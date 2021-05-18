Digital repositories

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ‫تقييم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادارة‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫و‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬
  2. 2. ‫الرقمية؟‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫هو‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫فضاء‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫تعاوني‬ ‫على‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫لجمع‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫األكاديمي‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ ‫ومراكز‬ ،‫األبحاث‬ ‫قصد‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫ذاكرة‬ ‫جماعية‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫از‬ ‫بالتراكمية‬ ‫والحفظ‬ ‫على‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫البعي‬ ‫د‬ ‫والذي‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫نتيجته‬ ‫إتاحة‬ ‫حرة‬ ‫ودائمة‬ .
  3. 3. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫انواع‬  ‫المستودعات‬ ً‫ال‬‫أو‬ ‫المؤسساتي‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫ة‬ : ‫عبارة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تقدمها‬ ‫الجامعة‬ ‫لمجتمعها‬ ‫األكاديمي‬ ‫من‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫ونشر‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫الت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫أنتجتها‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫وأعضاء‬ ‫مجتمعها‬ . ‫مؤسسي‬ ‫مستودع‬
  4. 4. ‫الرقمية؟‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬  ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ ‫تسمية‬ ‫تم‬ ‫اصطالحها‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫بمع‬ ‫الجة‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫او‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوثائق‬ . ‫موضوعي‬ ‫مستودع‬
  5. 5. ‫الرقمية؟‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬  ‫التجميعية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ً‫ا‬‫ثالث‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫مستودع‬ ‫يعنى‬ ‫بتجميع‬ ‫البيا‬ ‫نات‬ ‫الخلفية‬ ‫المطابقة‬ ‫لبروتوكول‬ ‫االر‬ ‫شيفات‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ OAL-PMH ‫هذا‬ ‫االخير‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستودع‬ ‫االصلي‬ ‫بغية‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫على‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫الكامل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫تجميعي‬ ‫مستودع‬ Google scholar
  6. 6. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫انتشار‬ ‫بلغ‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المفتو‬ ‫حة‬ ً ‫وفقا‬ ‫لدليل‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مفتوح‬ ‫المعروف‬ ‫ب‬ ( OpenDOAR ) 1800 ‫مستودع‬ ‫مؤسسي‬ ‫وموضوعي‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫يناي‬ ‫ر‬ 2011 ‫من‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫انحاء‬ ‫العالم‬
  7. 7. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫مميزات‬ - ‫تعمل‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫بمثابة‬ ‫أرشيف‬ ‫مرك‬ ‫زي‬ ‫إلنتاجهم‬ ‫الفكري‬ .  ‫للباحثين‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫أوال‬ - ‫التواصل‬ ‫والتعرف‬ ‫على‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫البحو‬ ‫ث‬ ‫الجديدة‬ ‫للزمالء‬ . - ‫تعد‬ ‫وسيطا‬ ‫لبث‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شرها‬ ‫فى‬ ‫قنوات‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫التقليدية‬ .
  8. 8. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫مميزات‬ - ‫االرتقاء‬ ‫والنهوض‬ ‫بمكانة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫العلمية‬ .  ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫للمؤسسات‬ - ‫أنها‬ ‫سجل‬ ‫دائم‬ ‫للحياة‬ ‫الفكرية‬ ‫والعلمي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫والثقافية‬ ‫للمؤسسة‬ . - ‫تعمل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفظ‬ ‫طويل‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫آمن‬ ‫للنتاج‬ ‫الفكري‬ ‫للمؤسسة‬ .
  9. 9. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫مميزات‬ - ‫تسمح‬ ‫للمكتبات‬ ‫بأداء‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ريادي‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫مشاركتها‬ ‫فى‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫اإلعداد‬ ‫للمستودع‬ ‫بح‬ ‫سبها‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫المسئولة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المستفيدين‬ .  ‫للمكتبات‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ً‫ا‬‫ثالث‬ - ‫تساعد‬ ‫المكتبات‬ ‫فى‬ ‫مواجهة‬ ‫متطلبات‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫الرقمي‬ . - ‫التغلب‬ ‫على‬ ‫أزمة‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تتع‬ ‫لق‬ ‫بالتعامل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫اإللكترونية‬ .
  10. 10. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫سلبيات‬ - ‫الخوف‬ ‫من‬ ‫انتحال‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫وسرقتها‬ .  ‫السلبيات‬ ‫انحصار‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫بالمستودعات‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫مفتوحة‬ ‫والمؤل‬ ‫الباحثين‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫واالعتقادات‬ ‫المخاوف‬ ‫ببعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫فين‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتمثلة‬ ‫اآلتي‬ : - ‫أن‬ ‫مشاركتهم‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اإليداع‬ ‫بالمستودعات‬ ‫قد‬ ‫تعوقهم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الدوريات‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫ة‬ - ‫ثقل‬ ‫عبء‬ ‫إرسال‬ ‫البحوث‬ ‫للمستودعات‬ ‫م‬ ‫ن‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫األكاديميين‬ . - ‫الخوف‬ ‫من‬ ‫انتحال‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫وسرقتها‬ .
