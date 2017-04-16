Guia tecnica del arroz

AUTORES: ESTEBAN VLADIMIR ARÉVALO. HERBERTH ISAAC VALLADARES EDWIN CANDELARIO ROMERO OSCAR ALIRIO LAZO.
  1. 1. AUTORES: ESTEBAN VLADIMIR ARÉVALO. HERBERTH ISAAC VALLADARES EDWIN CANDELARIO ROMERO OSCAR ALIRIO LAZO.
  2. 2. El arroz es una gramínea origi- naria de Asia11, que ha sido domesticada y se le considera un cultivo milenario; puesto que, se tiene evidencia de que en algunos países del continen- te asiático se cultiva desde hace unos 8,000 años8. El cultivo del arroz se originó en la India, de donde pasó a la China y des- pués al resto del mundo9. El arroz (Oryza sativa), es una gramínea que se cultiva en una diversidad de condiciones am- bientales9 Aproximadamente el 90% del arroz que se cosecha en el mundo, se produce en las zo- nas templadas y solo el 10 % en las zonas tropicales8. En otras literaturas se puede encontrar que es un cultivo especial para las zonas húmedas e incluso para ma- nejarse bajo inundación1. Requerimientos edáficos y climáticos El arroz de riego y de secano se puede cultivar en diferentes tipos de suelo, desde arenosos hasta pesados; los más recomendables son los francos arcillosos, apoyados sobre un subsue- lo semipermeable11. El clima ejerce gran influencia en el desarrollo de la planta; así por ejemplo, para la germina- ción de la semilla la temperatura óptima debe fluctuar entre un mínimo de 32 y 34ºC y un máximo de 40 a 42ºC. En el macollamiento, la óptima es de 32 a 34ºC, pues por debajo de 19ºC la actividad se suspende. En la floración, si la temperatu- ra es menor de 15ºC durante 1 hora no hay fertilización y se vanea el grano. La tempera- tura óptima para la floración es de 30 a 32ºC 8. GENERALIDADES. L a f e - cha de siembra apropiada para el cultivo de arroz, depende básica- mente del sistema de cultivo que el productor utilice. En cultivos de secano las siembras del cultivo de arroz, están determinadas por el inicio de la época lluviosa. Siendo así, se recomienda realizar la siem- bra con las primeras lluvias, en los meses de mayo y junio, aprovechan- do que la temperatura del suelo es favorable para lograr una germina- ción uniforme y un buen desarrollo del cultivo 5. Epoca de siembra. Clasificación taxonómica. Valor nutricional. Métodos de siembra y cantidad de semilla. Siembra al voleo con semilla seca: La siembra al voleo se puede hacer a mano o con voleadoras acopla- das al tractor. Una vez distribuida la semilla en el suelo, se da un pase de rastra para tapar la semilla y reducir así el daño de aves y otros animales. La profun- didad a la que se coloca la semilla dentro del suelo, no debe ser mayor de cinco centímetros. Siembra en surcos con tracción animal: La siembra de arroz en surcos utilizando bueyes, principalmente por pequeños productores, recomienda surcar a una distancia de 30 centímetros y depositar la semilla a chorro corrido o en posturas, para luego tapar la semilla en los surcos se recomienda utilizar de 120 a 150 libras por manzana. Introducción:
  3. 3. Una cobertura adecuada del cultivo de arroz, se logra con 150 a 300 plantas de arroz por metro cuadrado. Pueden obte- nerse rendimientos satisfacto- rios de grano con una menor cobertura o un número menor de plantas por m2, si las male- zas se mantienen bajo control y se fertiliza en forma suficiente y oportuna. La cantidad de semilla a utilizar en un área determinada depen- derá entonces de varios facto- res: como la variedad, el método de siembra, el sistema de cultivo, la calidad de la semilla, la fertilidad del suelo, etc. Las densidades de siem- bra se especifican cuando se expli- quen en los métodos de siembra, más adelante, pero por lo general las recomendaciones varían entre 100 y 200 libras de semilla de buena calidad por manzana 10. insectos y gérmenes causan- tes de enfermedades. Estas malezas liberan sustancias que afectan el desarrollo del arroz y el crecimiento por causas alelo- páticas. Para el control de las malezas se utilizan métodos El período crítico de la compe- tencia de las malezas varía de 30 a 45 días después de la siembra, por eso a lo largo de este período, el cultivo debe mantenerse libre de malezas. En los arrozales se presentan un complejo de malezas que además de competir por agua, luz, nutrientes y espa- cio, sirven de albergue de Distanciamientos. PROTECCION DEL CULTIVO Fertilización. 