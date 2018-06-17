Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Estuaries Essence Perry
Estuary ● An estuary or wetland is a partially closed body of water in places where freshwater meets salty ocean water. ● ...
Types of Estuaries ● Coastal Plain: The most common type of estuary, they are formed when the rising sea level after the i...
Coastal Plain Estuary The picture to the left is Coos Estuary on the West Coast and the image to the right Chesapeake Bay ...
Function of Estuaries ● Estuaries filter out pollutants and chemicals in water as it passes through. ● Estuaries can host ...
Climate of Estuaries ● The climate of estuaries is varied because their locations are very different, and every coast has ...
Common Estuarine Flora and Fauna Adaptations ● Organisms in estuaries use a lot of energy to resist changes in: ○ Salinity...
Examples of Adaptations for Estuarine Flora and Fauna ● Oysters and other bivalves, like mussels and clams, are extremely ...
Seagrass Spike Grass Great Egret Starry Flounder Sunflower Seastar Skeleton Shrimp Shriner Perch Bald Eagle
Apex Predator Bullshark Osprey Shore Bird Tertiary Consumer Horseshoe crab Red Drum Catfish Secondary Consumer Worms Fiddl...
Causes of Environmental Disaster in Chesapeake Bay ● Agricultural runoff and wastewater from treatment plants has entered ...
Effects of a Polluted Chesapeake Bay ● Water quality is so poor there is low dissolved oxygen, indicating there are anoxic...
Effects of Global Warming on Estuaries ● The increasing temperatures of the oceans has made it difficult for native specie...
“Domino Effect” Article- Yale 360 ● Delaware Bay is similar to the Mississippi delta, muddy and wet, it provides a clear p...
Works Cited Williams, Ted . "Domino Effect: The Myriad Impacts of Warming on an East Coast Estuary." Yale E360. Yale Envir...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estuaries

16 views

Published on

Estuary- definition, types, examples, food chains, etc.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estuaries

