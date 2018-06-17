Enactment of Prostitution bill

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prostitution Bill S. 667, 115 Congress By Essence Perry & Charlie Jackson
House ◎ There are 435 members, proportionate to the population of each state. ◎ You must be 30 and a citizen for 9 years. ...
House Makeup ◎ Speaker of the House: Paul Ryan (R-WI) ◎ Majority Leader: Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ◎ Minority Leader: Nancy Pe...
Senate◎ There are 100 senators, two from each state. ◎ You must be 25 and a citizen for 7 years. ◎ The Senate President pr...
Senate Makeup President of the Senate: Mike Pence President Pro Tempore: Orrin Hatch (R-UT) Majority Leader: Mitch McConne...
Introducing the Bill 1
Introducing the Bill 1. An interest group, Cinnamon and Spice and Everything Nice (CSEN) contacted their U.S. Senator aski...
Reasons to Legalize Prostitution ◎ Prostitutes are likely to experience violence, forcing them to rely on pimps and madams...
Prostitution Bill Overview 1. Prostitution legalized a. States are allowed to regulate prostitution and facilities by crea...
Committee Action 2
Committee Action 1. The HELP Committee receives the bill and Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) refers it to the subcommittee...
Committee Action 5. The subcommittee creates a report and makes their recommendation to the full HELP committee, urging th...
Scheduling the Bill 3
Scheduling of the Bill 1. Members of the Senate participate and debate and eventually it is decided that the Prostitution ...
Floor Action 4
Floor Action (Senate) 1. The bill was brought to the Senate floor for debate- a formal discussion of the content of the bi...
Amendments 1. In state run facilities, client's credit card numbers need to be taken down, as well as some form of identif...
Riders 1. A sexual education class must be taught in health class from 5-12 grade. 2. All low income families (30,000 and ...
Sending the Bill to the House The bill is sent to the next house to be approved. 5
Introducing the Bill 6
Introducing the Bill 1. On the recommendation of Senator Perry, Congressman Jackson (D-MA) drafted a similar bill to the P...
Committee Action (H) 7
Committee Action (H) 1. The subcommittee holds hearings and listens to testimony from similar witnesses as the the Senate ...
Committee Action (H) 5. No one in the committee disagrees with the bill. 6. The chairman of the committee tells the commit...
Scheduling the Bill (H) 8
Scheduling of the Bill (H) 1. The Bill is placed on the House Calendar because the Prostitution Bill is a major bill that ...
Floor Action (H) 9
Floor Action (House) 1. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) calls upon ranking member of the Rules Committee, Rep. Louis...
Floor Action (House) 4. Speaker Ryan steps down, allowing the Chairman of Ways and Means, Kevin Brady (R-TX), to preside o...
Floor Action (House) 8. Members that speak on the bill also get 5 minutes to offer amendments once it is read again. The a...
Conference Committee 10
Conference Committee 1. After the bill passes through the House and Senate it is sent to a conference committee to reconci...
Presidential Action 11
Presidential Action 1. Once Prostitution Bill S 667 is passed by both houses of the 115th Congress of the United States, i...
Presidential Action 4. Rather than refusing to act on the bill, President Trump vetoes it, sending it back to the Senate a...
Thanks! Any questions?
×