  11. 11. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫التوافقية‬ ‫البند‬ ‫الوصف‬ ً‫التوفرًمنًخالل‬ ‫المتصفح‬ ‫تتوفرًوظائفًالبرنامجًبالكاملًمنًخاللًمتصفحًو‬ ً‫يب‬ ‫قياسي‬ ‫دعمًمتصفحاتًالويب‬ ‫دعمًلميكروسوفتًاكسبلوررًونتًسكيبًعندًاست‬ ً‫خدام‬ ‫ادارةًالمستودعاتًالرقمية‬ ً‫دعمًمتصفحاتًالويب‬ ‫لمخرجاتًالمحتوى‬ ‫دعمًلميكروسوفتًونتًسكيبًواوبراًوسفاريًعند‬ ً‫تكوين‬ ًًً‫مخرجاتًمنًنظمًادارةًالمستودعاتًالرقمية‬ ‫دعمًانظمةًتشغيلًاجهزة‬ ‫العميلًوالخادم‬ ‫دعمًلويندوزًوماكنتوشًولينكسًباستخدامًانظمةًادا‬ ً‫رة‬ ً‫المستودعات‬ ‫دعًاجهزةًخادمًالويب‬ ‫دعمًاباتشيًومايكروسوفتًآيًآيًاس‬ .. ‫دعمًللغاتًبرمجةًالويب‬ ً‫وقواعدًالبيانات‬ ‫المعيارية‬ ً‫دعمًللغاتًبرمجةًالويبًباالضافةًالىًدعمًلقواعد‬ ‫البياناتًالمعيارية‬
  12. 12. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫االمن‬ ‫الو‬ ‫د‬ ‫ال‬ ً‫كلماتًمرورًمشفرةًللمستخدمينًفي‬ ‫قاعدةًالبيانات‬ ً‫التصديقًعليًالمستخدمينًباستعمال‬ ‫كلماتًالمرورً_ًملفاتًالكوكيز‬ ‫فحصًالمحتوي‬ ً‫فحصًتسجيلًالدخولًوتسجيل‬ ‫الخروج‬
  13. 13. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫الو‬ ‫د‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ى‬ XML XML ‫بيانات‬ ‫ى‬ XSL ‫ش‬ ‫الغ‬ XSL ‫تحويل‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ى‬ ‫تخزينًيونيوكود‬ ‫ى‬ CSS CSS ‫صحفًاالنماطًالمتعاقبة‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ى‬ SMPT ‫للبرريدًااللكترونى‬ SMPT XHTML ‫ج‬ ‫ز‬ XHTML ‫مخرجات‬
  14. 14. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫البيانات‬ ‫وراء‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الو‬ ‫د‬ ‫ال‬ ً‫يجبًانًيكونًاىًهدفًمرتبطاًبتسجيالت‬ ‫ماًوراءًالبيانات‬ ‫االرتباطًبالميتاديتا‬ ً‫يجبًانًيكونًالمستخدمينًقادرينًعلى‬ ‫ًتعديلًتسجيالتًماًوراءًالبيانات‬،‫انشاء‬ ‫ًتعديلًالميتاديتا‬،‫إنشاء‬ ً‫يجبًانًيسمحًالنظامًبتمديدًوتجميع‬ ‫عناصرًماًوراءًالبيانات‬ ‫تجميعًالميتاديتا‬ ً‫يجبًانًيسمحًالنظامًللمستخدمينًبربطًما‬ ‫وراءًالبياناتًمعًالكياناتًالرقمية‬ ‫عالقةًالواحدًللكثير‬ ً‫يجبًانًيدعمًالنظامًمختلفًالمخطاتًلما‬ ً‫وراءًالبيناتًلنفسًاشكالًمصادر‬ ‫ال‬....‫المعلوماتًوالمجموعاتًالفرعية‬ ‫مختلفًمخططاتًالميتاديتا‬ ً‫يجبًانًيدعمًالنظامًمختلفًالمخططاتًلما‬ ‫وراءًالبيانات‬ ‫توافقًالميتاديتا‬ ً‫يجبًانًيكونًمخططًماًوراءًالبيانات‬ ‫ًالمعلومات‬ ‫مزودًبحقلًحقو‬ ‫ًالمعلومات‬ ‫التزودًبحقو‬
  15. 15. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫المحتوى‬ ‫تحرير‬ ‫الو‬ ‫د‬ ‫ال‬ ‫القدرهًعلىًحصرًمراجعهًالمحتوىًعلىًمستخدمًبع‬ ‫ينه‬ ‫الخدماتًالمكتبية‬ ‫يجبًانًيمكنًالمستخدمينًمنًتحميلًالمحتوىًالر‬ ً‫قمي‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫تحميلًالمحتوى‬ ‫يجبًانًيمكنًالمستخدمينًمنًتصديرًالمحتوىًال‬ ً‫رقمي‬ ‫وعناصرًماًوراءًالبياناتًالمرتبطهًبه‬ ‫تصديرًالمحتوى‬ ً‫يجبًانًيمكنًالمستخدمينًمنًتعديل‬ ( ‫ًحذف‬،‫اضافه‬ ً، ‫تحديث‬ ) ‫للمحتوىًالرقمي‬ ‫تعديلًالمحتوى‬ ‫يجبًانًيسمحًالنظامًبتجميعًالمحتوىًالرقميًط‬ ً‫بقا‬ ‫للتصنيف‬ / ‫الموضوعات‬ ‫تصنيفًالمحتوى‬ ‫يجبًانًيسمحًالنظامًانًيكونًالمحتوىًالرقميًواح‬ ً‫د‬ ‫منًالمجموعاتًالمركبه‬ ‫المحتوىًالمركب‬
  16. 16. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫االتاحة‬ ‫متطلبات‬ ‫الوصف‬ ‫البند‬ Internal Accessibility ‫الداخلى‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرين‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫بواسطه‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫الميتادتا‬ ‫البحثًبعناصرًالميتاديتا‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرين‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫تصفح‬ ‫تصفحًالمحتوى‬ ‫بالنصوص‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يوفر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التاليه‬ ‫بحثًالنصوصًالكامله‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫امكانيه‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يوفر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫او‬ ‫و‬ ‫البوليني‬ ‫البحثًالبولياني‬ ‫حق‬ ‫للمستخدمين‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يعرض‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫وق‬ ‫الوثائق‬ ‫على‬ ‫االطالع‬ ‫ًاالطالع‬ ‫حقو‬
