategia. 4.
  52. 52. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 52 ESTABLEZCA ATRAVÉSDE QUÉ CANALESIMPLEMENTARÁ CADAESTRATEGIA De acuerdo con lo que vimos anteriormente, cada plataforma resulta más adecuada para determinados objetivos. ¿Convendrá elegir uno en función de cada objetivo? ¿O será preferible hacer foco en una sola plataforma, de manera de reforzar la recordación de un mismo “universo” de personas? Recuerde, en marketing, a veces “Más es Menos”. 5.
  53. 53. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 53 DEFINAOBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOSPARACADAUNA DE SUSCAMPAÑAS (ALINEADASCONLASESTRATEGIASCORRESPONDIENTES) El objetivo específico para cada campaña le dará el contexto necesario para diseñar los “anuncios” o las “publicaciones”. Para que sus campañas sean exitosas y orientadas a resultados, considere: 6. • Que los objetivos sean “mensurables”, es decir, que puedan definirse “indicadores” que permitan “medir” en qué medida se está alcanzando el éxito, y las correcciones que hay que introducir para lograr mejoras continuas a lo largo del tiempo y en base a las experiencias y el aprendizaje.
  54. 54. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 54 PIENSE ENTÉRMINOSDE MEDIANOY LARGOPLAZOS,SEGUIMIENTO, Y UNACOMUNICACIÓNCONTINUAYPERIÓDICA Como ya mostramos, las personas no compramos productos ni contratamos servicios “a primera vista”. Esto es verdad, sobre todo, en negocios B2B (Business to Business). En este contexto, conseguir nuevos clientes y más ventas es el fruto de un “proceso” que articula diferentes tipos de acciones. 7. Es importante entender el concepto de “gestionar” los contactos, lo que involucra una estrategia para “capturar” losdatos(a través de un formulario web), y desarrollar una comunicación continuayperiódica, especialmente a través de una estrategia de EmailMarketing.
  55. 55. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 55 MIDAY ANALICELOSRESULTADOS,Y CORRIJAPARALOGRAR UNA MEJORACONTINUA Dijimos que en el momento de establecer objetivos, estos tienen que ser “medibles”. En otras palabras, los objetivos tienen que ir acompañados de “indicadores” que nos permitan evaluar si estamos haciendo las cosas bien e introducir cambios ycorrecciones para ir logrando mejoras de manera continua. La “sensación de fracaso” tiene que traducirse en “datos” concretos que nos permitan descubrir qué es lo que estamos haciendo mal. La consignade“prueba yerror” esla CLAVEpara teneréxitoenelmediano y largo plazos. 8.
  56. 56. ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING ONLINE PARA PYMES 56 Por supuesto, este “Cuaderno” no tiene la pretensión de ser un completo manual de Marketing Online, que es un campo prácticamente inabarcable y en continua evolución y transformación. Es “solo” una Guía para empresarios y gerentes no tan experimentadosy para aquellos que lo vienen haciendo “a pulmón”, sin mucho background profesional, y que se preguntan por qué no están logrando resultados con lo que vienen haciendo. Mi expectativa es que muchos puedan corregir y mejorar lo que ya vienen haciendo.Y, por supuesto, como podrán imaginar, que algunos consideren lo que entiendo como la mejor opción, que es la de sumar profesionales con el conocimiento y expertise para apuntar a lo más alto. Sea como colaboradores internos o de manera tercerizada. Les dejo mis datos de contacto para cualquier consulta que quieran hacerme. Con gusto les responderé personalmente. EstebanOwen esteban.owen@conceptolateral.com www.conceptolateral.com esteowen (+54 9 11) 4948-4441

×