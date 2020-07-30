Successfully reported this slideshow.
El propósito es informar las actividades realizadas con estudiantes en esta nueva estrategia de "aprendo en casa"

Informe ingles mes junio

  1. 1. INFORME MENSUAL DE LAS ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS I. DATOS GENERALES: 1.1. DRE/GRE Puno 1.9. Número de celular 930527756 1.2. UGEL Melgar 1.10. Correo electrónico elmay0271@gmail.com 1.3. Modalidad / II.EE. EBR 1.11. Área INGLES 1.4. Nivel VII 1.12. Sección/es: 3º “B” 1.5. Nombre y apellidos del profesor/a. Esteban, LOPE MAYHUA 1.13. Área INGLES 1.6. Especialidad INGLES 1.14. Sección/es 4º “A” y ”B” 1.7. DNI 02302843 1.15. Área INGLES 1.8. Mes y año JUNIO - 2020 1.16. Sección/es 5º “A” y ”B” II. ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS ACTIVIDAD 1 DATOS DEL MES Acompañar a los estudiantes* en sus experiencias de aprendizaje a distancia : indicar del total de estudiantes a su cargo, el número de estudiantes a quienes ha podido acompañar en su aprendizaje. Nota: Añadir más líneas de tener más aulas a su cargo Nivel/Área Grado y Sección N° de estudiantes Estudiantes acompañados No acompañad os Una vez al mes Dos veces al mes Tres veces al mes Más de tres veces al mes VII / Ingles 3º B 18 1 1 1 11 4 VII / Ingles 4º A 17 1 2 12 2 VII / Ingles 4º B 18 2 2 11 3 VII / Ingles 5º A 26 2 3 4 16 1 VII / Ingles 5º B 24 3 2 5 14 0 ➢ Estudiantes que se encuentran en otras regiones y ciudades, donde vienen cumpliendo su aislamiento social declarado por el gobierno como consecuencia de la pandemia de COVIC-19. Quienes no tienen posibilidades de comunicarse y menos cumplir con las actividades de aprendo en casa. ➢ Por contar la institución educativa con estudiantes que en su mayoría proceden del ámbito rural, En la actualidad estas vienen viviendo en el campo acompañando a sus padres por tal situación tienen pocas posibilidades de poder acceder a las redes sociales y otros estudiantes que no cuentan con un equipo móvil (Celular) propio con quienes no se puede tener una comunicación permanente. * Acompañamiento al estudiante. Conjunto de acciones coordinadas por un profesor o un grupo de profesores de manera colegiada, de manera remota o presencial, con el propósito de responder a las necesidades de aprendizaje de los estudiantes cuando estas no han podido ser resueltas por el estudiante de manera autónoma. (numeral 4.1 de la RVM N° 093-2020-MINEDU) ACTIVIDAD 2 DATOS DEL MES Adecuación* o adaptación** de actividades y/o generación de materiales complementarios. Indicar las actividades que hayas adecuado o adaptado y, de ser el caso, los materiales complementarios que hayas generado. Nota: Adecuar el cuadro de tener más de un grado o área a su cargo ➢ Se ha seleccionado y adecuado videos sobre las causas y consecuencias de la pandemia COVIC-19 y enviados al grupo de whatsapp para que los estudiantes puedan realizarlo sobre. What is covic-19? Según el grado y/o nivel de aprendizaje del (la) estudiante ➢ Se elaboro, adecuo y envió fichas auto instructivas para los estudiantes que no tienen posibilidades de hacer el uso de las redes sociales y/o no cuentan con equipo móvil. ➢ Se ha seleccionado y adecuado vocabulario pertinente sobre las partes del cuerpo humano en español e inglés, para cumplir con el desarrollado de la actividad How to prevent COVIC-19 ➢ Por realizarse las clases virtuales por vía whatsapp los estudiantes para iniciar y finalizar efectúan sus saludos y despedidas escritos en ingles y en algunos casos mediante audio puesto que así lo exige el área de Ingles. Materiales Generados: ➢ Cubo aplicativo elaborado por el docente para realizar la sesión de Personal pronouns. ➢ Ficha aplicativa elaborado por el docente – Pagina wed. título de la sesión What is covic-19? ➢ Ficha aplicativa elaborado por el docente – Pagina wed. título de la sesión How to prevent covic-19
  2. 2. *Adecuación: Hace referencia a la acción de adecuación de las actividades de Aprendo en casa a las características y demandas socioeconómicas, lingüísticas, geográficas y culturales de cada región mediante un trabajo colegiado. (CNEB, p.185) **Adaptación: hace referencia a los estudiantes con NEE. (CNEB, p.37) ACTIVIDAD 3 DATOS DEL MES (DESARROLLAR UN CUADRO POR CADA AULA O ÁREA CURRICULAR A SU CARGO) Revisión de evidencias* (que han sido posibles de enviar y recibir) y retroalimentación* a estudiantes. Nota: Adecuar el cuadro de tener más de un grado o área a su cargo. ➢ Reporte de evidencias de las actividades desarrolladas en fotografías al grupo de WhatsApp. Para su posterior revisión y retroalimentación. ➢ Envió de grabaciones y/o audio por los estudiantes de algunas actividades peticionadas de acuerdo al tema para conocer su vocalización y poder establecer comunicación con el estudiante a través de llamadas por celular y entablar diálogos cortos en inglés de saludo, presentación personal y frases de covic-19 Aspectos Retroalimentados: ➢ Los estudiantes