  1. 1. Estuaries Essence Perry
  2. 2. Estuary ● An estuary or wetland is a partially closed body of water in places where freshwater meets salty ocean water. ● The roots of plants have to be submerged under water for part of the year. ● The mixed water is brackish and depending on the flow of freshwater, different types of estuaries are formed. ● Usually form in river mouths, bays, inlets, gulfs, and sounds are classified as estuaries. Klamath River Estuary in OR/CA/WA
  3. 3. Types of Estuaries ● Coastal Plain: The most common type of estuary, they are formed when the rising sea level after the ice age drowned the low lands or river valleys. Ex. Chesapeake Bay in MD of Columbia River Estuary in Washington. ● Bar-built: The accumulation of sediment forms sand bars or barrier islands. Lagoons that separate barrier islands from the mainland are bar built. Ex. Pamlico Sound in NC or Laguna Madre in TX. ● Tectonic: Faulting or folding of rocks creates a restricted area that a river flows into. Ex. San Francisco Bay formed by San Andreas Fault. ● Fjord (fee-yord): Melting glaciers raise the sea level cutting deep U-shaped valleys on coasts. Ex. On the coasts of New Zealand, Alaska, Chile, Norway, and Canada.
  4. 4. Coastal Plain Estuary The picture to the left is Coos Estuary on the West Coast and the image to the right Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
  5. 5. Function of Estuaries ● Estuaries filter out pollutants and chemicals in water as it passes through. ● Estuaries can host thousands of species, they are one of the richest and ecosystems in the world. ● Migrating birds reproduce, migrate, and feed in estuaries. ● Estuaries hold water and minimize the impact of floods. ● Estuaries provide relief to droughts, they often refill aquifers. Estuary Map
  6. 6. Climate of Estuaries ● The climate of estuaries is varied because their locations are very different, and every coast has a different temperature. ○ The average temperature for an estuary is 55℉- 63℉, these temperature are most suitable for organisms. ○ The average precipitation is about 6.67 inches. ● Some estuaries have four seasons and some have 2 seasons depending on their location. ○ Part of the year estuaries are under water and the other part they are emerged in water.
  7. 7. Common Estuarine Flora and Fauna Adaptations ● Organisms in estuaries use a lot of energy to resist changes in: ○ Salinity and in temperature, making them euryhaline organisms. ○ Strong currents and storm waves. ○ Varying exposure to sunlight. ○ Low oxygen levels in muddy soil and during low tide. ● The most common adaptation to overcome being submerged underwater are: ○ Aerenchyma (air holes) ○ Floating leaves ○ Complex root systems ○ Thick and wide. leaves.
  8. 8. Examples of Adaptations for Estuarine Flora and Fauna ● Oysters and other bivalves, like mussels and clams, are extremely adapted for high and low tides. ○ During low tides there is low salinity and oysters close up their shells and stop feeding. They complete aerobic respiration through their gills during high tide and anaerobic respiration during low tides. ● Smooth cordgrass (Spartina alterniflora) is found in salt marshes, they have special filters on its roots to remove salts from the water it absorbs. They also expel excess salt through its leaves. Oysters feeding
  9. 9. Seagrass Spike Grass Great Egret Starry Flounder Sunflower Seastar Skeleton Shrimp Shriner Perch Bald Eagle
  10. 10. Apex Predator Bullshark Osprey Shore Bird Tertiary Consumer Horseshoe crab Red Drum Catfish Secondary Consumer Worms Fiddler Crabs Red Drum Primary Consumer Oysters Worms Shrimp Producers Phytoplankton Marsh grass Algae Typical Organisms in the Food Web (3 Food Chains) An example of mutualism in estuarine ecosystems are sea slugs and fish. The slugs receive nutrients from the dirt and debris on the fish, and in return the fish is cleaned.
  11. 11. Causes of Environmental Disaster in Chesapeake Bay ● Agricultural runoff and wastewater from treatment plants has entered the water causing toxic algal blooms of cyanobacteria. ● The land development has caused sediment and nutrients to enter the water, clouding the water. ● The chicken farms are inadequately spreading manure on the land, causing it to leach into the water. ● The coal-fire plant raised their smokestacks, sending the emissions towards the estuary.
  12. 12. Effects of a Polluted Chesapeake Bay ● Water quality is so poor there is low dissolved oxygen, indicating there are anoxic conditions part of the year. ● 50% of the striped bass and blue crab population is suffering from an infection caused by mycobacteria, which attacks the internal organs of the fish. ● Most of the vegetation has disappeared because it couldn’t adapt to the abundance of sediment on the estuary bottom. ● There are dangerous algal blooms of cyanobacteria: ○ This bacteria can cause death in animals and small children. ○ These blooms dissolved oxygen and block sunlight, which prevents underwater grasses from growing. ○ The zooplankton population is declining because the phytoplankton population is. Most predators of zooplankton are declining, causing apex predator populations to decline.
  13. 13. Effects of Global Warming on Estuaries ● The increasing temperatures of the oceans has made it difficult for native species to survive. Also parasites and invasive species thrive in warmer temperatures ● The increase CO2 has dissolved in water, making it more acidic and native species are rapidly dying off, and eroding faster, making the water clouded. ● The increase in sea levels has eroded estuaries or it is sinking the land. ● Floods, droughts and other extreme weather events will alter water flows, leading to more polluted runoff and lower water quality.
  14. 14. “Domino Effect” Article- Yale 360 ● Delaware Bay is similar to the Mississippi delta, muddy and wet, it provides a clear picture of the impact of global warming. ● The area has faced storms, increasing sea levels, and eroding wetlands. ● Trees, marsh grasses, fish, oysters, mussels, crustaceans, shorebirds, marsh birds, and waterfowl are being affected. ● Sea levels are now rising at a rate of roughly .14 inches per year. Kreeger says that by 2100, when that rate is expected to double or triple, Delaware Bay could lose 90 percent of its wetlands to rising seas, ruining the complex ecosystem.
  15. 15. Works Cited Williams, Ted . "Domino Effect: The Myriad Impacts of Warming on an East Coast Estuary." Yale E360. Yale Environment 360, 17 May 2017. Web. 19 May 2017. Bulletin, Bill Reid For The. "Exploring The Last Green Valley: Long Island Sound an important estuary." The Bulletin. The Bulletin, 19 May 2017. Web. 20 May 2017. Bill Monroe | For The Oregonian/OregonLive. "States may consider estuary sturgeon retention seasons next week." OregonLive.com. OregonLive.com, 19 May 2017. Web. 21 May 2017.

×