4 Se puede tomar los siguientes lineamientos de una forma en general para un plan de fertili- zación: Primera fertilización: aplicar al momento de la siembra 286 kilogramos por hectárea (440 libras por manzanas) de formu- la completa, preferiblemente 15-15-15. En siembras de arroz por trasplante se recomienda que esta fórmula sea incorpora- da al suelo. “Es recomendable realizar una evaluación visual de suelo para conocer si el suelo reúne las características adecuadas para la siembra de arroz”. Página 3 Siembra de arroz con sembradora acoplada al tractor. Segunda fertilización: 30 días después de la siembra, aplicar 286 kilogramos por hectárea (440 libras por manzana) de sulfato de amonio. En arroz de trasplante se recomienda la misma cantidad, aplicada 20 días des- pués del trasplante. Tercera fertilización: 60 días después de siembra, apli- car 150 kilogramos por hectárea (231 libras por manza- na) de urea más 39 kilogramos por hectárea (86 libras por manzana de K2O. En arroz de trasplante, se reco- mienda las mismas cantidades aplicadas a los 60 días de edad de la planta. Malezas
  4. 4. Control de malezas. PLAGAS Y ENFERMEDADES Control cultural Se hace para destruir en condiciones desfavorables todas las malezas del campo y de esa manera dar al arroz las condiciones favora- bles para su desarrollo. Entre las principales labores cultu- rales se mencionan: uso de semilla limpia (libre de impure- zas), buena y oportuna prepa- ración del suelo, fertilización correcta en forma de aplica- ción y dosis, densidad de siembra correcta y limpieza general del ambiente, inclu- yendo rondas y caminos. Control mecánico El arranque de las malezas, por cualquier medio, ofrece la ven- taja de su alta selectividad, aunque tiene algunas desven- tajas, como la dificultad de extraer las malezas en el momento de mayor, por el peligro de daño a las plantas de arroz. En siembras al voleo en grandes áreas, es difícil y costoso aplicar el control mecánico. Control químico. philus (picudo del agua) y Sphenophorus spp (picudo del tallo). Existe un insecto co- nocido como “coralillo de agua” cuya biología aún no ha sido estudiada. Barrenadores Constituyen un grupo de insectos que pueden causar altas pérdidas de producción. Realizan agujeros en el tallo y galerías en los entrenudos de la planta. Las principales especies son: Rupela albinella (novia del arroz); Elasmopalpus lignosellus (barrenador menor del tallo). Insectos del follaje Son insectos que comen directamente al follaje (lamina foliar). Estos se clasifican en: chupadores de savia y los que hacen minas o galerías en las hojas. Se presentan en todo el ciclo del cultivo desde el estado de plántula hasta la etapa de cosecha. A este grupo pertenece la sogata (Sogatodes oryzicola), la langosta (Spodoptera frugiperda), enrolladores de la hoja, las mos- cas Hydrellia griceola y los ácaros. Insectos del suelo y de la raíz Se presentan desde la siem- bra hasta el estado de plán- tula. Se alimentan de las raíces o al cortar el tallo a ras del sue- lo. En arroz de secano, las principales plagas de este grupo que se encuentran en el suelo son: Grillotalpa hexa- dactyla (grillotopo de la raíz); Phyllophaga spp (gallina ciega); Elasmopalpus lignosellus (coralillo o barrenador menor del tallo); Spodoptera frugiperda. En arroz de riego, las prin- cipales son: Lissorhoptrus oryzo- Página 4 Insectos de la panícula Conocidos como chin- ches, dañan el pe- dúnculo de la panícula y chupan los jugos de los granos en estado lechoso. El resultado es el vaneo de la panícu- la y secamiento de los granos. Estas plagas normal- mente se presentan de 10 a 15 días antes y durante el espigamiento, y en los períodos de formación del grano.
  5. 5. ENFERMEDADES.
  6. 6. COSECHA Y POS COSECHA. VARIEDADES. Determinación de la madurez Para conocer el periodo ópti- mo de cosecha, se toma la espi- ga o cola con la mano, se ejerce cierta presión y cuando se des- prende el 50 % de los granos esta en su momento. Cosecha Lo primero que debe conside- rar el productor para cosechar el arroz, es conocer el ciclo vegetativo tanto de los híbri- dos y variedades mejoradas que sembró. Otra forma es tomando una muestra de grano para determinar el por- centaje de humedad. Si la humedad del grano es de 20 -24%, éste estará en su pun- to de cosecha. La humedad del grano nunca debe llegar al 16% en el campo. Otra forma práctica es apre- tando con las manos una panoja de arroz, si ésta se des- grana fácil y abundante es tiempo de cosechar. No deje mucho tiempo el arroz maduro en el campo, éste se deteriora y se expone el ataque de pája- ros y acame de las plantas, reduciendo el rendimiento por hectárea y desmejorando la calidad del grano. Para obtener el máximo de cosecha y el mínimo de pérdidas, recuerde regular la altura de corte, ajustar la velocidad del cilindro y cóncavo de la cosechadora. Esto permite cosechar el grano entero, evitando la caí- da del mismo al suelo 3. Almacenamiento El grano de arroz, para su almacenamiento, deberá ser secado al 13% de humedad, esto permitirá guardarlo sin peligro de enfermedades y plagas. Página 6