tuvieron dificultades en como aplicar y donde escribir las palabras que se usan para formular preguntas en inglés. ➢ Tuvieron dificultades para comprender y identificar a las personas con un pronombre personal en inglés. ➢ Algunos estudiantes tienen dificultades para realizar la escritura correcta de palabras en ingles y comprender su significado. *Evidencias. Producciones y/o actuaciones realizadas por los estudiantes –en situaciones definidas y como parte integral de su proceso de aprendizaje– mediante las cuales se puede interpretar e identificar lo que han aprendido y el nivel de logro de la competencia que han alcanzado con relación a los propósitos de aprendizaje establecidos, y cómo lo han aprendido (RVM 094-2020-MINEDU) *Retroalimentación. Consiste en devolver a la persona, información que describa sus logros o progresos en relación con los criterios de evaluación. Una retroalimentación es eficaz cuando se observa las actuaciones y/o producciones de la persona evaluada, se identifica sus aciertos, errores recurrentes y los aspectos que más atención requieren; y a partir de ello brinda información oportuna que lo lleve a reflexionar sobre dichos aspectos y a la búsqueda de estrategias que le permitan mejorar sus aprendizajes (RVM 094-2020-MINEDU) ACTIVIDAD 4 DATOS DEL MES Trabajo colegiado y coordinación con el director o equipo directivo Nombrar las acciones de coordinación y los temas en torno a los cuales giró el trabajo colegiado. ➢ Reunión virtual con el equipo directivo, docentes y personal del CAS para coordinar sobre el informe de los anexos 1 y 2 según el oficio múltiple Nº 042-2020 y análisis de la Resolución Viceministerial Nº 098-2020 - MINEDU. ➢ Propuestas a realizar para tratar de ubicar a los estudiantes que aun no se han involucrado y comunicado con los docentes. ➢ Orientar a los estudiantes para que continúen realizando los trabajos y actividades con los docentes y el cumplimiento del curso virtual, de tener dificultades comunicar a la dirección. ➢ Reunión virtual con el equipo directivo y docentes sobre las orientaciones y reajustes de los informes semanales del personal docente e informe de la ECE-2019. ➢ Reunión virtual con el equipo directivo y docentes sobre el Oficio Nº 016- 2020-MINEDU referido a las actividades de recojo de información de “Semáforo escuela remoto-2020” ➢ Reunión virtual con el equipo directivo y docentes sobre el oficio Nº 049 sobre el informe de actividades y reporte de trabajo remoto en formato 1 en referencia a la RVM. Nº 097-2020-MINEDU. ➢ Realizar acciones de coordinación con el coordinador pedagógico del área de letras para analizar el trabajo docente y aprendizaje de los estudiantes. Como también coordinar para recordar la llegada del año nuevo andino y celebración del día del campesino. ACTIVIDAD 5 DATOS DEL MES Otras actividades realizadas Si considera necesario reportar otras actividades realizadas, utilizar este espacio. ➢ Inscripción y participación en los cursos virtuales de Perú Educa. ➢ Participación en el curso Virtual de WEBINAR organizado por el equipo de tecnologías educativas (CISP-DAIP) de la UGEL-Melgar ➢ Participación en los talleres virtuales organizado por la especialista del área de la UGEL referidos a la evaluación formativa del área de Ingles. III. BALANCE GENERAL DE LA EXPERIENCIA EN EL MES: Mencione los logros que considera alcanzó realizando el trabajo remoto Mencione las dificultades que experimentó realizando el trabajo remoto Mencione las sugerencias que usted o las instancias de gestión podríamos implementar para mejorar el trabajo remoto el mes siguiente
  3. 3. ➢ Conocer y hacer uso de las herramientas virtuales para establecer comunicación y realizar actividades de aprendizaje con los estudiantes. ➢ Interactuar en reuniones virtuales a través de diversas plataformas virtuales como Zoom, Jesti, Meet, Cisco webex, etc. ➢ Estudiantes que cumplen actividades esporádicamente por encontrarse en el ámbito rural y no tienen accesibilidad a las redes sociales (Whatsapp) no cuentan con megas suficientes y otros no tienen un equipo móvil propio. ➢ Padres de familia que no se involucran directamente en el seguimiento de las actividades que desarrollan sus hijos en esta nueva estrategia aprendo en casa. ➢ Problemas de conectividad por la poca cobertura que brindan las operadoras de la línea de internet lo que no permite una interacción fluida durante las actividades de aprendizaje programada. ➢ Que el MINEDU provea de manera oportuna los Tablets y/o equipos tecnológicos con conexión a internet para los estudiantes sobre todo del ámbito rural a fin de mejorar los niveles de enseñanza - aprendizaje vía virtual. ➢ La UGEL-Melgar a través de los especialistas realicen visitas descentralizadas a las emisoras radiales locales de los distritos a fin de motivar y dar orientaciones a los padres de familia sobre la tarea que deben cumplir con sus hijos durante esta nueva estrategia de “Aprendo en casa” -------------------------------------------- Prof. Esteban, Lope Mayhua