  17. 17. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫المحتوى‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫دورة‬ ‫الوصف‬ ‫البند‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫اليا‬ ‫للمحتوى‬ ‫احتياطيه‬ ‫نسخ‬ ‫انشاء‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدره‬ ‫مع‬ ‫استرجاعها‬ ‫القديمه‬ ‫االحتياطيه‬ ‫التحكمًبالنس‬ ‫م‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحديثه‬ ‫النسخ‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغييرات‬ ‫تتبع‬ ‫تمييز‬ ‫ع‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الفروق‬ ‫تتبعًالتغيراتًفي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الكامل‬ ‫بالنص‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدره‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫في‬ ‫والميتاديتا‬ ً‫البحثًفيًالمحتوى‬ ‫واسترجاعه‬ ،‫االسم‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫بالمحتوى‬ ‫صلة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يخزن‬ ‫باخر‬ ‫قام‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫والشخص‬ ،‫االنشاء‬ ‫وتاريخ‬ ،‫والمجلد‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫سير‬ ‫وحاله‬ ،‫تعديل‬ ً‫معلوماتًالنظامًعن‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫ونهايه‬ ‫بدايه‬ ‫ووقت‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫مواعيد‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫دعم‬ ً‫جدولًمواعيدًبدايه‬ ‫ونهايهًالمحتوى‬ ‫الر‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫تكشيف‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرا‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫قمي‬ ‫التكشيفًللمحتوى‬
  18. 18. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫العرض‬ ‫الوصف‬ ‫البند‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اديتا‬ ‫الميت‬ ‫نسق‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫امكانيه‬ ‫سق‬ ‫مارك‬ ‫الى‬ ‫كور‬ ‫دبلن‬ ‫من‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫اخر‬ ‫ميتاديت‬ ‫تحويلًنسقًالميتاديتا‬ ‫اساسها‬ ‫واجهات‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يوفر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫لكلفه‬ Web- based ‫الويب‬ ‫واجهاتًويب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫متوافق‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫واجهه‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الموحد‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫الحروف‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫واجههًالنظامًيونيكود‬ ‫بال‬ ‫للمستخدمين‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يسمح‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫تغذيه‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫للمشكالت‬ ‫الراجعه‬ ‫التغذيهًالراجعهًللمشكالت‬ ‫تنبيه‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرا‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫للمهمه‬ ‫الجاريه‬ ‫بالحاله‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫المهمهًالجاريه‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرا‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫والتقارير‬ ‫االحصائيات‬ ‫االحصائياتًوالتقارير‬
  19. 19. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫المستودعات‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫معايير‬  ‫الحفظ‬ ‫الوصف‬ ‫البند‬ ‫الميتاد‬ ‫تسجيالت‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يخزن‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫يتا‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫عن‬ ‫منفصلة‬ ‫فصلًالميتاديتاًعنًالمحتوى‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرا‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫المختلفه‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫اشكال‬ ‫وتخزين‬ ‫اشكالًالملفاتًالمختلفه‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫ملفات‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يدعم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ه‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫مايكروسوفت‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫انواعًملفاتًمعروفه‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫اسماء‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يحفظ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التاريخ‬ ،‫الحجم‬ ،‫االصليه‬ ‫حفظًبياناتًالملفات‬

